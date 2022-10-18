Western Fremont Historical Society’s ‘Ghosts From The Past—Cemetery Crawl’ slated for Oct. 29.

Read full article on original website
Daily Record
Black Hills Energy celebrates October Energy Awareness Month with weatherization event
On Oct. 10, Black Hills Energy, along with the First United Methodist Church in Cañon City, celebrated Energy Awareness Month by hosting a weatherization event to help Cañon City residents prepare their homes for the chillier months ahead. It was the first of four events Black Hills Energy is holding for customers this month.
KKTV
Tiny home community opens in Colorado Springs in effort to combat housing crisis
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Working Fusion at Mill Street, a tiny home village meant to provide housing for at-risk young adults, opened in downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday. The project is the first development of nonprofit WeFortify, and project leaders said it is only the first of a number of...
Top 10 Mexican restaurants around the Colorado Springs area
Start with chips and salsa, but don't end there. With many delicious dishes to choose from such as traditional chicken enchiladas to modern twists like sweet potato nachos, you are sure to find what you enjoy. According to votes by Gazette readers for the 2022 Best of the Springs magazine,...
KKTV
Bestselling author donates $20K to Pueblo library district
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo City-County Library District (PCCLD) says it’s over the moon after a bestselling author donated thousands of dollars to the community. “When we were contacted by her agent we were initially in disbelief,” Director of Community Relations Nick Potter said of when Kristin Hannah’s office first called the library district.
KKTV
Following alleged poaching ring investigation tied to Colorado Springs, officials say slight spike in cases
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say there’s been a slight rise in poaching lately, in light of a poaching investigation where three men were arrested and two Colorado Springs homes were searched. Parks and Wildlife officers held an interview opportunity Thursday, following a news...
Three Southern Colorado men arrested on poaching charges
Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced this week that they had arrested two men in Colorado Springs and a man in Fremont County while conducting a poaching investigation.
KRDO
Cops vs. Bikers in Pueblo’s Annual Toy Bowl
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday, Oct. 22, the Pueblo Police Department is taking on bikers in the 2022 Annual Toy Bowl. This event is to raise money and toys for children in need for the upcoming holiday season. Kick-off is 11 a.m. at Dutch Clark Stadium. Admission is $5 or...
csupueblotoday.com
The Chile & Frijoles festivities through different perspectives
On Saturday, Sept. 24th, early morning, the Pueblo community came for the second day of the Chile & Frijoles Festival. The 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival highlighted Pueblo’s growing agriculture. It promoted fresh, locally produced goods at numerous farm stands and specialty shops operating year-round during the festival.
KRDO
Salt Canyon Fire along Highway 115 just north of Florence now 90% contained
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews have a wildland fire burning along Highway 115 almost fully contained Wednesday, clearing the scene but monitoring the burn scar overnight. According to officials with Fort Carson, the fire began Tuesday afternoon, off-post along the highway, then spread into an adjacent a Fort Carson...
KKTV
Road work continuing nightly between Colorado Springs and Fountain; expect closures on I-25 and South Academy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As road work continues just south of the Springs, drivers can expect overnight closures to remain in place for the next few days. CDOT says northbound I-25 between mile markers 127-136 and westbound South Academy just under the interstate will be shut down starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
Three arrested in Colorado 'poaching ring' case, animal parts seized as evidence
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, David Schlitt, 64, Robert Schlitt, 36, and Richard Schlitt, 33, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of crimes related to a poaching ring in Park County. David's charges were related to the suspected poaching of an elk, while Robert's and Richard's charges were related...
City tree damages woman's fence, but she won't get help paying for a fix
Sometimes the city owned trees break or fall causing damage at nearby homes and property, but getting the city to help pay for repairs isn’t always an easy request.
FOX21News.com
Drug Take Back Day events in El Paso and Pueblo Counties
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Oct. 29 is the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Drug Take Back Day, and there are multiple locations hosting events to accept your expired or unused prescription medications. Take Back Day is a way to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by removing unused prescription...
Wichita Eagle
Rusty the red panda, beloved former ‘escape artist,’ has died, Colorado zoo says
Rusty, the beloved red panda who famously escaped the National Zoo when he was just a baby, has died at the Pueblo Zoo in Colorado. The zoo announced his death on Tuesday, Oct. 18, describing him as a “curious but independent panda, often found stretched out over a log under the misters or munching on bamboo.”
Colorado Springs Walmart evacuated after small fire in store
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A small fire forced a Colorado Springs Walmart to evacuate Thursday afternoon. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the fire happened inside the grocery store on 8th St. By the time crews arrived at the scene, however, CSFD said the flames had been put out. The store evacuated for The post Colorado Springs Walmart evacuated after small fire in store appeared first on KRDO.
Over 130 animals brought to Colorado humane society in 'alarming' day
Space at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region got a whole lot tighter after 132 pets were brought to the Colorado Springs location in the course of a single day last week. The facility used its emergency shelter kennels for the 92 cats, 30 dogs and 10 other...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee County Can’t Seem to Get Past its Post Office Woes
If there was a saga titled “Post Office Woes,” Chaffee County might get its own chapter. Having already had trauma related to the Buena Vista Post Office, and with the Salida Post Office reportedly losing its downtown delivery person, this time it’s the little Nathrop Post Office. Located right along U.S. 285, across the road from the Nathrop old town site, it serves the rural middle portion of the county between the town of Buena Vista and the city of Salida.
KKTV
Family asks for help locating trailer of memories missing from Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family has asked for the public’s help locating a trailer last seen in north Colorado Springs on Monday. Tricia Nelson reached out to 11 News Wednesday and said their family is offering a $500 reward for anyone who can help them recover the items, many of which belonged to her late mother.
coloradosun.com
How two big Denver suburbs are approaching the reality that they’re running out of water
Growth is good. But hold the sod. And have the checkbook handy. Colorado’s population growth and the swelling stress on state water resources amid climate change and drought are sending Front Range suburbs in a scramble to shore up sustainable supplies. Castle Rock is banning traditional grass turf in...
Police say Pueblo’s Fountain Creek cleanup was worse than anticipated
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo is working on clean-up efforts at Fountain Creek. According to police, the amount of trash and the overall health hazard at the river bottom was worse than anticipated. Monday, the Pueblo Police Department said they found trash, hazardous waste, needles, and more in the area. They spent The post Police say Pueblo’s Fountain Creek cleanup was worse than anticipated appeared first on KRDO.
