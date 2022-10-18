Western Fremont Historical Society’s ‘Ghosts From The Past—Cemetery Crawl’ slated for Oct. 29.

If there was a saga titled “Post Office Woes,” Chaffee County might get its own chapter. Having already had trauma related to the Buena Vista Post Office, and with the Salida Post Office reportedly losing its downtown delivery person, this time it’s the little Nathrop Post Office. Located right along U.S. 285, across the road from the Nathrop old town site, it serves the rural middle portion of the county between the town of Buena Vista and the city of Salida.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO