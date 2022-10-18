Misrach Ewunetie, an undergraduate student at Princeton University who had been missing since last week, was found dead Thursday, the Mercer County Prosecutor's office said. "Ms. Ewunetie's body was found outside on the facilities grounds behind the tennis courts at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday by a facilities employee," Mercer County prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Princeton University assistant vice president for public safety Kenneth Strother Jr. said in a joint statement.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO