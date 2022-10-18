ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snake discovered on United flight from Florida to New Jersey

A snake was discovered Monday on board a United Airlines passenger flight from Tampa Bay, Florida, to Newark, New Jersey, officials said. The non-venomous snake was removed from the plane by airport staff after the flight landed in Newark. United confirmed to CBS News that after "being alerted" to the...
NEWARK, NJ
Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie found dead after going missing last week

Misrach Ewunetie, an undergraduate student at Princeton University who had been missing since last week, was found dead Thursday, the Mercer County Prosecutor's office said. "Ms. Ewunetie's body was found outside on the facilities grounds behind the tennis courts at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday by a facilities employee," Mercer County prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Princeton University assistant vice president for public safety Kenneth Strother Jr. said in a joint statement.
PRINCETON, NJ
