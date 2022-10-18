National Library of Medicine Awards Elkin R25 Grant. Peter L. Elkin, MD, UB Distinguished Professor and chair of biomedical informatics at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, has been awarded an R25 grant from the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) National Library of Medicine (NLM) to train underrepresented minorities in biomedical informatics and data science.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO