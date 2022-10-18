Read full article on original website
University at Buffalo Reporter
Two-day conference celebrates 50 years of women’s studies at UB
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo Department of Global Gender and Sexuality Studies will recognize the 50th anniversary of women’s studies at UB with a two-day conference titled “Visionaries and Troublemakers: Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at 50” on Oct. 28 and 29. The...
M4’s Business Geared Toward LGBTQ+ Medical Professionals, Allies
LGBTQ+ Medical Professionals are Audience for M4’s Venture. In addition to training for a career as an emergency room physician, fourth-year medical student Grant Parrelli has been busy with a new business venture — Professionally Proud, a clothing line geared toward LGBTQ+ medical professionals and their allies. Parrelli,...
Elkin Awarded R25 Grant to Train Underrepresented Minorities
National Library of Medicine Awards Elkin R25 Grant. Peter L. Elkin, MD, UB Distinguished Professor and chair of biomedical informatics at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, has been awarded an R25 grant from the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) National Library of Medicine (NLM) to train underrepresented minorities in biomedical informatics and data science.
