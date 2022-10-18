Read full article on original website
Iowa Lakes Corridor Development CEO Gives Update
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation is continuing to push growth through its four county coverage area with a recent emphasis on manufacturing. Corridor CEO Shannon Landauer talked with the Dickinson County Board of Supervisors earlier this week noting the impact the manufacturing industry has...
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Child Endangerment Charge
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man has been arrested for child endangerment following an investigation by law enforcement and human service agencies. The arrest originates from the Storm Lake Police Department responding to a call to the middle school on a report of suspected physical abuse to a child outside of school on September 19. Police then worked with the Iowa Department of Human Services and the MercyOne Child Advocacy Center to launch an investigation into the report.
Delmar Phillips, 82, Spirit Lake
There will be no services held at this time for 82 year old Delmar Phillips of Spirit Lake. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake in charge of arrangments.
Prairie Lakes Model Railroad Show Coming to Clay County Regional Events Center
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Model train enthusiasts will want to make a trip to Spencer this weekend to experience a show that is only seen a couple of times a year. Jay Davis is part of the group putting on the display at the Clay County Regional Events Center on Saturday. He tells us the day will be filled with opportunities to both view some train set-ups and also learn how to build one of your own.
Class 1A and 2A State Qualifying Meet Results
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – It was a pretty successful afternoon for Regional Cross Country teams as they competed at State Qualifying meets. For the Class 1A site of Central Springs, West Bend-Mallard’s Tyra Schupbach placed 5th with a time of 20:07.36 to qualify for the state meet. In the Boys race, GTRA’s Aiden Egertson is also on his way to Fort Dodge as he placed 13th with a time of 17:48.41.
