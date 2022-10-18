But once again the liberals at pbs have destroyed a long running tradition for families to watch this program together. Now who are the block heads ? LET CHARLIE BROWN PLAY
No idea why it was canceled. Our new “woke” society, to which I do not subscribe, is showing that the minority can and is directing the direction of our society….sorry yunguns!
not anymore. they will not stop till they have destroyed all of it.
