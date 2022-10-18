ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whitetailhunter44
1d ago

But once again the liberals at pbs have destroyed a long running tradition for families to watch this program together. Now who are the block heads ? LET CHARLIE BROWN PLAY

Reply(1)
9
Muh Land
1d ago

No idea why it was canceled. Our new “woke” society, to which I do not subscribe, is showing that the minority can and is directing the direction of our society….sorry yunguns!

Reply(1)
4
Scott Stoner
1d ago

not anymore. they will not stop till they have destroyed all of it.

Reply
12
Related
The List

Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?

Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
Simplemost

The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule For 2022 Is Officially Here

It’s officially fall, which means cooler temps, changing leaves and looking forward to all of the Hallmark Christmas movies you’ll be watching soon. The network has announced its 2022 Countdown to Christmas schedule, and the heartwarming, family-friendly programming will begin on Friday, Oct. 21. Hallmark Christmas movies will...
FanSided

A Christmas Story Christmas release date, first look, and more

Anyone who celebrates the holiday season knows the 1983 film, A Christmas Story! The movie has become a staple in households and a tradition to watch each year. Now, an exciting sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, is coming our way very soon!. The production was written by executive producer Nick...
GMA

Watch 'A Christmas Story’ sequel's official teaser

The official teaser for the sequel to “A Christmas Story” is here, and it’s triple dog daring you not to re-live the nostalgia from the first film and get into the holiday spirit a bit earlier this year. In the teaser for “A Christmas Story Christmas,” the...
TVLine

A Christmas Story Christmas Teaser: Peter Billingsley Returns as Ralphie in HBO Max Sequel — Watch First Footage

The first teaser for HBO Max’s A Christmas Story sequel triple dog dares you not to bask in the nostalgia. Set for release on Thursday, Nov. 17, A Christmas Story Christmas sees Peter Billingsley, now 51, reprise his role as Ralphie Parker. The above footage shows the former child star slip on Ralphie’s signature glasses — but not before we’re treated to a tour of the Parkers’ living room, which looks exactly the same as it did in the original 1983 film. We even get a glimpse of the lampshade that came with the Old Man’s extremely fragile leg lamp! In A...
Decider.com

Where to Watch ‘Terrifier’ and ‘All Hallows’ Eve’

Terrifier 2 hit theaters last weekend (Oct. 6) and featured enough hardcore blood and gore that viewers needed puke buckets during their screenings. But before this box office success came All Hallows Eve which introduced Damien Leone’s homicidal clown through a series of short horror movies. The film was followed with Terrifier, which debuted to so-so reception, not for lack of scares, but for its faltering storyline and character development.
thecountrycook.net

Pumpkin Delight

Pumpkin Delight is a deliciously easy four layered dessert made with a buttery pecan crust, a cheesecake layer, a pudding layer then topped off with whipped topping!. I'm a huge fan of layered desserts! They are really easy to make but pack a whole lot of flavor! This Pumpkin Delight is one that I make every Fall and everyone goes crazy for it! The layers of the brown sugar pecan crust, pumpkin pudding, cream cheese and whipped topping all just work so well together. This is one of those recipes that is easily made with other flavors for other occasions. If you are a pumpkin spice lover, then you have to make this Pumpkin Delight recipe!
thecountrycook.net

Jack-O-Lantern Oreo Balls

A super fun Halloween recipe, these cute Jack-O-Lantern Oreo Balls are so easy to whip up and are perfect for gatherings or gifts!. Look at how adorable these Jack-O-Lantern Oreo Balls are! They look like they took a lot of work but I promise they are easier to make than you might think and they taste so good! You can really decorate these for any holiday. They are perfect to make for parties, as gifts for friends and family or just to have to munch on at home. If you are an Oreo lover and want an adorable treat, you have to make this Jack-O-Lantern Oreo Ball recipe!
princesspinkygirl.com

Gumdrop Fudge

This easy Gumdrop Fudge recipe makes a big batch of silky white creamy candy that’s studded with red and green gumdrops and filled with little bursts of fruity flavor. Just 4 simple ingredients and 15 minutes of prep time is all it takes to create a fuss-free, foolproof fudge with pretty pops of color.
ComicBook

New Halloween Movie Tops Netflix Charts

Just one look at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list and you can tell that Halloween is just around the corner. The daily updating list shows the most popular films on all of Netflix, and the current lineup is full of fun horror-adjacent titles. From a live-action Scooby-Doo to a retelling of a classic monster tale, Netflix subscribers are clearly gravitating towards the steamer's spooky selections. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that a new Netflix original set on Halloween has taken the top spot on the charts.
Scary Mommy

This Homemade Pumpkin Pasties Recipe Is Like Biting Into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

If you're a Harry Potter fan, you probably already know that food plays a significant role in Harry's journey. Because food is a universal language, it's one of the key story elements that helps connect readers everywhere to Harry and his world. "The series is about magic, so food is what muggles (aka readers) can connect to on a personal level! Food is comforting, food is important in different cultures, and food shows love, protection, and caring," says Tiffany O'Malley, self-proclaimed Harry Potter expert and co-host of Swish and Flick, an all-Potter podcast. And even if some of the foods in the series are far from appetizing (Think: Blood Pops!), some are based on familiar foods that, for many, are instantly recognizable. A definite HP fan favorite is pumpkin pasties — a semi-sweet pumpkin-stuffed play on the traditional Cornish pasty. Want to give them a go? You came to the right place.
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

