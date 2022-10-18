Read full article on original website
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Van Zandt County (Van Zandt County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Van Zandt County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on State Highway 64. According to the Police, a 2005 Pontiac G6 and a 2020 Ford F-150 were involved in the collision.
Tyler police respond to hit and run crash on Loop 323, Troup Highway
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police officers are responding to a major hit and run crash on Loop 323 and Troup Highway in Tyler late Thursday night. According to Tyler police active call list, the wreck happened at the intersection of East Southeast Loop 323 and Troup Highway around 10:35 p.m.
Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash near Canton
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Both drivers were killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred just outside Canton in Van Zandt County. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, just after Noon on Wednesday, Ricky Daniel, 42, of Canton, was traveling westbound on State Highway 64. At the same time, Thelbert Thompson, 89, of Canton, was traveling eastbound on the same road when Daniel apparently drove into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck Thompson’s vehicle head-on.
East Texas woman killed after two-vehicle wreck in Gregg County
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman died last week after she failed to yield a right of way and another vehicle crashed into her driver's side in Gregg County. Christen A. Brewer, 28, of Jefferson, was traveling east on Judson Road at the intersection of US Highway 259 on Oct. 13, while Lagena M. Davis, 48, of Lone Star, was moving southbound on the same highway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Smith County court reporter error leads to reduced sentence for man who endangered deputy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A court reporter’s failure to keep record of hearings has led to a reduced sentence for a Gilmer man who was convicted of endangering a Smith County deputy and leading deputies on a pursuit by a jury in 2021. Joel Lee Gonzales will spend 49...
Son of Tyler pastor pleads guilty to assisting father in defrauding elderly couple
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Tomatoes helped put Jacksonville on the map, but right now, it's all about the pumpkins in Jacksonville! Thousands of them are on display right now in downtown Jacksonville as part of the "Pumpkin Wonderland" display. Smith County court reporter error...
Man sentenced to life for shooting at Smith County deputy gets reduced sentence due to court record errors
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Gilmer man who was sentenced to life in prison for firing gunshots at a Smith County deputy in 2020 had his sentence reduced Thursday after multiple errors were found in court records. Joel Lee Gonzales, 35, was found guilty by a jury last December...
Smith County officials asking for public's help to identify skeletal remains found in July
TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to identify skeletal remains that were found in northeast Smith County in July. The sheriff's office said the person was a Black man believed to be between the ages of 40 and 55. He had two yellow/gold metal crowns, including one that is in his upper front left tooth.
4 Arrested On Felony Controlled Substance Charges
At least four people were arrested during the past three days on felony controlled substance and related charges, according to arrest reports. A welfare check on what was reported to be an unresponsive person in a vehicle at Walmart resulted in a Sulphur Springs woman’s arrest on seven Gregg County warrants.
Two suspects identified, warrants issued in connection with drive-by shooting in Forney
FORNEY, Texas — Two more alleged suspects have been identified and warrants issued in connection with a drive-by shooting in Forney which occurred earlier this year. Two other named suspects had previously been arrested in connection with the case, according to police. The drive-by shooting occurred on April 25,...
East Texas man sentenced to life in prison after home burglary, previously convicted of 5 felonies
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of burglary of a habitation. Antonio Stearns was sentenced on Oct. 12 in Nacogdoches County, said Andrew Jones, the District Attorney for Nacogdoches County. He is facing the following additional charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, […]
Smith County officials search for man accused of shooting person in their car
TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of shooting a person by firing several rounds at their vehicle earlier this month. Kendrick Bell Jr., 27, is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting on Oct. 8, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.
A 'grande' problem: City of Tyler makes to improve safety at 'S-curve' on Grande Boulevard
TYLER, Texas — A stretch of road in Tyler could soon receive some new safety upgrades — but drivers and the city call the "S" curve on Grande Boulevard dangerous for two different reasons. The city says it’s the road conditions. Citizens say it’s not the road –...
