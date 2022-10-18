ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Zandt County, TX

Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash near Canton

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Both drivers were killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred just outside Canton in Van Zandt County. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, just after Noon on Wednesday, Ricky Daniel, 42, of Canton, was traveling westbound on State Highway 64. At the same time, Thelbert Thompson, 89, of Canton, was traveling eastbound on the same road when Daniel apparently drove into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck Thompson’s vehicle head-on.
1 dies in early morning Smith County mobile home fire

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person died due to a fire in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials received a call around 6:26 a.m. about a single-wide mobile home that caught on fire, according to Chad Hogue, the Smith County Chief Deputy Marshal. The blaze happened in the […]
1 dead after mobile home fire in Smith County

FLINT, Texas — One person is dead after a mobile home caught fire early Thursday morning in the Flint area. Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue received a call at 6:26 a.m. of the fire in the 16800 block of Lakeway Circle in Flint. Along with Smith...
East Texas woman killed after two-vehicle wreck in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman died last week after she failed to yield a right of way and another vehicle crashed into her driver's side in Gregg County. Christen A. Brewer, 28, of Jefferson, was traveling east on Judson Road at the intersection of US Highway 259 on Oct. 13, while Lagena M. Davis, 48, of Lone Star, was moving southbound on the same highway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
All students, driver safe after Tyler ISD bus crash

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler ISD bus 44 was involved in a crash on Loop 323 on Thursday afternoon, according to the district. The bus was carrying students from Tyler Legacy High School and Three Lakes Middle School, the district said in a Facebook post. All students and the driver are safe and no injuries […]
4 Arrested On Felony Controlled Substance Charges

At least four people were arrested during the past three days on felony controlled substance and related charges, according to arrest reports. A welfare check on what was reported to be an unresponsive person in a vehicle at Walmart resulted in a Sulphur Springs woman’s arrest on seven Gregg County warrants.
East Texas man sentenced to life in prison after home burglary, previously convicted of 5 felonies

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of burglary of a habitation. Antonio Stearns was sentenced on Oct. 12 in Nacogdoches County, said Andrew Jones, the District Attorney for Nacogdoches County. He is facing the following additional charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, […]
