Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
No. 17 Kansas State-No. 8 TCU Week 8 Odds, Lines and Bet
Sole possession of first place in the Big 12 will be on the line when No. 8 TCU hosts No. 17 Kansas State on Saturday night. TCU has won six straight games to start the season and aims to defeat a fourth consecutive ranked opponent after beating Oklahoma, Kansas and Oklahoma State over the last three weeks.
Clayton News Daily
Panthers Trade Christian McCaffrey to 49ers
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is headed to the 49ers in return for draft picks, Carolina confirmed Thursday night. The Panthers will receive a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a fifth-rounder in 2024 from the 49ers, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Clayton News Daily
NFL Week 7 Injury Updates: Latest on Who’s In, Who’s Out
Some key players will be out of action this week while others return from the injured list to help their teams as the 2022 NFL season chugs along. One of the most beleaguered units, the Packers receiving corps, will be missing a couple of players but also might see the return of veteran wideout Sammy Watkins. Meanwhile, Amon-Ra St. V=Brown and (probably) D’Andre Swift are back for the Lions’ matchup with the Cowboys. The 49ers get some key defensive players back to help slow down the Chiefs’ offense.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Panthers Unlikely to Trade DJ Moore
The Panthers and 49ers’ blockbuster trade involving running back Christian McCaffrey, could signal a Carolina fire sale before the trade deadline passes. However, that doesn’t necessarily seem to be the case. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Panthers do not plan on trading star wide receiver DJ Moore as...
Clayton News Daily
Pickett Clears Concussion Protocol, Expected to Start Sunday
Kenny Pickett is set to be the starting quarterback when the Steelers face the Dolphins on Sunday night in Miami. Pittsburgh (2-4) announced Friday that Pickett was one of three players that cleared concussion protocol on the team. Tight end pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace were also cleared ahead of Sunday’s matchup.
Clayton News Daily
Ravens RB JK Dobbins Out With Injury vs. Browns
The Ravens began the season without JK Dobbins, as he finished up his recovery from the torn ACL that cost him the entire 2021 season. After four games back, the explosive running back will be sidelined once again, after going under the knife for another knee surgery. ESPN’s Adam Schefter...
What to know about Dolphins-Steelers game: Kickoff time, how to watch and more
Here’s what you need to know about the Miami Dolphins’ Week 7 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
Clayton News Daily
Top 20 Defensive Players in High School Football
View the original article to see embedded media. Heading into the 2022 high school football season, SBLive Sports took a look at the best edge rushers, defensive linemen, linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties expected to be the cream of the crop across the national high school football landscape. Now we're checking...
Comments / 0