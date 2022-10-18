ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

One firearm found this month at George Wythe High School in Richmond

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A Richmond Public Schools spokesperson incorrectly told 8News the number of firearms that have been found at George Wythe High School.

We reported that information and have since learned it was incorrect.

According to Matthew Stanley, a spokesperson for Richmond Public Schools, a gun was found at George Wythe High School on Thursday, Oct. 6 , and the student who had the firearm has been charged. There have been no other guns found this school year, he said.

Regarding the incorrect information provided earlier today, Stanley said, “My deepest apologies, but I was mistaken and mixed up some email chains this morning.”

Editor’s note: this article initially reported the incorrect number of guns found at George Wythe High School in the past month. The information has been corrected.

WRIC - ABC 8News

