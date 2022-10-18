Mother and son arrested in Florida after burglarizing north Ga. post office, deputies say

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — A mother and son are in police custody after deputies say they committed burglary at a post office in north Georgia.

The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office say Stefini Joi Kirkland-Murphy, 46, and her son, 24-year-old Austyn Christopher Kirkland, burglarized the Sky Valley Post Office on October 5.

Sky Valley is a small city in north Georgia.

Both suspects were arrested in Pinellas County, Florida, which is located near Tampa, Florida, and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

The pair will face several charges, including 10 counts of theft by taking, theft by receiving stolen property, burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony, theft by possession of stolen mail, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and interference with government property.

During her arrest, Kirkland-Murphy was also charged with possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine.

Kirkland-Murphy and Kirkland are both awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

