Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
Yardbarker
Browns have shouting match in locker room after latest loss
Things appear to be coming apart for the Cleveland Browns after losing their fourth consecutive game on Sunday. According to multiple reporters, screaming could be heard in the Cleveland locker room after Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It was unclear who was involved in the conflict or what the nature of it was, but it apparently did not sound cordial.
Yardbarker
Broncos assistant living at team's facility because '(his) car hasn't started in a week'
Outten said he hasn't seen his family in a week. Perhaps his inability to go home shows the Broncos' 2-4 record has created major anxiety. Fans and media are hammering the team for not meeting high expectations. After they traded for former Seahawks star Russell Wilson, the organization believed it would snap a six-year playoff drought.
Yardbarker
'Robot' Russell Wilson OUT vs. Jets; Seahawks Wonder What's Wrong with Broncos QB: 'Be Human!'
The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowler, with the hope that he would bring to the Mile High City what he so often provided to the Seattle Seahawks. But "contention'' has turned to "contentious'' in Denver, with Wilson having posted a career-worst 83.4 quarterback rating for...
Yardbarker
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf carted off with knee injury
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday was carted off the field for the second time in three weeks, but unfortunately the latest incident was an actual injury. Metcalf was taken to the locker room during the second quarter of his team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. While he did not appear to be in significant pain, the Seahawks quickly ruled the star wide receiver out with a knee injury.
Watch: Lakers fan yells 'You suck a--' at Russell Westbrook, leads to confrontation
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook had a lousy outing this week against the Los Angeles Clippers, managing only two points in a 103-97 loss. Following the final buzzer, Westbrook confronted a Lakers fan who had shouted something nasty at the nine-time All-Star as he headed to the locker room.
Yardbarker
Roquan Smith Trade?: Seahawks Possible Counter To 49ers Christian McCaffrey
With the NFL trade deadline nearing on Nov. 1, teams are scheming for ways to improve their rosters and make championship pushes. One of those teams is an NFC West rival of the Seattle Seahawks, as the San Francisco 49ers just completed a blockbuster trade for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.
Watch: Eagles All-Pro Jason Kelce pounds a beer and hugs the Phillie Phanatic during Game 2 of NLCS
Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce knows how to party. Kelce has already jump-started a musical career, collaborating with his fellow lineman on a Christmas album. Though, he might have a future as a hype man as well, firing up the crowd at Citizens Bank Park during Game 2 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Deigo Padres.
Yardbarker
Alabama’s DeMarcco Hellams was furious with teammate for blowing shutout
We have yet another example of Nick Saban’s Perfect Little Soldiers. Alabama beat Mississippi State 30-6 on Saturday night, which would seem like a really nice conference win for the Tide. But Alabama is a team of perfectionists, and some of them weren’t happy at the end of the game over their blown shutout.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves
The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
Yardbarker
Cowboys run over Lions in second half as Dak Prescott returns
Ezekiel Elliott scored on two 1-yard plunges and the Dallas defense forced five second-half turnovers as the Cowboys defeated the visiting Detroit Lions 24-6 on Sunday. Dak Prescott, playing in his first game since suffering a broken right thumb in the season opener, passed for 207 yards while completing 19 of 25 attempts. He threw his first touchdown pass of the season with less than two minutes remaining.
Yardbarker
Watch: Packers come close to pulling off backward lateral on final play
In a last-ditch effort with the Packers trailing 23-21, Rodgers dumped a pass off over the middle to tight end Robert Tonyan. With no timeouts, the team relied on multiple laterals to work the ball deeper into Commanders' territory. When Rodgers collected the ball at Washington's 30-yard line, it appeared for a moment that Green Bay would make magic happen. He rifled the ball across the field, but the ball hit the ground and went through the legs of offensive lineman Jon Runyan and went out of bounds.
Yardbarker
Giants’ defense bails Saquon Barkley out after costly mistake
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley made a costly mistake near the end of his team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but his defense bailed him out. Barkley finished with 24 carries for 110 yards in New York’s 23-17 win over the Jaguars. He added another 25 yards on four catches. He had some outstanding runs on the Giants’ final drive, but he made one mistake that could have been costly.
Yardbarker
Gold rush: Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers
As for the 49ers, this move makes them the favorite in the NFC West and has the potential to make them the biggest threat to come out of the NFC. They have an elite defense and adding a healthy McCaffrey to Kyle Shanahan's run-friendly offense could put them over the top. The defense is first in the NFL in yards allowed at just 255.8 per game and second in points at 14.8.
Yardbarker
Matt Ryan throws consecutive interceptions including a pick-six
New Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan entered Sunday’s game against the division-rival Tennessee Titans coming off his best performance of the season. After struggling through his first five starts, Ryan threw three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions in a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ryan was looking to...
Yardbarker
Report: Steelers set asking price in Chase Claypool trade talks
The Pittsburgh Steelers are willing to discuss trades involving Chase Claypool, but any team looking to land the wide receiver will have to pay a steep price. According to Bill Huber of Packer Central, the Steelers would likely want a package similar to the one the Carolina Panthers received in the Christian McCaffrey trade. That would mean multiple second-round draft picks, as well as a third and a fifth.
Yardbarker
How the Hiring of the New Rangers Manager Might Affect Clayton Kershaw
Long-time manager Bruce Bochy will be back in the dugout as manager for the Texas Rangers in 2023. Bochy announced in 2019 that he would be retiring from managing, but the Rangers happened to reel him back with a three-year contract; the terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Yardbarker
The Astros Are Undefeated With A Shocking Stat
The game of baseball is not something that can be broken down by any formula, nor can the madness of it even be explained at any point. This postseason, we have learned that now more than ever, we should expect the unexpected. The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are...
Yardbarker
Trouble Brewing With Patriots Tackle Isaiah Wynn?
One of the interesting stories of the day centers around New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, for who it appears there could be some trouble brewing. The fifth-year tackle out of Georgia has had a rough go of things this season, with Wynn spending much of the season on the right side of the line after being moved to right tackle opposite Trent Brown during training camp. Brown clearly outplayed Wynn, who has had his struggles on the left side and the team certainly appeared to feel like he’d be better utilized while anchoring the right side of the line.
Yardbarker
Report: Dolphins Expected To Trade Veteran TE
The Miami Dolphins are coming into Week 7 of the NFL season with a 3-3 record. With them two games behind the Bills in the AFC East, the team is looking to ship out their veteran tight end. The Dolphins having Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as their offensive stars...
Comments / 0