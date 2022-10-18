ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

A University of Rochester researcher is working on the future of plastic

By Liam Healy
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nG6ah_0idyl3ph00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Plastic in its current state remains a finite resource that is being gone through at an unsustainable pace — not just for us, but for our planet.

According to a 2016 report from the World Economic Forum, by 2050 there could be more plastic by weight in the ocean than fish.

To associate professor of biology Anne Meyer, that statistic was more than alarming.

“To be really sustainable in the future we want to have plastics that are rigid you know and able to be used for the applications we love them for, but we need to make them in a way that’s more sustainable and we need to have a way that they can break down,” said Dr. Meyer.

Meyer, a professor at the University of Rochester, teamed up with researchers across the country to develop a new kind of plastic, this time made by bacteria that feed on methane, called PHB.

“Because PHB it’s made by microbes as an energy source, this means that there are lots of other microbes already in the ocean that naturally you know like to consume this, eat the plastic,” said Dr. Meyer.

Not only can this help to reduce plastic waste in the oceans, and on land, by degrading faster than traditional plastics. It can also reduce the amount of methane, the second most common greenhouse gas, being released into the atmosphere. Scaling the operation isn’t difficult either.

“The great thing about microbes, which make our PHB plastic, is that they grow in just some liquid culture,” Dr. Meyer said. “So basically, all you need is just a giant tank of liquid that has your bacteria in it […] then they feed it methane and then basically you can make your tank of liquid bigger and bigger and make more and more microbes and then for more and more plastic.”

