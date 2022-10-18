Read full article on original website
msn.com
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
NJ senator demands that Passaic County prosecutor resign
TRENTON – A state senator is calling for the Passaic County prosecutor to resign, after her failure to investigate corrupt Paterson police officers who were later convicted of federal crimes. Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, said the concerns about Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes also include her alleged years-long abuse...
Joe Biden Has Become Increasingly Loose in Front of Donors at Fundraisers
As President Joe Biden criss-crosses the country in the final weeks before the midterm elections, a common thread has emerged in his private remarks before well-heeled Democrats: fundraisers are for the real ones.Speaking in lavish private homes, yacht clubs and Zoom calls to the bundlers and donors Democrats hope could help them hang on to their majorities in Congress, Biden’s remarks are nearly always longer and funnier, more blunt and more unwieldy than the speeches he’s delivered to the broader public while in office—a trend that one attendee of a recent event called “Free Joe Time.”“The script is out the...
