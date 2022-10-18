South San Francisco Police Department Awarded $105,000 Grant to Deter Unsafe Behaviors, Increase Safety on Roads

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent CostsLord GaneshCalifornia State
Restaurant Power Ranger Servers 'Morph' into Real-Life Heroes to Save a Woman Being Attacked by a Man in Ramen ShopZack LoveOakland, CA
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Brazen Retail Theft Prompts the Closure of Another San Francisco Store, CotopaxiAnthony J Lynch
Related
everythingsouthcity.com
South San Francisco Weekly Police Reports
STOLEN FIREARM RECOVERED: Our Neighborhood Response Team authored a search warrant for a recent firearms investigation. They executed the search warrant today in San Francisco and located a stolen Sig Sauer P365 9mm firearm. The firearm was reported stolen out of San Francisco. The suspect is a 15 year old juvenile, who was not present during the search warrant. Further follow up will be conducted in order to take the juvenile into custody. Thank you to our Neighborhood Response Team!!
New license plate reader ordinance for Oakland police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The hotly contested issue of extending license plate readers on Oakland police patrol cars is over. A compromise was reached that will decrease the amount of time Oakland police can retain information recorded on those cameras. Automated license plate reader cameras will continue to roll in Oakland. Brian Hofer is the […]
berkeleyside.org
Update: Truck driver hits and kills man in wheelchair in downtown Berkeley
A commercial truck driver hit and killed a man in a wheelchair in downtown Berkeley Thursday, police said. The truck was heading west on Bancroft Way toward Shattuck Avenue when the man was hit around 11:55 a.m. He was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland and later died, Byron White, a spokesperson for the Berkeley Police Department, said.
2 suspects arrested in violent San Francisco Mission District robbery and assault
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday announced the recent arrests of two suspects in a violent Mission District assault and robbery earlier this month. According to a release posted on Facebook by the SFPD, on Wednesday October 5, at approximately 2:47 a.m., officers assigned to the Mission Station responded to the area of 26th and Folsom Streets after a report of a robbery. Arriving police met with a 48-year-old male victim who told officers that he was trying to enter a business on the 2900 block of Folsom Street when two individuals, both males, blocked the victim's access. Following...
KTVU FOX 2
Sideshow crackdown could lead to tougher penalties in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Stricter laws and bigger penalties are in the works to stop sideshows and stunt driving in San Francisco. Sideshows have dramatically increased across the state since the start of the pandemic, however, many cities have seen a fewer number of the illegal shows far this year, records show.
Man charged for assaulting woman at Walnut Creek BART
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman at the Walnut Creek BART station earlier this month has been charged, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Richard Lee McDowell, 35, of Pittsburg, faces a three-count felony complaint for kidnapping, attempted rape […]
What is 'Casual Carpool'? Here's why Bay Area commuters are advocating for it to make a comeback
Bay Bridge traffic is creeping back up to pre-pandemic levels, prompting calls for the return of a popular carpool service.
everythingsouthcity.com
A Message from South San Francisco Scavenger Company
WHAT’S SCARY AT HALLOWEEN CAN BE COMPOST BY CHRISTMAS!. Shriveled up jack-o-lanterns, dried out corn husks, and rejected treats make great compost.
Oakland police warn of surge in ATM customer robberies
OAKLAND -- Oakland police issued a warning Wednesday amid a surge of robberies of individuals at ATM's in the city's Laurel and Dimond Districts. Investigators said the most recent robbery occurred on Tuesday in the 4000 block of MacArthur Boulevard shortly before 2:00 p.m.In several of the cases, police said, the victim completed their ATM transaction and while walking away were confronted by armed individuals who then robbed the victims of their personal property.The suspects have fled both on foot or by vehicle.Oakland police are actively investigating each of these robberies. If you are a victim or have information regarding any...
Three arrested, guns seized during Oakland felony traffic stop
OAKLAND -- Three suspects were arrested on weapons charges Wednesday evening after a felony traffic stop on the streets of Oakland.Investigators said patrol officers saw three individuals entering a parked vehicle, two of which appeared to have firearms, at around 5:00 p.m. in the 1400 block of 27th Avenue. Before the vehicle could drive off, officers conducted a traffic stop. One of the suspects bolted from the vehicle, fleeing on foot.Officers quickly established a perimeter, ultimately locating the individual and recovering a loaded firearm with an extended magazine.The two other suspects remained inside the vehicle and were safely detained.During the search of the vehicle, two additional firearms with extended magazines were located. Both firearms were loaded, one of which contained a device allowing it to fire multiple rounds with a single pull of the trigger.All three individuals were arrested for firearm related offenses, and one had an outstanding robbery warrant.
Frustrated SF residents arm themselves with bats, tasers after opening of drug sobering center
"More troublemakers settling in, feeling comfortable doing their drugs, pissing and sh**ting in the street blocking the sidewalks." Some San Francisco residents say they have seen an increased presence of drug use, violence and crime on the streets since SOMA Rise opened in June.
San Jose afterschool art teacher arrested on child molestation charges
SAN JOSE -- A San Jose elementary school afterschool art teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two students in the program.The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Eugene Thai has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.In September, sheriff's detectives conducted an extensive investigation into the allegations of a prior sexual assault that occurred between 2016 and 2017. Investigator said Thai located the two juvenile victims in 2020 through social media and attempted to communicate with them. He then allegedly sexually assaulted them.Thai was being held without bail.Investigators were asking if any juveniles had any inappropriate contact with Thai to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at (408) 808- 4500. Alternatively, detectives can be reached at the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431 or at SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a pedestrian accident on Friday night. The officials stated that the crash happened on the lanes of 280 north on Wolfe Road at around 10:25 p.m.
Berkeley brothers’ funeral delayed due to autopsy backlog
ALAMEDA CO., Calif. (KRON) — It has been nearly three weeks since two Berkeley brothers were gunned down at a house party in Oakland and the Sotelo Garcia family said they have not been able to properly mourn their loss. An autopsy backlog in Alameda County is the reason for the delay and Oakland’s rising […]
San Jose to fine gun owners up to $1K for breaking new law
The San Jose City Council is moving forward with hefty fines for gun owners who break a new and strict firearm law, the first of its kind in the U.S.
Hwy 101 express lanes in San Mateo Co. to open 3 months early due to I-Team investigation
Officials announced they will begin incrementally opening the express lanes for carpools in November.
California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders
California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
The Stockton Serial Killer Suspect Was Using an Untraceable Ghost Gun
A serial-killer suspect accused of murdering at least six people in Northern California was using an untraceable “ghost gun,” and was carrying the weapon when he was arrested last weekend while “out hunting” for another victim, police say. The suspect, 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, is accused of...
SFist
Nearly Four Months In, Neighbors Complaining of Violence and Chaos Around SoMa Rise ‘Sobering Center’
Originally billed as a ‘meth sobering center’ and then simply as a ‘drug sobering center,’ the new facility SoMa Rise is raising tensions among neighbors who think it’s only making the area near Seventh and Howard Streets worse. The idea of what is now the...
NBC Bay Area
Major Crash Closes Eastbound Hwy. 92 Lanes in San Mateo
An accident between two big-rig trucks caused lane closures on Highway 92 in San Mateo Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The accident happened at around 8 a.m. on eastbound Hwy. 92 at the Alameda de Las Pulgas offramp in San Mateo. There's no estimated time of reopening.
Comments / 3