South San Francisco Police Department Awarded $105,000 Grant to Deter Unsafe Behaviors, Increase Safety on Roads

OAKLAND -- Three suspects were arrested on weapons charges Wednesday evening after a felony traffic stop on the streets of Oakland.Investigators said patrol officers saw three individuals entering a parked vehicle, two of which appeared to have firearms, at around 5:00 p.m. in the 1400 block of 27th Avenue. Before the vehicle could drive off, officers conducted a traffic stop. One of the suspects bolted from the vehicle, fleeing on foot.Officers quickly established a perimeter, ultimately locating the individual and recovering a loaded firearm with an extended magazine.The two other suspects remained inside the vehicle and were safely detained.During the search of the vehicle, two additional firearms with extended magazines were located. Both firearms were loaded, one of which contained a device allowing it to fire multiple rounds with a single pull of the trigger.All three individuals were arrested for firearm related offenses, and one had an outstanding robbery warrant.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO