ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Join 8News anchors in Henrico for Walk to End Alzheimer’s

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tnH59_0idykdDr00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The 2022 Richmond Walk to End Alzheimer’s is just a few weeks away, but there is still time to register.

The Richmond walk is one of more than 600 walks intended to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association, according to their website. 8News anchors Deanna Allbrittin and Eric Phillips will be hosting the opening ceremony and walk, which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Kings Dominion will be open year-round starting in 2023

Strollers are allowed at the walk but skateboards, bicycles and skates are discouraged. The event is rain or shine but will be canceled in the event of severe weather.

The opening ceremony will take place at the Libbie Mill Library at 2101 Libbie Lane East Street in Henrico. The event will open at 8:30 a.m., the ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. and the walk will begin at 10 a.m.

More information about the event, as well as the link to register, can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

PHOTOS: Fairways for Scott raising money for addiction recovery

2 End the Stigma was founded by Jill Cichowicz after her twin after her twin brother died of a fentanyl overdose in 2017. This weekend, 2 End the Stigma is hosting "Fairways for Scott," a golf tournament that's raising money for programs such as Real Life, a non-profit that serves people who have been impacted by incarceration, homelessness and addiction.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Business

Petersburg approves Cordish Cos. for possible casino

Petersburg City Council is taking a gamble on Maryland-based The Cordish Cos. to develop a casino there — even though Petersburg doesn’t yet have permission to build a casino, according to state law. Council members voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of Cordish,, a commercial real estate company that...
PETERSBURG, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Cancer survivors recognized at Emporia's Golden Leaf Commons

Many of those who came to Golden Leaf Commons on Sunday afternoon were united by two things — surviving cancer and wearing some shade of pink. At the second annual Pinktober brunch, those survivors united to share their experiences in an atmosphere of fun, music, and catharsis. “I’m definitely...
EMPORIA, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy