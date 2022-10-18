Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Steelers' Chase Claypool 'was in the bathroom' for Mitchell Trubisky-Diontae Johnson incident
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool apparently missed the alleged "heated exchange" between teammates Mitchell Trubisky and Diontae Johnson. The exchange led to Mike Tomlin benching Trubisky in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett back in Week 4 of the season. "I wish I could say something about it, but I...
Jerry Jones sends firm message to Mike McCarthy
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not thrilled with his head coach over a non-challenge in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy opted not to challenge when CeeDee Lamb was ruled just short after a third down play against Philadelphia. Replays indicated that Lamb appeared to have picked up the first down, but McCarthy did not throw the red flag and instead went for it on fourth-and-short. Dallas did not convert, and turned the ball over on downs.
NFL World Worried About Dak Prescott Off-Field News
Dak Prescott is teaming up with someone that fans may not like. Prescott, who's the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, is teaming up with Kylie Jenner to become equity stakeholders in a sparkling water business. According to TMZ, the new drink company is called Glow Beverages. Prescott also seems...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Dak Prescott Announcement
The Dallas Cowboys received magnificent news this Wednesday regarding Dak Prescott. He has been medically cleared to play ahead of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. Prescott underwent surgery on his thumb following the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cooper Rush started during his absence, leading the team to a 4-1 record.
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady responds to Ben Roethlisberger: Losing is 'not very fun'
Understandably, quarterback Tom Brady was asked Thursday about future Hall-of-Famer Ben Roethlisberger recently saying that "it didn't look like (Brady) wanted to be out there" during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. "You know, I think anytime you lose, it’s not very fun...
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan teases Christian McCaffrey could play vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan teased Friday morning that running back Christian McCaffrey could feature for his new club as soon as Sunday against the 4-2 Kansas City Chiefs even though McCaffrey joined the Niners less than 72 hours before kickoff of that game. "I'm still up in...
Yardbarker
Watch: Incredible slow-motion angle of Marco Wilson's flip into the end zone
The first of two pick-sixes for the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football led to an incredible highlight clip. Andy Dalton, playing in his fourth-straight game for the New Orleans Saints with Jameis Winston on the sideline with an injury, found himself in big-time trouble in the final minutes of the first half on Thursday Night Football.
Look: Christian McCaffrey Has Message For 49ers Fans Following Blockbuster Trade
Christian McCaffrey has a new home in the NFL. On Thursday night, he was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey was selected by the Panthers in the first round of the 2017 draft. Saying goodbye to the franchise that drafted him wasn't easy. "I’m forever...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers has a message for Packers fans
At this point, it’s off to the races for the Green Bay Packers. Sitting three games behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles for that top NFC seed, the Super Bowl isn’t looking promising. After some quality starts from this team, it seems that they’re going downhill. In his...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 7: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a comprehensive guide to every game that will be played in Week 7, laying out the full schedule, telling you what to expect and making predictions on the outcomes. Make sure to check the site and app throughout the season for great analysis and storytelling each week.
Yardbarker
Eagles DE Brandon Graham says Cowboys players disrespected Nick Sirianni
Nick Sirianni was extremely animated during and after his team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and one Philadelphia Eagles player said there was more to the enthusiasm than just typical rivalry game emotions. A scuffle broke out near the end of the Eagles’ 26-17 win, and...
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson Seems To Be Off The Broncos Country Bandwagon
This has been a very frustrating and disappointing season for the Denver Broncos, at least so far. After trading for future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson and being expected to contend for a spot in the Super Bowl, the Broncos have an anemic 2-4 record. Their offense is the...
atozsports.com
Moments after huge trade, Bills GM Beane is looking like a genius
Well, it was fun while it lasted, Bills Mafia. After the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule last week, reports on NFL teams targeting a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey surged immediately. One of the teams to be among those reports was the Buffalo Bills. As the favorites...
Yardbarker
Roquan Smith Trade?: Seahawks Possible Counter To 49ers Christian McCaffrey
With the NFL trade deadline nearing on Nov. 1, teams are scheming for ways to improve their rosters and make championship pushes. One of those teams is an NFC West rival of the Seattle Seahawks, as the San Francisco 49ers just completed a blockbuster trade for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys Facing a Pair of Tough Looming Decisions
The news of the week for the Dallas Cowboys is without a doubt that quarterback Dak Prescott is back. His practice load will continue to increase and expected to start Sunday’s game vs the Detroit Lions. They are 4-2 and getting ready to play the statistically worst defense in...
Yardbarker
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. has strong quote about Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s return
Jaxon Smith-Njigba could return for Ohio State this weekend, and Marvin Harrison Jr. thinks that means big news for the team. The Buckeyes are 6-0 and have the No. 1 offense in the country with an average of 48.8 points scored per game. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has passed for 1,737 yards and 24 touchdowns already. Emeka Egbuka (6) and Harrison Jr. (9) have combined for 15 touchdown catches, while Julian Fleming also has 5 TD catches.
Yardbarker
Ex-NFL exec on Daniel Jones: His 'toughness, courage, competitiveness ... ignite his team'
Heading into the 2022 season, it seemed that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was on his last leg. Through three seasons, he seemed far from the quarterback New York expected when it took him No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Especially compared to quarterback Kyler Murray — who went No. 1 overall in the same draft — Jones looked to have all the makings of a bust.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report has a shocking revelation Thursday
The Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report is a unique one. The Chicago Bears had quite a few players fighting the typical NFL bumps and bruises on the team’s injury report in Week 6. Last Wednesday, the Bears’ final practice before their Thursday night loss to the Washington Commanders, the team placed three players on the injury report. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry and defensive backs Dane Cruikshank and Jaylon Johnson were on the list projected to be full participants. The Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report tells a different story.
Marcus Smart on fight with Joel Embiid: 'I could have cracked his head open'
Even if you didn't watch the NBA season opener between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, you surely still heard about the extracurriculars between Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid. But according to the Celtics point guard, Philly's big man got off easy. "I could have cracked his head open, but...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 7 of 2022
Welcome to our weekly picks. We’re really happy you’re here. The NFL in 2022 remains one of the least-predictable, wildest seasons in recent memory where so many teams are overperforming, underperforming, or swinging wildly from week-to-week that it’s become near impossible to predict. The majority of our...
