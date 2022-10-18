Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
After Will Smith’s Oscar slap, Jada Pinkett Smith reveals 'complicated marriage' in 'no holds barred' memoir
Jada Pinkett Smith plans to reveal all in her new memoir. The actress and wife of Will Smith announced she will publish her book in 2023, according to People. Although the memoir is still untitled, the "Red Table Talk" host will cover her "rise to stardom" alongside friend Tupac Shakur, her "unconventional upbringing" and "falling in love" with her husband.
Johnny Depp and his lawyer-turned-girlfriend Joelle Rich were hiding in plain sight
Johnny Depp and his newly revealed lawyer-turned-girlfriend, Joelle Rich, have been hiding in plain sight for months. Despite not having any official role in the movie star’s victorious defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year, Rich was photographed at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia nearly every day of the weeks-long trial that ran from April 11 to June 1.
Caught: Jason Sudeikis Uncovered Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles Affair On Apple Watch, Nanny Claims
Jason Sudeikis reportedly learned of ex-fiancé Olivia Wilde's relationship with pop star Harry Styles through messages on a forgotten Apple Watch, RadarOnline.com has learned. Since her film Don't Worry Darling's release and a drama-filled press tour, Styles and Wilde's relationship has been a hot topic as she feuds with...
Ralph Macchio’s Son Couldn’t Believe It When He Saw His Dad In A Teen Magazine For The First Time
The world may know and love Ralph Macchio since the 80s, but his kids had no idea their dad was famous, let alone cool, let alone a heartthrob. The Cobra Kai star, 60, visited Good Morning America on Monday, and recounted the moment his son, who was five years old at the time, saw his dad in teen magazines for the very first time, and his response is hilarious.
What Alexis Bledel Had To Say About Starring In A Hallmark Movie
While most know actor Alexis Bledel best for her role as Rory Gilmore on the beloved series "Gilmore Girls," there are plenty of other characters the star has imbued with her charm and talent over the years. Bledel played Lena Kaligaris in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and its sequel, winning her legions more fans. With a third installment in the works according to Bledel, who mentioned it on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" (via Deadline), she's bound to earn even more fans before too long.
Nanny claims Olivia Wilde gave up her dog to spend more time with Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde’s former nanny claims the movie director got rid of her dog Gordon in order to be able to travel with her then-new beau Harry Styles and spend more time with him. “After [Wilde] left [at the start of November 2020], she came for a visit and said,...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA in NYC after breakup rumors
“Holivia” is still hot and heavy. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde packed on the PDA during a date in New York City on Thursday night. The couple passionately kissed and embraced each other in the streets of Manhattan. The pop superstar, 28, and the actress, 38, chose casual attire...
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Deny ‘Upsetting’ Rumors Spread By Former Nanny (Exclusive Details)
Olivia Wilde, 38, and Jason Sudeikis, 47, are denying outrageous claims made about their split from one of their former nannys. The ex-couple, who split around Nov. 2020, released a joint statement that expressed their shock that the ex employee would “make such false and scurrilous accusations” and asked her to “leave” their “family alone” as they try to move forward. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” they wrote in a statement given to HollywoodLife.
'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film The People We Hate at the Wedding. Prime Video shared a trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. The People We Hate at the Wedding is based on the Grant Ginder...
A Parenting Blog Attempted To List The Worst Baby Names And It’s Controversial
It might seem like every classmate in your kid’s grade is named Olivia or Henry or Ava or Noah. And it’s not in your head — those are all some of the most popular baby names for the past few years. My daughter’s class has an Isla, Olivia, Lily, and Liliana. Her poor teacher!
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis condemn ex-nanny’s ‘false and scurrilous accusations’
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have released a joint statement in response to allegations their ex-nanny made about the rocky dissolution of their relationship. On Oct. 17, the Daily Mail released an interview with the actors’ former employee who chose to not disclose her name. In the report, the nanny alleged, among other things, that Wilde, 38, and Sudeikis, 47, ended their seven-year engagement after Wilde began filming her movie "Don’t Worry Darling" and that the pair had multiple intense arguments.
Jack Osbourne And His Newborn Daughter Maple Show Off Their Mean-Mugging Skills
Fatherhood might not be all smiles, as Jack Osbourne’s latest selfie with 3-month-old daughter Maple Artemis goes to show. The Fright Club star took to Instagram to share a snap with Maple where the father-daughter duo are both giving the camera a bit of a mean mug, and people could not get over how Maple pretty much looks like a mini version of her dad.
Christina Aguilera Releases Powerful New ‘Beautiful’ Music Video Focused On The Impact Of Social Media On Teens
It’s no secret that the current generation is facing obstacles that parents have never faced before, including the complex impacts of social media during the critical teenaged years. Singer Christina Aguilera, who is now a mom herself to Max, 14, and Summer Rain, 8, debuted a new version of...
Olivia Wilde Seemingly Shares Her ‘Special’ Salad Dressing Recipe Following Former Nanny’s Allegations About Jason Sudeikis Split
Mystery solved? Olivia Wilde chose chaos after her former nanny claimed that her split from Jason Sudeikis included an argument over salad dressing. The director, 38, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 18, to share a photo from Nora Ephron's 1983 novel Heartburn. The excerpt, which comes from the autobiography about the author's […]
Daily Beast
Lena Dunham’s ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Will Charm Your Socks Off
There is a steadfast rule when it comes to period films: If a period piece has an anachronistic soundtrack, it’s going to knock you dead. Catherine Called Birdy gracefully falls into this category. Lena Dunham’s new movie is practically buzzing with joy, a delightful coming-of-age romp soundtracked by spunky...
We Triple Dog Dare You To Watch The ‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Trailer
A Christmas Story’s Ralphie is coming back this winter. HBOMax just released its trailer for the A Christmas Story sequel, titled A Christmas Story Christmas. And Peter Billingsley, now 51, is set to reprise his role as Ralphie Parker in the sequel to the classic holiday film, set to premiere November 17.
Girl Dad Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Shares His Unique Parenting Superpower
He may play a superhero on the big screen, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is apparently very powerful in real life, too. When asked about his dad superpower, the Black Adam star — who has three daughters, Simone, 21, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, and Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4, with wife Lauren Hashian — discussed his ability to fall for any and all kid-concocted pranks.
Hilary Duff Is Every Mom Whose Toddler Only Knows The Word ‘No’
Hearing a child’s first gibberish-tinged words is a beautiful thing. Hearing the same thing over and over even after they’ve developed a larger vocabulary — namely the word “no” — can be maddening. For whatever reason, the two-letter negative response is a favorite of toddlers, and Hilary Duff is more than ready for her youngest Mae James to move out of the no phase.
Sissy Spacek and Dustin Hoffman Star with Their Real-Life Kids in Sam & Kate Trailer
Sissy Spacek and her daughter Schuyler Fisk star alongside Dustin Hoffman and his son Jake Hoffman in Sam & Kate Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek are taking family bonding to the big screen. On Thursday, Vertical Entertainment released the first trailer for Sam & Kate, in which Hoffman, 85, and Spacek, 72, play parents to each of their real-life children: Jake Hoffman (whom the actor shares with wife Lisa) and Schuyler Fisk (whom the actress shares with husband Jack Fisk). The film meets Bill (Dustin) as his son Sam (Jake) returns to...
Scary Mommy
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0