Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Page Six

Johnny Depp and his lawyer-turned-girlfriend Joelle Rich were hiding in plain sight

Johnny Depp and his newly revealed lawyer-turned-girlfriend, Joelle Rich, have been hiding in plain sight for months. Despite not having any official role in the movie star’s victorious defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year, Rich was photographed at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia nearly every day of the weeks-long trial that ran from April 11 to June 1.
VIRGINIA STATE
The List

What Alexis Bledel Had To Say About Starring In A Hallmark Movie

While most know actor Alexis Bledel best for her role as Rory Gilmore on the beloved series "Gilmore Girls," there are plenty of other characters the star has imbued with her charm and talent over the years. Bledel played Lena Kaligaris in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and its sequel, winning her legions more fans. With a third installment in the works according to Bledel, who mentioned it on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" (via Deadline), she's bound to earn even more fans before too long.
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Deny ‘Upsetting’ Rumors Spread By Former Nanny (Exclusive Details)

Olivia Wilde, 38, and Jason Sudeikis, 47, are denying outrageous claims made about their split from one of their former nannys. The ex-couple, who split around Nov. 2020, released a joint statement that expressed their shock that the ex employee would “make such false and scurrilous accusations” and asked her to “leave” their “family alone” as they try to move forward. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” they wrote in a statement given to HollywoodLife.
NBC News

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis condemn ex-nanny’s ‘false and scurrilous accusations’

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have released a joint statement in response to allegations their ex-nanny made about the rocky dissolution of their relationship. On Oct. 17, the Daily Mail released an interview with the actors’ former employee who chose to not disclose her name. In the report, the nanny alleged, among other things, that Wilde, 38, and Sudeikis, 47, ended their seven-year engagement after Wilde began filming her movie "Don’t Worry Darling" and that the pair had multiple intense arguments.
Scary Mommy

Jack Osbourne And His Newborn Daughter Maple Show Off Their Mean-Mugging Skills

Fatherhood might not be all smiles, as Jack Osbourne’s latest selfie with 3-month-old daughter Maple Artemis goes to show. The Fright Club star took to Instagram to share a snap with Maple where the father-daughter duo are both giving the camera a bit of a mean mug, and people could not get over how Maple pretty much looks like a mini version of her dad.
Us Weekly

Olivia Wilde Seemingly Shares Her ‘Special’ Salad Dressing Recipe Following Former Nanny’s Allegations About Jason Sudeikis Split

Mystery solved? Olivia Wilde chose chaos after her former nanny claimed that her split from Jason Sudeikis included an argument over salad dressing. The director, 38, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 18, to share a photo from Nora Ephron's 1983 novel Heartburn. The excerpt, which comes from the autobiography about the author's […]
Daily Beast

Lena Dunham’s ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Will Charm Your Socks Off

There is a steadfast rule when it comes to period films: If a period piece has an anachronistic soundtrack, it’s going to knock you dead. Catherine Called Birdy gracefully falls into this category. Lena Dunham’s new movie is practically buzzing with joy, a delightful coming-of-age romp soundtracked by spunky...
Scary Mommy

Girl Dad Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Shares His Unique Parenting Superpower

He may play a superhero on the big screen, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is apparently very powerful in real life, too. When asked about his dad superpower, the Black Adam star — who has three daughters, Simone, 21, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, and Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4, with wife Lauren Hashian — discussed his ability to fall for any and all kid-concocted pranks.
Scary Mommy

Hilary Duff Is Every Mom Whose Toddler Only Knows The Word ‘No’

Hearing a child’s first gibberish-tinged words is a beautiful thing. Hearing the same thing over and over even after they’ve developed a larger vocabulary — namely the word “no” — can be maddening. For whatever reason, the two-letter negative response is a favorite of toddlers, and Hilary Duff is more than ready for her youngest Mae James to move out of the no phase.
People

Sissy Spacek and Dustin Hoffman Star with Their Real-Life Kids in Sam & Kate Trailer

Sissy Spacek and her daughter Schuyler Fisk star alongside Dustin Hoffman and his son Jake Hoffman in Sam & Kate Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek are taking family bonding to the big screen. On Thursday, Vertical Entertainment released the first trailer for Sam & Kate, in which Hoffman, 85, and Spacek, 72, play parents to each of their real-life children: Jake Hoffman (whom the actor shares with wife Lisa) and Schuyler Fisk (whom the actress shares with husband Jack Fisk). The film meets Bill (Dustin) as his son Sam (Jake) returns to...
