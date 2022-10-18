Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
Seasonal events in the Quad Cities
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) -Several fall season events return to the Quad Cities this week, everything from Halloween, ice skating, steamboats and pool tournaments. ACS Billiards Tournament- Oct. 19-23, 2022. Free pool clinic at River Center, Friday Oct. 21. Ice skating lessons at Davenport, Parks & Recreation- Registration ends Friday Oct....
977wmoi.com
Late Galesburg Dentist Dr. Kandy Sayrs Leaves $100K Gift to Support Students in Sandburg’s Dental Hygiene Program
Even after her retirement from a career that lasted more than 30 years, Dr. Kandy Sayrs made it a point to make appointments at the Carl Sandburg College Annex. A couple of times each year, the longtime dentist would stop by the downtown Galesburg location to sit for teeth cleanings done by students in Sandburg’s dental hygiene program. Appointments often last several hours — and sometimes multiple visits — as the hygienists-in-training go through a lengthy checklist and have their work looked over by professionals. But for Sayrs — the first woman to work as a dentist in her hometown of Galesburg — the time spent in the chair was no bother at all. If anything, she viewed it as a moment of service.
KWQC
Scott Community College Phi Theta Kappa to put on inaugural Boothday Festival Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a Halloween-themed fall festival happening this week organized by the Scott Community College Honors Society, Phi Theta Kappa. Bradley Thiessen-Cooper and Lexi Krogmann, members of the Phi Theta Kappa chapter Beta Zeta Epsilon, join Morgan on QCT at 11. Information. Scott Community College Bettendorf...
KWQC
Senior Moment with CASI: Basic legal documents you should have before crisis happens
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -CASI will be on QCT at 11 weekly to highlight some of the things that are important and pertinent to the seniors living in our community. This week CASI talks about the basic legal documents that you should have, especially as a senior, before a crisis happens.
KWQC
An old Henry County dairy farm has become a fall fun destination
GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -Farmgate Market is an old dairy farm that has been turned into a fall fun park for all ages. Tom Jones talks about what the market offers, its amenities such as a corn maze and petting zoo, and much more. Farmgate Market is located at 2774 State...
Davenport’s Darkest Legend: “Limb Of Unknown Child”
Towns, cities, and states have their own myths and legends. Davenport Iowa has one that many don't even know about. Every year this legend from Oakdale Cemetery gets more and more popular. The Cemetary itself has a few local legends around it, but the two biggest appear to be "Baby...
This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.
Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious. According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.
Eastern Iowa Hy-Vee Offering A Different Kind of Snack
The above image is supposed to make you feel a bit uncomfortable. Some people just are when it comes to insects. Especially when it comes to eating them. But at least one Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee store and some local co-ops are offering crickets as a new kind of snack food.
KWQC
Chef Keys shares an adult Halloween Treat ‘Drunken Grapes’ with this weeks Spirit Spotlight’ Hotel Tango Vodka
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - K.C. Ross, Owner of Cook & Cuffs by Chef Keys, is a recurring guest on QCT at 11. Soak grapes in vodka for 24 hours. Allow grapes to be completely submerged. Drain grapes until dry. Melt candy in the microwave on 30sec intervals until completely melted....
Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities moves locations from River Drive in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities was located at 1234 East River Drive until the house was sold in December 2020. Now, the organization has moved to Genesis West Medical Center in Davenport. The group, named after Gilda Radner, a former Saturday Night Live comedian who...
KWQC
The mouth is a tattletale
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -October is National Children’s Health Month and it begs a call to action about getting our children to the dentist. This serves as a reminder that there are numerous direct connections between oral health and the health of the entire body. Dr. Susan Maples wrote the...
KWQC
Get free, personalized help with Medicare enrollment from Quad Cities’ brokerage agency
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Medicare Open Enrollment is underway through Dec. 7 and there is no doubt that picking the right plan for your needs can be confusing. Finding the supplemental insurance plan that fills the “Medigap” that meets your specific needs is a lot easier when you rely on the professionals at Midwest Insurance Group--unlike the impersonal service available when you call those 800 numbers.
KWQC
Moline dog and owner co-author a book on how to beat cancer
Moline, Ill. (KWQC) -A Moline woman has been diagnosed with cancer four times. She was inspired to write a book (from her dog’s perspective) on how he helped her repeatedly beat the disease. Pamela Crouch and her dog, Cooper Wigglesmith, are the co-authors of a new 32-page book, “Dr....
KWQC
Q&A with QCBR”: home remodeling projects
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Paula Sands Live and and Mona Peiffer, Interim Acting Executive Officer and Special Events Coordinator with Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association, have partnered to do regular segments featuring various topics of concern for homeowners called “Q&A with QCBR”. Thursdsy’s topic addresses the steps involved...
KWQC
Wide River Winery production expansion
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -The beautiful winery is set on a bluff overlooking the widest part of the Mississippi River and has experienced an excited level of recent expansion. Liz Quinn, Wide River Winery, talks about the winery’s latest news. Wide River Winery located at 1776 E Deer Creek Road,...
KWQC
Muscatine rescue pup chosen for K-9 narcotics detection training
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC)-Dogs living in shelters are waiting for forever homes and want to become someone’s best friend and perfect pet. But some canines, like Pocket, are not suited for a traditional dog’s life, so there’s a different path that is better for them. Pocket (formerly Payton),...
KWQC
Chef Keys cooks up holiday season side dish
Maxwell, a Republican, answers questions about his background, experience, and goals for Scott County. Dr. Ryan Taylor with Genesis explains the options. This Week in Weather History: Early season snowfall. Updated: 5 hours ago. October 19, 2020 brought accumulating snow to the QC. Senior Moment with CASI: Basic legal documents...
KWQC
Treatment options for joint pain
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Osteoarthritis is the number one cause of joint pain and there are many ways to treat it. Dr. Ryan Taylor with the Genesis Sports Medicine and Joint Pain Clinic explains the options span from the use of steroids to surgery. There are also many non-surgical developments including gel injections and platelet rich plasma injections.
KWQC
Davenport has a new downtown bakery, deli and micro grocery
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Those that have been hankering for a new place to dine or shop for groceries in downtown Davenport have a brand new hot spot. Blue Spruce General Store has officially opened at 217 East 2nd Street--which is the former location of Cookies & Dreams. Brandon Carleton, owner,...
KWQC
Nahant Marsh unveils new plan to expand preserved land
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the first time since 1998, Nahant Marsh is revisiting their long term plan to continue to preserve the natural beauty of Eastern Iowa’s urban wetlands. They revealed their long term plans during two open houses on Wednesday afternoon and are also gathering the publics...
Comments / 0