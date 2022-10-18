Davis, CA — The UC Davis Field Hockey Team (2-10, 1-5 AE) is set to host their final home game of the season Friday, Oct. 21 at 4:00 PM PDT with James Madison (8-5) visiting town. In what will be an eventful day, UC Davis is honoring the careers of six seniors who have created a lasting impact on a program that they will always be able to call home. On top of Senior Day, the game between James Madison will also play host to Community & Youth Day, as well as, Camper Reunion Day.

