FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies fall to Cal State Fullerton in five-set heartbreaker
DAVIS, Calif. — Freshman Jade Light strung together a game-high 20 kills, but the Aggies dropped a five-set heartbreaker to Cal State Fullerton, 3-2, Thursday night at University Credit Union Center. "We had a good start," head coach Dan Conners said. "We got to let it go and move...
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies Take Down Cal State Fullerton in Key Big West Matchup
DAVIS, Calif. – The UC Davis women's soccer team defended its home field in a crucial Big West Conference matchup, downing Cal State Fullerton, 2-1, Thursday afternoon at Aggie Soccer Field. The Aggies (7-5-4, 4-2-2), who were a slot below the Titans (7-5-5, 4-2-2) in the league standings, set...
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies to honor six seniors as Field Hockey hosts James Madison
Davis, CA — The UC Davis Field Hockey Team (2-10, 1-5 AE) is set to host their final home game of the season Friday, Oct. 21 at 4:00 PM PDT with James Madison (8-5) visiting town. In what will be an eventful day, UC Davis is honoring the careers of six seniors who have created a lasting impact on a program that they will always be able to call home. On top of Senior Day, the game between James Madison will also play host to Community & Youth Day, as well as, Camper Reunion Day.
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies Close Out Regular Season Home Slate
Davis, Calif. – The Aggies will host their final two regular season home matches this week as UC Davis welcomes Cal State Fullerton and UC Riverside. Thursday against the Titans will mark Pride Day at Aggie Soccer Field while the Sunday contest against the Highlanders will be Senior Day.
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies Drop Big West Regular Season Road Finale, 3-0
SANTA BARBARA – The UC Davis men's soccer team fell in its final Big West Conference road contest of the regular season to UC Santa Barbara, 3-0, Wednesday night at Harder Stadium. The Gauchos used an early goal in the 15th minute and then opened the second half with...
