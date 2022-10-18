Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Community Invited to Discuss Upcoming Intersection Project in St. Joseph
Plans are underway for an intersection improvement project at Buchanan County U.S. Route 59, Route 752 and Route U in St. Joseph. The Missouri Department of Transportation will host a public information opportunity on Tuesday, November 1, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., at Hosea Elementary School at 6401 Gordon Avenue in St. Joseph.
nodawaynews.com
Richard Ridenour
Richard Allen Ridenour, 73, Hopkins, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home. He was born April 23, 1949, in Clarinda, IA, to Ross and Dorothy Ridenour. He married Shirley Ann Vore in Bedford, IA. Mr. Ridenour served in the US Army for two years. He worked most of his...
nodawaynews.com
e2 Fellowship begins with 2 county schools sending students
Mosaic Life Care Foundation’s e2 Fellowship high school leadership program began September 27. e2 Fellowship is a high school intergenerational leadership program that meets four times throughout the academic year. This year, emPowerU welcomes 14 regional schools including Northeast Nodaway and Jefferson for the program. In 2020, The Foundation’s...
bethanyclipper.com
Orscheln’s to become Tractor Supply
Bethany, MO: Bethany Orscheln Farm and Home employees received word last week that their store will become a Tractor Supply Company store under a change in ownership approved by the Federal Trade Commission. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
nodawaynews.com
Events October 19-23
– Used Book Sale at the Maryville Public Library basement, during library open hours. October 22 is the $5 per sack day. • October 20 – Story Hour at the Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main, at 5:30 pm for ages two to seven. The theme is “Harvest Time on the Farm.” This will be librarian Debbie Clark’s last story hour as she is retiring.
nwmissourinews.com
Blotters for the Week of 10/20
A summons was issued to Grace K. Harmon, 18, for driving while intoxicated and failure to use a turn signal on the 600 block of South Main Street. A summons was issued to Audrey A. Lloyd, 18, for a minor in possession, being under 19 in a bar and possession of a fake ID on the 400 block of North Buchanan Street.
The only building left of the historic Buchanan County Poor Farm is over 100 years old
Buchanan County Infirmary.LManning, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Buchanan County Infirmary built in 1919 has also been known as Buchanan County Poor Farm and Green Acres. This building is historic and it's located in St. Joseph, Missouri. It consists of two stories and there are four Doric order columns on the porch made of concrete. This building is what's left of the Buchanan County Poor Farm. In 2009, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
northwestmoinfo.com
Nodaway County Route 46 Nodaway River Bridge to Close
A project to replace the 89-year-old Nodaway River Bridge on Nodaway County Route 46 near Quitman is scheduled to begin soon. Contractors plan to close the bridge to all traffic on Tuesday, November 2nd. During the closure, the bridge will be replaced and guardrails will be updated. A box culvert...
nodawaynews.com
8th graders tour manufacturing plants
Eighth graders at Maryville Middle School, Nodaway-Holt, North Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway and West Nodaway toured, October 7, local manufacturers for a look at the various jobs and careers available. The places the students toured are Maryville Metal Culverts, JL Houston-Houston Poly Tank, United Electric/United Fiber, Kawasaki, Federal Mogul/DRIV and Mosaic Medical Center.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Four In Area Counties
The Missouri Highway Patrol reports four arrests in the area counties over the weekend. Saturday at about 9:35 pm in Linn County, Troopers arrested 19-year-old Nateonia M Russell of Florissant for alleged driving while suspended, speeding, no insurance, and failure to register a vehicle. She was processed and released. At...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Man Hurt In Early Wednesday Clinton County Accident
An early morning accident today (Wednesday) in Clinton County has left a Kansas driver with minor injuries. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Bonner Springs, Kansas resident Dustin A. Cox was driving a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer northbound on Interstate 35 two miles south of Cameron at 6:50 A.M. today when his vehicle went off the east side of the roadway where it struck a Mo-Dot sign.
nodawaynews.com
Parker receives scholarship honoring Hopkins native
Northwest Missouri State University student Olivia Parker is the recipient of the Luther C. “Luke” Skelton Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. Parker, a freshman studio art major with a drawing emphasis from Pickering, is the daughter of Matthew and Amber Parker. To be considered for the scholarship,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Woman Seriously Injured in I-29 Crash Monday in Buchanan County
Two people suffered injuries in a Monday morning accident in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 10:53 Monday morning on southbound I-29, two miles north of Dearborn, as a dump truck driven by 33-year-old St. Joseph resident Daniel E. Roe sat stationary in the passing lane due to mowers up ahead.
kmaland.com
Sherry L. Carmichael, 56, Pickering, MO
Visitation Location:At the funeral home. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, October 20, 2022. Memorials:in Sherry’s name to the Pickering Community Center, 402 E 5th St, Pickering, MO 64476. Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO. Cemetery:White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, MO. Notes:Sherry passed away unexpectedly at the Mosaic Medical Ctr ER, Maryville,...
farmerpublishing.com
Tanker truck carrying jet fuel wrecks on interstate, traffic mayhem ensues
A tanker truck carrying jet fuel crashed on I-29 two miles north of Corning, Missouri, October 14, closing the interstate for four hours, causing a traffic jam throughout Holt and Atchison counties, creating a disaster area with debris and leaking jet fuel at the original crash site, and precipitating another vehicle crash.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Bethany man in Harrison County on Wednesday morning, October 19th on drug-related charges. Forty-year-old Christopher Warren was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor unlawful possession of paraphernalia. He was also accused of speeding. Warren was taken...
Third time in 2-years, Kan. woman jailed for alleged violent crime
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for a violent crime for the third time in less than two years. On Tuesday, police arrested 19-year-old Kenleigh N. Liggett of Atchison, on a requested charge of domestic battery in the 1900 block U.S.73, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Arrested On Multiple Drug Felonies
A Bethany man is facing multiple drug possession felonies after his arrest Wednesday in Harrison County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Bethany resident Christopher J. Warren was arrested at 11:02 A.M. Wednesday on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for speeding.
northwestmoinfo.com
Redding Resident Pleads Guilty to Forgery in Insurance Fraud Investigation
The Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau reports a Ringgold County resident has pleaded guilty to forgery following an investigation. Forty-four year old Lesa Darrah of Redding pleaded guilty to one count of Forgery, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, after an investigation in May indicated that she had forged information on an insurance document presented to the local police department following an accident investigation.
kttn.com
One person injured in Wednesday morning crash on Interstate 35
A Bonner Springs, Kansas resident sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned two miles south of Cameron on Wednesday morning, October 19th. An ambulance transported 20-year-old Dustin Cox to Liberty Hospital. The SUV traveled north on Interstate 35 before running off the road at the 50-mile...
