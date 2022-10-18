ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair Haven, NJ

rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Retro RFH Hippies’ Hunt Hill Chill

It’s that time the year again when thoughts of old-time Hunt times come flooding back for many Rumson-Fair Haven area folks. There still may be a Hunt, but not this one. So, we are offering a glimpse back to the days of the Haskell Hunt from a non-tailgating vantage point with a reprise of the following Retro Pic(s) of the Day piece originally posted on Oct. 20, 2017 …
RUMSON, NJ
thedigestonline.com

The Watcher on Netflix is Based on a Real New Jersey Story

The Watcher on Netflix is the platform’s newest bone-chilling show and it’s just in time for Halloween. Even more frightening? The limited series is based on a true story that took place right here in New Jersey. The series, which stars Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts as Dean...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Greek Festival Returns To Toms River

TOMS RIVER – You know autumn is coming when you start to see signs featuring a Greek dancer drawn in blue against a white back drop. Those signs can be seen just about everywhere along Route 37, Hooper Avenue and elsewhere to remind everyone that the Greek Festival is coming.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Bill of Fare: Princeton tearoom offers upscale yet relaxed atmosphere to enjoy good food and perfectly steeped tea

Known for its international flair, Princeton seemed to me to be a perfect place for a tearoom. Doria and Calavino Donati thought so too. But theirs is not just any tearoom; there is nothing stuffy or overly feminine about the Tipple & Rose, which they opened last October. Their tearoom is very much their own creation, with antiques for decorations and an upscale but relaxed atmosphere designed for good food and the pleasures of afternoon tea.
PRINCETON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTO: Vehicle Flips in Toms River

Moments ago on Old Freehold Road in Toms River. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
TOMS RIVER, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Morris County restaurateur gets hero’s welcome for pandemic efforts

The pandemic produced all kinds of heroes. Some manned the front lines in hospitals. Others, like Marco DeFilippis of Caffé NaVona in Rockaway, worked long hours delivering food to them. Nearly 300 people came out over the weekend to thank DeFilippis, who was honored at the Rockaway Township UNICO...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Somebody in New Jersey won $2 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

WESTFIELD, NJ – One lucky person in Westfield has just become a multi-millionaire. The New Jersey Lotter Commission announced that a single Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold at the Krauszer’s food store located at 727 Central Avenue. Check your tickets and if you’re the winner, make sure you sign your ticket as soon as possible and contact the New Jersey Lottery Commission. There were no grand prize winners in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing the jackpot is now worth $550 million. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, October 19, drawing were: 06, 08, 15, 27 and 42. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 3X. 48,895 New Jersey players took The post Somebody in New Jersey won $2 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

‘The Watcher’ on Netflix: Westfield, N.J. has an even scarier true crime story

It hasn’t been out for long, but people have been binging Netflix’s new series “The Watcher,” based on the all-too-real nightmare of a Westfield family. The show follows the Brannocks, who buy their dream home only to be tormented by anonymous, threatening letters from “The Watcher.” We won’t spoil the ending, but in real life, the family was driven from their home as they feared for their children — who the letter writer referred to famously as “young blood.” (You can read the real story behind 657 Boulevard in Westfield here.)
