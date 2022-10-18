Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer MigrantsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man attacks victim with sword on a subway in lower manhattanMulti Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Retro RFH Hippies’ Hunt Hill Chill
It’s that time the year again when thoughts of old-time Hunt times come flooding back for many Rumson-Fair Haven area folks. There still may be a Hunt, but not this one. So, we are offering a glimpse back to the days of the Haskell Hunt from a non-tailgating vantage point with a reprise of the following Retro Pic(s) of the Day piece originally posted on Oct. 20, 2017 …
thedigestonline.com
The Watcher on Netflix is Based on a Real New Jersey Story
The Watcher on Netflix is the platform’s newest bone-chilling show and it’s just in time for Halloween. Even more frightening? The limited series is based on a true story that took place right here in New Jersey. The series, which stars Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts as Dean...
Westfield residents concerned Netflix series ‘The Watcher’ will bring unwanted attention to town
The Netflix series “The Watcher” debuted last week – a series based on a real situation that happened in the town of Westfield.
Greek Festival Returns To Toms River
TOMS RIVER – You know autumn is coming when you start to see signs featuring a Greek dancer drawn in blue against a white back drop. Those signs can be seen just about everywhere along Route 37, Hooper Avenue and elsewhere to remind everyone that the Greek Festival is coming.
Barstool's Portnoy Notes 'Good Crust' At Central Jersey Pizzeria
Recooked pizza got the attention of Barstool CEO's Dave Portnoy in a recent trip to Central Jersey. Portnoy reviewed a slice of reheated pizza at L & L Pizza & Pasta in Metuchen. By recooked he meant a cooked pizza placed back in a hot oven to warm up for about five minutes.
Bill of Fare: Princeton tearoom offers upscale yet relaxed atmosphere to enjoy good food and perfectly steeped tea
Known for its international flair, Princeton seemed to me to be a perfect place for a tearoom. Doria and Calavino Donati thought so too. But theirs is not just any tearoom; there is nothing stuffy or overly feminine about the Tipple & Rose, which they opened last October. Their tearoom is very much their own creation, with antiques for decorations and an upscale but relaxed atmosphere designed for good food and the pleasures of afternoon tea.
albanymagic.com
New York Restaurant Bans TV Host, Calling Him a ‘Cretin’
James Corden, host of the Late Late Show, is no longer allowed in one famous New York City eatery. According to Keith McNally, who runs the famous Balthazer restaurant in SoHo, says the comic was so abusive to his staff that he banned him from ever coming back. In an...
Soul food restaurant chain looks to expand in New Jersey
There aren’t many soul food restaurant chains in the US, but there is a burgeoning one with two locations in New Jersey and plans to add more. Cornbread Farm to Soul has restaurants in Maplewood and Newark and, according to ROI-NJ.com, they are looking to grow. They also have...
‘He never walked the boardwalk with me that summer’: Sandy couple finishes rebuilding home just before husband dies
Some residents across New Jersey are still recovering from the destruction of Superstorm Sandy as we approach 10 years, and one Ortley Beach couple paid the ultimate price to rebuild what they lost.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTO: Vehicle Flips in Toms River
Moments ago on Old Freehold Road in Toms River. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
No One Seems to Know The Fate of This Popular Toms River, NJ Restaurant
It seems like the rumor mill is churning, and I, like you, am just trying to get some solid answers. The other night I was perusing Facebook when I stumbled upon a post that made me scratch my head a little bit. I follow a lot of Ocean County and...
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
morristowngreen.com
Morris County restaurateur gets hero’s welcome for pandemic efforts
The pandemic produced all kinds of heroes. Some manned the front lines in hospitals. Others, like Marco DeFilippis of Caffé NaVona in Rockaway, worked long hours delivering food to them. Nearly 300 people came out over the weekend to thank DeFilippis, who was honored at the Rockaway Township UNICO...
New Jersey burger chain coming to a town near you
In a state that is famous for its diversity of ethnic foods of all kinds, we are also home to one of the best real burger chains in the country. Clearly a step above fast-food, barely-burger joints, 30 Burgers is opening its latest location in Hoboken this month. You may...
Somebody in New Jersey won $2 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing
WESTFIELD, NJ – One lucky person in Westfield has just become a multi-millionaire. The New Jersey Lotter Commission announced that a single Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold at the Krauszer’s food store located at 727 Central Avenue. Check your tickets and if you’re the winner, make sure you sign your ticket as soon as possible and contact the New Jersey Lottery Commission. There were no grand prize winners in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing the jackpot is now worth $550 million. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, October 19, drawing were: 06, 08, 15, 27 and 42. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 3X. 48,895 New Jersey players took The post Somebody in New Jersey won $2 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
These 6 South Jersey restaurants are a must visit
I'm always on the lookout for great restaurants in the Garden State. My biggest issue now is that with all of the events and travel I haven't had a lot of time to sit down and take in a long relaxing meal!. That said, I am making the effort to...
'No Pressure Alert': Owners Of North Jersey Pizzeria Hover Over Barstool's Portnoy
The owner of a North Jersey pizzeria and his sons looked on as Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy sampled a slice. "No pressure alert," Barstool writers captioned the YouTube review. Portnoy popped into Garwood's Nola's Osteria & Pizza for his latest One Bite pizza review. Turns out he's been in...
Across the River from Bucks County, This Vintage Store is a Great Destination for Locals and Visitors
Just a walk over a bridge from Bucks County, a vintage store in a nearby town is full of incredible clothing and oddities for all customers. Erica Moody wrote about the unique spot for Philadelphia Magazine. Bear Bone Vintage, located at 14 Church Street in Lambertville, NJ, is right across...
‘The Watcher’ on Netflix: Westfield, N.J. has an even scarier true crime story
It hasn’t been out for long, but people have been binging Netflix’s new series “The Watcher,” based on the all-too-real nightmare of a Westfield family. The show follows the Brannocks, who buy their dream home only to be tormented by anonymous, threatening letters from “The Watcher.” We won’t spoil the ending, but in real life, the family was driven from their home as they feared for their children — who the letter writer referred to famously as “young blood.” (You can read the real story behind 657 Boulevard in Westfield here.)
NJ needed a new ice-skating rink and it’s coming
Winter in NJ just got a little more exciting as news of a brand new ice-skating rink in Union just surfaced. The state of NJ will be giving an $8 million dollar check to Warinanco Sports Center this week, which will fund this brand-new ice-skating rink in Union County. The...
