ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Comments / 1

Related
wymt.com

Reed Sheppard to present donation to SOAR fund

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - They’ll be more than just Blue and White in Pikeville on Saturday. North laurel guard and Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard will be hosting a camp of more than 50 kids at Millard Grade School on Saturday ahead of the Blue-White Game. At that camp, Sheppard...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Crews making final rounds of flood debris clean-up

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are still cleaning up from historic flooding in late July, the deadline to move debris to state or county rights-of-way or a designated community drop-off site is quickly approaching. Crews are making final rounds of debris collection. You should move your debris to state...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

2022 SOAR Summit kicks off in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shaping Our Appalachian Region’s 2022 Summit got underway on Wednesday morning at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in downtown Pikeville. “It’s really Appalachia’s premiere event, I mean, it’s not just Eastern Kentucky’s premiere event,” said SOAR Executive Director Colby Hall. I don’t think people realize it. Obviously, 60 plus counties in the state represented, six plus states.”
PIKEVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Eastern Kentucky restaurant destroyed by fire

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A staple in Floyd County was destroyed by flames Thursday morning. Firefighters battled a raging fire at Fat Boy’s Grill and Tavern on Main Street in Martin, Kentucky, for more than four hours. Martin residents already feel the heartbreak. “It’s a great loss, and...
MARTIN, KY
wymt.com

Work begins on Panbowl Dam project, lane closed on KY-15

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Work has started on a $6.7 million project to strengthen Panbowl Dam in Breathitt County. Concerns were raised about the dam’s stability following flooding in February 2021 and July 2022. The project closed the northbound lane on KY-15 between Lakeside Drive and Brewer Drive...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two fallen K-9 officers receive plaques on Kentucky state monument

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s newest state monument was dedicated to fallen K-9 officers in September of 2009. On Wednesday, two K-9 officers lost in the line of duty this year received their plaque on the monument. A ceremony was held outside of the Bell County Courthouse in front of the monument where the K-9 handlers and other community members and leaders gathered to honor them.
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Police in Powell County look for missing man

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Powell County Sheriff’s Office ask for your help to find a missing man. In a post on Facebook made late Wednesday night, they said friends and family of Ryan Roberts have not heard from him since about 3:30 p.m. on October 18th.
POWELL COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Out of county, out of pocket

The Carter County Ambulance Board met in regular session on Monday, with director Rick Loperfido providing the board with additional information on his recent meeting with representatives of St. Claire Regional Medical Center, the Rowan County ambulance service, and the Rowan County judge executive. Loperfido said that he, board chair...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Ky. school district bus involved in crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County Public Schools bus was in involved in a crash Thursday morning. London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said they were called out to American Greeting Card Road a little after 8:30 a.m. No children were on board the bus at the time of the...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Team of the Week: Clay County Tigers

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Black and Yellow have their claws drawn after a huge playoff securing win over Perry Central. I think it gave us all more confidence and it’s always good to beat a big team like that especially how close it was so it kind of just makes y’all feel a lot better,” said wide receiver Zach Saylor. “(It) makes you more confident going on.”
MANCHESTER, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy