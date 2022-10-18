Read full article on original website
Reed Sheppard to present donation to SOAR fund
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - They’ll be more than just Blue and White in Pikeville on Saturday. North laurel guard and Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard will be hosting a camp of more than 50 kids at Millard Grade School on Saturday ahead of the Blue-White Game. At that camp, Sheppard...
County Clerk’s Association donates to local church, aids flood relief efforts
On behalf of the County Clerks’ Association, Perry County Clerk Wayne Napier presented a $1,000 check donation to Chris Fugate and the Gospel Light Flood Relief Association to aid with flood relief and recovery efforts. Napier said that since the July flooding the County Clerks’ Association has been surveying...
Community leaders, state representatives unveil new Appalachian Valley Autism Center in Prestonsburg
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Local leaders, medical professionals and state representatives gathered in Prestonsburg on Wednesday for the unveiling of the Appalachian Valley Autism (AVA) Center. “Today, children on the autism spectrum and in the region are getting the very best services,” said Governor Beshear. This facility is the...
Crews making final rounds of flood debris clean-up
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are still cleaning up from historic flooding in late July, the deadline to move debris to state or county rights-of-way or a designated community drop-off site is quickly approaching. Crews are making final rounds of debris collection. You should move your debris to state...
2022 SOAR Summit kicks off in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shaping Our Appalachian Region’s 2022 Summit got underway on Wednesday morning at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in downtown Pikeville. “It’s really Appalachia’s premiere event, I mean, it’s not just Eastern Kentucky’s premiere event,” said SOAR Executive Director Colby Hall. I don’t think people realize it. Obviously, 60 plus counties in the state represented, six plus states.”
Fire destroys beloved Floyd County restaurant
Multiple fire departments are fighting flames.
Eastern Kentucky restaurant destroyed by fire
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A staple in Floyd County was destroyed by flames Thursday morning. Firefighters battled a raging fire at Fat Boy’s Grill and Tavern on Main Street in Martin, Kentucky, for more than four hours. Martin residents already feel the heartbreak. “It’s a great loss, and...
Madison among Ky. counties taking part in program to increase seat belt use
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County is among the Kentucky counties participating in a rural roads study aimed at keeping drivers safe on rural roads. High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project selected five counties for a year-long seat belt education, enforcement and engineering program. Madison County officials and officials...
Work begins on Panbowl Dam project, lane closed on KY-15
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Work has started on a $6.7 million project to strengthen Panbowl Dam in Breathitt County. Concerns were raised about the dam’s stability following flooding in February 2021 and July 2022. The project closed the northbound lane on KY-15 between Lakeside Drive and Brewer Drive...
Appalachian Art Alliance reaches $20,000 goal for 3rd ArtStation Radio Takeover Day
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - To help continue impacting the region, the Appalachian Arts Alliance partnered with WSGS in Hazard for the organization’s third art ArtStation Radio Takeover Day. The ArtStation, in Hazard, runs solely on grants and donations, so fundraisers like Radio Day Takeover helps the organization keep the...
Two fallen K-9 officers receive plaques on Kentucky state monument
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s newest state monument was dedicated to fallen K-9 officers in September of 2009. On Wednesday, two K-9 officers lost in the line of duty this year received their plaque on the monument. A ceremony was held outside of the Bell County Courthouse in front of the monument where the K-9 handlers and other community members and leaders gathered to honor them.
West Knox Volunteer Fire Department mourns loss of another longtime member
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The West Knox Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of another longtime member. Deputy Chief Steve Mayer died Monday, October 17. Mayer was a member of the West Knox Volunteer Fire Department since 1990. The department has lost two firefighters in less than two...
Police in Powell County look for missing man
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Powell County Sheriff’s Office ask for your help to find a missing man. In a post on Facebook made late Wednesday night, they said friends and family of Ryan Roberts have not heard from him since about 3:30 p.m. on October 18th.
Out of county, out of pocket
The Carter County Ambulance Board met in regular session on Monday, with director Rick Loperfido providing the board with additional information on his recent meeting with representatives of St. Claire Regional Medical Center, the Rowan County ambulance service, and the Rowan County judge executive. Loperfido said that he, board chair...
Southern Ky. school district bus involved in crash
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County Public Schools bus was in involved in a crash Thursday morning. London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said they were called out to American Greeting Card Road a little after 8:30 a.m. No children were on board the bus at the time of the...
Letcher Co. political candidates meet with voters during Whitesburg forum
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It is the third year that Harry M. Caudill Memorial Library in Whitesburg has hosted candidates for political offices in a forum. This time around might be the biggest yet, considering the historic flood that hit just a few months ago. “It gave us an opportunity...
WATCH | Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years
WATCH | Kentucky businesses still struggle to find workers. Kentucky businesses still struggle to find workers. WATCH | Clark Co. farmer discusses how corn has become a cash crop in Ky. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT. Clark Co. farmer discusses how corn has become a cash crop...
Prestonsburg, KY Police Department remembers fallen officer on birthday
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department is remembering Officer Jacob Chaffins, who would have been 29 years old on Tuesday. Jacob Chaffins was one of three officers killed in an ambush on July 1, 2022. Officer Chaffins was just 28 years old when he was shot and killed in the line of duty. He was […]
Team of the Week: Clay County Tigers
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Black and Yellow have their claws drawn after a huge playoff securing win over Perry Central. I think it gave us all more confidence and it’s always good to beat a big team like that especially how close it was so it kind of just makes y’all feel a lot better,” said wide receiver Zach Saylor. “(It) makes you more confident going on.”
