One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Poll [UPDATE #2]
The 2022 high school marching band season is approaching another dramatic conclusion. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) regional competitions were held on Saturday, October 15, and a bunch of Southern Indiana bands advanced to the Semi-State competition which is coming up on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Honor Flight NE Indiana chosen as WOWO Penny Pitch recipient
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC and WOWO) - Organizers with the 75th Annual WOWO Penny Pitch have announced this year’s beneficiary. The Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) was named as the recipient on Tuesday morning. So far, HFNEI has helped 2,952 veterans travel from Fort Wayne to Washington, D.C. to visit the Memorials that were built in their honor.
WANE-TV
Clean & Green team adds 18 trash cans to downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne residents can expect to see many more trash cans across downtown thanks to a local partnership. In a partnership with the City of Fort Wayne, Downtown Fort Wayne’s Clean & Green team installed 18 new streetscape “litter receptacles” throughout the 99-block Downtown District and its neighboring corridors.
Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water
Many parts of the Midwest are experiencing drought conditions, and the lack of rain is having an impact on everything from crops to trees as well as lake and reservoir levels.
WANE-TV
Voter hopes NACS school board candidates just take care of the kids
Allen County, Ind. (WANE) — There are less than three weeks until Election Day, and a lot of attention is on the six candidates running for the at-large seats on the Northwest Allen County School Board. The other race there is in District 3, where Benjamin MacDonald is running...
buildingindiana.com
Large-Scale Sustainable Shrimp Farm On the Way
Atarraya Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, the first sustainable ‘plug-and-play’ shrimp farm technology, announced plans to establish its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in central Indiana, creating up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025. “We’re inspired by the cutting-edge technology Atarraya has created to advance...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Indiana has nine congressional races in Indiana: what you need to know
Indiana sends nine representatives to the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. – and all are up for election on November 8, along with the rest of the 435-member chamber. Just one race is expected to be competitive: Indiana’s First Congressional District, which a Republican could represent for the first time in 94 years. […] The post Indiana has nine congressional races in Indiana: what you need to know appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WISH-TV
Indiana state gas tax to jump 1.1 cents in November
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state gasoline tax will increase 1.1 cents in November. On Nov. 1, the tax will be 23.1 cents per gallon. Indiana’s average price per gallon is $4.02, according to GassBuddy. The average gas price per gallon is down nearly 15 cents from last week.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Secretary of State candidate, 3 other midterm candidates deny election results
Republican Indiana Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales was one of four Indiana candidates named in a recent Washington Post article listing politicians who have questioned or denied the results of the 2020 presidential election. Other Indiana candidates include Jim Banks, a Republican running for representative of Indiana’s third U.S....
WANE-TV
FWPD’s McKinney given community impact award
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Mitch McKinney, a deputy chief with the Fort Wayne Police Department and former candidate for Allen County sheriff, has been named the 2022 recipient of the Linda & Jerry Vandeveer Impact Award. The award is given by Allen County commissioners annually to “an individual...
Northwest Indiana school district says signs with certain social justice messages must come down
ST. JOHN, Ind. (CBS) --Signs with messages such as, "Science is real," "Black Lives Matter," and "Love is love," are coming down in a Northwest Indiana school district.Parents took issue with a poster that showed all of those messages under a header of "In this classroom, we believe…" The poster also carried the messages "feminism is for everyone," "humans are not illegal," and "kindness is everything."Among the symbols on the poster is a rainbow LGBTQ Pride flag inside a heart to go with the message "Love is love." Also seen on the poster are a raised black fist for Black...
WANE-TV
Program gives local students change to complete degree, launch career with Parkview
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new Parkview Health program could provide local high school students with a chance to complete a college degree and launch their careers with the company. Parkview Health, along with four partner organizations, announced the Parkview Opportunity Scholars award, which will be offered to...
WOWO News
Indiana Election Board moves poll worker data after breach, arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): No voter information was compromised, said the Allen County Election Board, after learning that the CEO of the company they contract to keep up with poll worker and polling location information has been arrested and charged with allowing some information to be stored on servers in China.
fox32chicago.com
State taxes to raise Indiana gas prices starting next month
INDIANAPOLIS - If you fill up in Indiana, prepare to pay more. Higher state taxes will drive up Indiana gas prices next month. The state Department of Revenue says the applied seven percent sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 23.1 cents per gallon starting November 1. This is up...
WANE-TV
DNR prepares for annual Indiana sandhill crane migration
MEDARYVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Although it is quite common for many bird species to migrate south once the weather begins to become colder, one particular species has a migration pattern that draws the attention of nature lovers across Indiana: the sandhill crane. Each fall, thousands of sandhill cranes pass...
WANE-TV
‘Make it make scents’: New candle bar in SW Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A place where you can let your creativity emerge, this new DIY candle bar is the perfect spot for birthdays, date nights or a girls night out. Wixporium is a new local business owned by Londria Ladner that opened on Thursday, and says she is thrilled to bring her candle bar to Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
FWPD cancels Public Safety Alert for FW man
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) issued a Public Safety Alert for a missing Fort Wayne man Thursday night. Police are attempting to find 69-year-old Eriberto Carpio. Police described Carpio as an Asian man who goes by “Albert.”. Carpio was last seen at...
insideevs.com
Mullen Buys Bankrupt ELMS And Its Indiana Plant For $240 Million
After acquiring a 60 percent controlling interest in Bollinger Motors in September, Mullen Automotive has now bought bankrupt Electric Last Mile Solutions and its assets, including the plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. The EV startup has received approval from the US Bankruptcy Court on October 13 to acquire electric vehicle company...
