No McCaffrey? No problem for emboldened Panthers run game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Christian McCaffrey had been the lone bright spot on the league’s 32nd ranked offense through six games this season, accounting for 39.8% of the Carolina Panthers’ yards from scrimmage. So when the Panthers traded the 2019 All-Pro running back to the...
San Jose State football player Camdan McWright was killed after being struck by a school bus
Camdan McWright was a freshman running back for San Jose State with a bright future. According to multiple reports, Camdan was riding a scooter when he was struck by a school bus and killed. The 18-year-old Camdan McWright was riding an electric scooter in the area of S 10th and...
NFL Transactions for October 21, 2022 | Presented by EyeBlack
Panthers traded RB Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers for a 2nd, 3rd, and 4th in 2023, and a 5th in 2024. Panthers have been getting calls about WR DJ Moore. Raiders worked out DT Doug Costin, OLB Kuony Deng, DT David Moa and CB Jamal Perry. New York Jets. Jets...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Narrio Walks, LB/DB, Seton Hill University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. One of the things that makes me a top prospect is my IQ, being able to recognize formations, get the defense lined up, and call out route trees. Another attribute is my ability to cover slots and make great form tackles in the box.
Mississippi State offensive lineman that died was found at a church
Sam Westmoreland who passed away on Wednesday was found dead at a church. According to TMZ Sports, Sheriff’s found the offensive lineman’s body at Blackjack Missionary Church in Starkville, Mississippi, after receiving a call for death investigation. The police canvased the scene after arriving, but the scene was...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Daniel Barker, TE, Michigan State
DOB, Class Yr9-23-1999, RS Sr. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Graduate transfer from Illinois. TE starter. Is a below-average run blocker, lacks ideal height for the position, but is a good receiver which is where he adds the most value. As a run blocker, he is below-average, especially v. better teams. Has a tough time sustaining blocks, plays too high, overextends, and gives up inside leverage too easily. Late to get out of his stance at times. Needs to work on strike timing with his hands and developing better base strength. Will occasionally align as a FB where he can deliver some blows but isn’t consistently good. Gets his shoulders turned in pass protection instead of staying square. Looks most comfortable as a receiver, where he exhibits good hands, decent speed and acceleration off the LOS. Shows good adjustment to the ball and exhibits strong hands during contested catches; can still come down with the ball even after taking a tough hit. Shows good on-field awareness and keeps the play alive for his quarterback by constantly looking for ways to get open when protection breaks down. Shows strong abilities after the catch – quickly catches and wastes no time getting vertical. Is an average route runner who could improve by working on separation and getting in/out of his breaks quicker. Can be very difficult to bring down, has shown ability to break through tackles and get yards after contact. Versatile – will occasionally flex out and align at WR.
