DOB, Class Yr9-23-1999, RS Sr. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Graduate transfer from Illinois. TE starter. Is a below-average run blocker, lacks ideal height for the position, but is a good receiver which is where he adds the most value. As a run blocker, he is below-average, especially v. better teams. Has a tough time sustaining blocks, plays too high, overextends, and gives up inside leverage too easily. Late to get out of his stance at times. Needs to work on strike timing with his hands and developing better base strength. Will occasionally align as a FB where he can deliver some blows but isn’t consistently good. Gets his shoulders turned in pass protection instead of staying square. Looks most comfortable as a receiver, where he exhibits good hands, decent speed and acceleration off the LOS. Shows good adjustment to the ball and exhibits strong hands during contested catches; can still come down with the ball even after taking a tough hit. Shows good on-field awareness and keeps the play alive for his quarterback by constantly looking for ways to get open when protection breaks down. Shows strong abilities after the catch – quickly catches and wastes no time getting vertical. Is an average route runner who could improve by working on separation and getting in/out of his breaks quicker. Can be very difficult to bring down, has shown ability to break through tackles and get yards after contact. Versatile – will occasionally flex out and align at WR.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO