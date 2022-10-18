Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development DealMadocTexas State
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Dallas Mayor Looking for Federal Aid For Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Cowboys BREAKING: Trade DE Tarell Basham? Source On Rumor As DE Returns to Practice
A thigh injury caused Tarell Basham to be moved to IR on Sept. 17, making him eligible to return to the roster in Week 7 - and creating trade speculation outside of Cowboys HQ.
Cowboys Rookie Offensive Lineman Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Injury
One of the Dallas Cowboys rookie offensive linemen is going to be out for the rest of the season. Cowboys offensive tackle Matt Waletzko will undergo shoulder surgery after he was added to the practice report with a shoulder injury on Thursday, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.
NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott, Kylie Jenner News
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly teaming up with Kylie Jenner in the sparkling water market. According to TMZ Sports, Prescott and Jenner are now stakeholders in a new drink venture called Glow Beverages. The two will also be brand ambassadors. This sounds like a solid investment and the...
TMZ.com
Deshaun Watson Busted For Speeding 97 MPH in 70 Zone After Browns Trade
Deshaun Watson found himself in trouble in Ohio just months after he was traded to the Browns ... TMZ Sports has learned he was busted for going 97 MPH in a 70 MPH zone in June. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it caught the star quarterback speeding in his...
NFL World Reacts To Jonathan Taylor Decision News
The Indianapolis Colts have been without All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor for the past two weeks. Although he could've returned for Week 6, he chose to sit one more game. Taylor explained his decision earlier this week, telling reporters, "You just know your body." Despite not having Taylor at their...
Report names 1 ‘strong contender’ to sign Odell Beckham
Rumors about Odell Beckham’s future are heating up with the wide receiver possibly being cleared to get back to work within a month or so. One report Wednesday indicated one team that may be a significant factor in the process. The Kansas City Chiefs are regarded as a “strong...
Jerry Jones sends firm message to Mike McCarthy
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not thrilled with his head coach over a non-challenge in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy opted not to challenge when CeeDee Lamb was ruled just short after a third down play against Philadelphia. Replays indicated that Lamb appeared to have picked up the first down, but McCarthy did not throw the red flag and instead went for it on fourth-and-short. Dallas did not convert, and turned the ball over on downs.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Odell Beckham Jr. Is Down to Two Teams and One is the Bills?
The Buffalo Bills are on a bye week, which means that the players get a well-deserved week off to spend time with family and friends. The bye week also allows players to rest more and heal any nagging injuries. As for the coaches and front office, there is no such...
NFL World Worried About Dak Prescott Off-Field News
Dak Prescott is teaming up with someone that fans may not like. Prescott, who's the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, is teaming up with Kylie Jenner to become equity stakeholders in a sparkling water business. According to TMZ, the new drink company is called Glow Beverages. Prescott also seems...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Eagles Veteran Reveals What Cowboys Players Allegedly Told Sirianni
The Philadelphia coach wouldn’t confirm or deny the reasoning that Graham shared in a radio interview.
Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr
Odell Beckham Jr. has not yet decided where he'll play football this season. That being said, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III would like to see the All-Pro wideout suit up for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin pointed out that Green Bay's receiving corps is in desperate need of a boost...
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb amplifies Jacoby Brissett's postgame message
BEREA — If the Browns didn’t get a wake-up call from Jacoby Brissett’s postgame speech Sunday, Nick Chubb provided it Wednesday. Brissett played his worst game of the season in the 38-15 home loss to the New England Patriots, throwing two interceptions, one on the second play, and taking four sacks. He finished...
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
Colin Cowherd Has Wide Receiver Trade Suggestion For Packers
The Green Bay Packers have a serious need for wide receiver depth. On Wednesday, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd suggested a trade that would help the Packers fill this need midway through the 2022 season. Cowherd made the argument that the Packers should go after Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher Chase...
Ravens Get Concerning News At Practice On Wednesday
The Baltimore Ravens may be without tight end Mark Andrews this week. According to multiple reports, the two-time Pro Bowler was not participating in Wednesday's practice. Andrews, 27, is having yet another stellar season with the Ravens. This past weekend, he hauled in seven passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.
atozsports.com
Moments after huge trade, Bills GM Beane is looking like a genius
Well, it was fun while it lasted, Bills Mafia. After the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule last week, reports on NFL teams targeting a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey surged immediately. One of the teams to be among those reports was the Buffalo Bills. As the favorites...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 7: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a comprehensive guide to every game that will be played in Week 7, laying out the full schedule, telling you what to expect and making predictions on the outcomes. Make sure to check the site and app throughout the season for great analysis and storytelling each week.
Comments / 0