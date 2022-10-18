Read full article on original website
Epps gaining momentum going into freshman season: 'He's made huge improvements'
CHAMPAIGN — The maturation process for freshman guards is anything but instantaneous. The Illini are committed to the continual game of give-and-take that it requires — and they have to be. With no backcourt returners and no transfer additions at point guard, Brad Underwood & Co. need some big contributions out of their talented freshmen this season.
One more season at Illinois like a 'prayer that was granted' for OL Alex Palczewski
CHAMPAIGN — In the heart of the summer before his fifth and what he thought to be his final training camp, Alex Palczewski couldn’t run. His body wasn’t ready. Time wasn’t going to stop for his body to catch up. Palczewski was coming off of three...
Illinois Football: Crystal Ball Prediction favors Illini for 4-star wide receiver
It looks like the Illinois football team is close to landing one of the best wide receivers still available. The class of 2023 had started off well for the Illini. We currently have 16 commitments and rank No. 58 in the nation. That isn’t a bad position to be in by any means. With roughly nine slots open for 2023, Bret Bielema and his coaching staff have some pretty big targets still left on the board.
COMMIT: Illini WBB lands top-100 guard Cori Allen
Illinois women’s basketball landed a commitment on Thursday from four-star Montverde Academy guard Cori Allen, she announced on Instagram. The Nashville (Tenn.) native is ranked the No. 93 prospect in the Class of 2023, according to the ESPN HoopGurlz rankings. The 5-foot-10 guard chose Illinois over offers from Houston, West Virginia, Rutgers, Miami (Fla.), Xavier, Memphis, Arizona, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Florida, Notre Dame and Virginia, among others.
Bielema named to Coach of Year watch lists, Illini staff hit road recruiting during bye week: “I don’t care if we find them (players) at Walmart”
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football coach Bret Bielema was named to midseason watch lists for both the Dodd Trophy and Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year awards on Wednesday. In his second season with the Illini, Bielema has orchestrated a program turnaround, with the team already qualified for a bowl game at 6-1. Illinois […]
College basketball rankings: Illinois No. 15 in 247Sports countdown for 2022-23
Illinois has finished the season ranked in KenPom's top 20 in each of the last two years. And armed with one of the nation's best groups of wings, 247Sports projects Illinois to make that three years in a row, picking the Fighting Illini No. 15 in its countdown of college basketball's best teams for the 2022-23 season.
Illinois high school football: IHSA Week 9 schedule, stats, rankings, scores & more
The 2022 Illinois high school football season continues this week with games Wednesday-Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into and during this weekend's prep football slate in The Land of Lincoln.
Gilman, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
DACC Continues Preparations for Casino Training
With the Golden Nugget Casino set to open at 204 Eastgate Drive on Danville’s east side this coming spring, Danville Area Community College continues plans to help train some of their employees. DACC Executive Director of Corporate Education Brittany Woodworth gave a presentation on her department to the DACC...
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
WSJ Takes Aim at Illinois, Ignores Missouri
The Wall Street Journal recently published an editorial that expressed legitimate shock about the relationship between teacher ratings and rates of proficiency in reading and math on state assessments in Illinois. The Journal analyzed the teacher ratings of schools in Decatur, Illinois, and found that in 2018, 99.7 percent of...
Two Illinois cities among 'rattiest' in America, report says
Chicago topped the most recent list for being one of the "rattiest" cities in America. The Windy City ranked first in the country, according to data from Orkin. Champaign came in at number 33. This is four spots higher than where it ranked over the summer. Chicago was followed by...
Here’s the Dirt: keeping your mums alive through winter
• Mums are late season bloomers, offering about a month of flowering display in late summer to fall. • Right now, most garden centers have a variety of mums for sale. • Many gardeners have a hard time keeping mums alive in IL because they struggle with our cold, wet winters.
Watch now: Widow of fallen officer inspires others during Mount Zion Prayer Breakfast
MOUNT ZION — In the 18 months since her husband’s death, Amber Oberheim has been on a mission to bring about change. “My blue family is way too important to continue to sit idly by and watch them be scrutinized, disrespected and murdered. It is time to start celebrating heroes and stop victimizing felons,” Oberheim said during her husband's funeral in May 2021.
Farmer happy for another harvest after heart attack
It’s certainly not uncommon for a machinery technician to save the day during harvest season, but it is rare for one to literally save a farmer’s life. A John Deere technician had dropped by Evan Leake’s farm near Lexington, Illinois, in August 2019 when the 30-year-old suddenly collapsed while experiencing a heart attack.
Early increase in RSV cases in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) transmission is rising throughout the nation, with hospitals in the Northeast running out of bed spaces. Dr. Jonna, a local pediatric specialist at Carle Clinic Family Practice, confirms that RSV is also on the rise in the Champaign community for the second year in a row. “We […]
Nursing home owners say they ‘don’t need’ county approval to close a third Champaign-Urbana facility
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Representatives for the owners of the former Champaign County Nursing Home say they can close the facility in as few as 60 days without permission from the County Board that sold them the home in 2019 under the agreement it remains a nursing home until 2028. Thus, the future of the […]
Champaign Park District warns of Facebook event scam
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is warning the community of a scam on Facebook related to an event series it is hosting later this fall. The district said on its Facebook page that there are several events on the platform that all refer to Winter Nights at Prairie Farm. However, only one […]
Urbana family in need of help after losing everything
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A family of eight is looking for help after their home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday night. The fire happened near California Avenue and Pfeffer Road. Amanda Crosby, her husband and their six children were all inside at the time. “I lost everything. Everything,” Crosby said. “We worked so hard, […]
Urbana home destroyed in house fire
UPDATE at 2:40 p.m. on 10/20/2022 The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District confirmed new information regarding a house fire on Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 11:16 p.m. at the 2700 block of California Avenue in Urbana. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire extending through the roof. A […]
