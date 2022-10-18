ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s a big reason Gamecocks are trending in right direction, veteran MJ Webb says

By Jeremiah Holloway
The State
 2 days ago

South Carolina defensive lineman MJ Webb has experienced a 4-2 start once before — in 2017.

One of the team’s “ super seniors ,” Webb has seen the program in several different contexts. He’s endured injuries, witnessed a coaching change, been around for a few bowl games and even switched sides and practiced playing offense as a Gamecock.

He’s been a part of three teams — in 2017, 2018 and 2021 — that finished the season above .500, so he’s helped this year’s group with his experience in college football.

“He’s just a calming influence and does a great job in his role on the defensive line,” head coach Shane Beamer said. “Very unselfish, great team player.”

Webb attended Morgan County High School in Madison, Georgia. He joined the Gamecocks when Will Muschamp was at the helm. He was considered the nation’s No. 300 overall recruit in his class, according to 247Sports Composite.

This year’s USC team, Webb says, the kind of connectivity among the locker room that he says allowed the best teams he’s played for in Columbia to be successful.

“Our closeness and competitiveness,” Webb said. “We’re always willing to compete.”

Senior defensive lineman Zacch Pickens said the team often plays the “NBA2K” video game together and looks for ways to hang out. He added that they’re able to push and motivate each other in practice.

“We love each other,” Pickens said. “We play for each other. We do almost everything together.”

Webb also said the team’s physicality is something that’s helped it early on this year, and Beamer echoed that sentiment.

“We practice that way,” Beamer said. “I believe if you practice that way, you’re going to play that way on Saturday also.”

Webb has played in every game for South Carolina in 2022, and has 32 career games under his belt. He’s up to nine total tackles through the first six games this season.

He got his degree in criminal justice in May 2020 and is completing the rest of his sports eligibility. He’s even taking a wedding planning class at USC this semester.

During the spring of 2018, he was moved to offensive guard. He never played on offense during a game, but the practice time allowed him to see his position on defense in a different context.

“I definitely pick up cues during practice and I try to apply that to my game,” Webb said.

USC is in a good position to reach a bowl game, needing just two more wins. The way the team has played this year, to Webb, is allowing the Gamecocks to contend for postseason football.

The team chemistry and physicality on defense has put it in a promising position at the halfway mark of the season.

“That’s how it was when we made the bowl game, and that’s what we’re doing this year also,” Webb said.

The State

The State

