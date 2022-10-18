ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

SC judge sets Thursday hearing as lawyers in Murdaugh murder trial continue to spar

By John Monk
The State
The State
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOHfT_0idyijRn00

Following allegations that the South Carolina Attorney General’s office has withheld evidence from the defense in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial , a judge has scheduled a Thursday hearing to sort out differences.

The discovery material that the prosecution is not turning over to defense attorneys , Murdaugh’s legal team says, includes forensics, cellphone information and a polygraph test taken by Eddie “Curtis” Smith that purportedly shows Smith lied to investigators when asked about the June 2021 murders of Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul.

Smith “failed a polygraph” when investigators asked him if he knew who killed Maggie and Paul on June 7, 2021, the defense motion says. And the reason Smith failed the test is because “he did in fact commit these heinous crimes,” the defense motion adds.

Under a U.S. Supreme Court decision called Brady v. Maryland, prosecutors are supposed to turn over all evidence that might be favorable to the accused.

Judge Clifton Newman has scheduled a 10:30 a.m. Thursday hearing in Florence.

Attorney General prosecutor Creighton Waters is expected to argue against any motion that defense lawyers Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin bring before the judge.

Murdaugh is scheduled to go on trial for the double homicide on Jan. 23 in Walterboro in Colleton County. He is the only named defendant in the case and prosecutors have said he is the only suspect.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Harpootlian and Griffin allege that Smith is a key suspect in Maggie and Paul’s murders and that prosecutors know that but are keeping it a secret and are wrongly concentrating on Murdaugh as the sole suspect. The pair also charge, in their latest motion filed Tuesday, that prosecutors are refusing to say the exact times of Maggie and Paul’s deaths and the reason is that perhaps they don’t know when they were killed.

The Attorney General’s office has not filed written responses to defense motions made since last week.

Last week, spokesman Robert Kittle said, “We will address these issues in our pleadings and in the courtroom and will not try this case outside the courtroom.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

After Lori Vallow Smiles in Court, Judge Bans Television Cameras Due to ‘Detrimental Impact on Selecting an Impartial Jury’

An Idaho judge on Friday banned television and still cameras from court proceedings involving a so-called doomsday cult mother accused of murdering two of her children. In an eight-page memorandum decision and order, Idaho District Court Judge Steven W. Boyce ruled that Lori Vallow Daybell’s Sixth Amendment rights were in jeopardy due to the highly saturated coverage of the case.
IDAHO STATE
American Songwriter

Tennessee High Court Reverses Naomi Judd’s Death Investigation Order

A Tennesee High Court annulled a previous ruling that would have required police to share their investigation into Naomi Judd’s death publicly. Per Billboard, The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released but instead sent the case back to the lower court for an additional hearing. Judd’s family filed a petition earlier this year in a Williamson County Chancery Court claiming that the police records contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd’s death.
TENNESSEE STATE
People

Alex Murdaugh Tries to Blame Cousin for Murders of Wife, Son, Citing Polygraph Test

Alex Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on June 7, 2021 Alex Murdaugh has been sitting in jail for more than a year, accused of fatally shooting his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. But in a new court filing, Murdaugh's legal team claims that their client is innocent — and points the finger at his cousin, Curtis "Eddie" Smith. In the motion, which was filed on Friday and first obtained by The State, attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin claim Smith was...
ISLANDTON, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina judge upholds activist’s 4-year prison term

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison over comments she made to police during racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 will not receive a lesser sentence, a judge in South Carolina has ruled. A jury this spring found Brittany Martin, 34, of...
SUMTER, SC
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
TheDailyBeast

Tennessee Tot Evelyn Boswell Was Suffocated by Blanket and Foil, Pathologist Testifies

Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell, the 15-month-old girl whose weeks-long disappearance in 2020 ended in heartbreak after her remains were found on family-owned property, was suffocated by a blanket and aluminum foil, a forensic pathologist testified.The revelation was made Friday at a hearing to discuss which photos can be used as evidence in the trial against Boswell’s mother, Megan, who is accused of murdering her daughter and going to great lengths to cover it up.Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan, the chief medical examiner in Knox and Anderson counties, testified that the jury should see certain photos of the toddler’s body, as they would...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh attorneys claim associate’s ‘failed’ lie detector test exonerates him in wife and son’s murders

Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys have suggested his wife and son’s murders were committed by a former associate. Attorneys for the embattled legal scion claimed in a motion filed in Colleton County, South Carolina, that prosecutors have been reticent to turn over evidence that allegedly exonerates Mr Murdaugh from his wife and 22-year-old son’s killings on 7 June 2021, ABC reported. The prosecution, Mr Murdaugh’s attorneys allege, is withholding results of Eddie Smith’s polygraph test, which allegedly show he failed when answering “No” when asked if he had killed Maggie and Paul Murdaugh and whether he was present at the time...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
10K+
Followers
469
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy