ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Beacon Newspapers

What flu vaccine should older adults get?

I just turned 65 and would like to learn more about the stronger flu shots I see advertised for older adults. What can you tell me about them and how are they covered by Medicare?. —Senior Novice. Dear Novice,. There are actually three different types of senior-specific flu shots (you...
Fox News

Should you get the flu shot this year? Doctors reveal their decision

With influenza cases already being reported in the month of September 2022, many health officials are recommending that anyone six months and older get their flu shot in September and October of this year to prepare for the upcoming flu season. "It is a perfectly good time for [people] to...
Healthline

Flu Shots: Why Older Adults Need a Stronger Dose

Experts are predicting a strong flu season in the United States as COVID-19 restrictions ease and people venture out more. They say adults over age 65 should get one of the stronger doses of flu vaccine available. They say older adults need the extra protection because their immune system isn’t...
EatingWell

What to Eat and Drink Before and After Getting the Flu Shot, According to Doctors, Nurses and Dietitians

About 36 million Americans per year come down with the regular seasonal flu, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. With many health experts predicting a strong possibility for a "twindemic," involving high infection rates of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, there's never been a better time to get an updated COVID-19 booster shot and this year's flu shot.
The Atlantic

When’s the Perfect Time to Get a Flu Shot?

For about 60 years, health authorities in the United States have been championing a routine for at least some sector of the public: a yearly flu shot. That recommendation now applies to every American over the age of six months, and for many of us, flu vaccines have become a fixture of fall.
WISCONSIN STATE
msn.com

Is it COVID-19, the flu or just a cold? Here's how to tell the difference

As the annual respiratory virus season kicks off, it can be difficult to distinguish between colds, the flu, allergies and COVID-19 because their symptoms can be so similar. All of them can cause symptoms like fatigue, congestion and sneezing — but without knowing what’s making you sick, it can be hard to take care of yourself.
MedicalXpress

Study finds COVID vaccinations were significantly protective for children

Children with a pre-existing illness were at highest risk of severe illness or death due to a COVID-19 infection, but those who were vaccinated had a significantly higher level of protection, according to research to be presented on October 9 during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.
natureworldnews.com

Influenza-Like Illness Cases are Spreading Across the United States

Flu season is projected to come early in the United States this year as cases of influenza-like illnesses is spreading across the United States. This comes as US health authorities reported that flu activity has started to increase nationwide, which has also grappled with the existing outbreak of the monkeypox virus novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Regardless, patients are showing symptoms related to flu.
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Report reveals gaps in adult vaccination rates for some recommended shots

A new watchdog report is revealing gaps in some recommended routine vaccinations for adults around the country. The report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) specifically focuses on four vaccinations including ones against the flu, pneumonia-related illnesses, shingles, and tetanus. It did not look into rates for the COVID-19...
aarp.org

Minorities More Likely to Be Hospitalized With Flu, CDC Says

Each year the flu sends hundreds of thousands of American adults to the hospital, and a new report finds that people of color are much more likely tha﻿n whites to make those visits. Between 2009 and 2022, hospitalization rates were nearly 80 percent higher among Black adults than white...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy