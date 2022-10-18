Read full article on original website
Related
What flu vaccine should older adults get?
I just turned 65 and would like to learn more about the stronger flu shots I see advertised for older adults. What can you tell me about them and how are they covered by Medicare?. —Senior Novice. Dear Novice,. There are actually three different types of senior-specific flu shots (you...
Should you get the flu shot this year? Doctors reveal their decision
With influenza cases already being reported in the month of September 2022, many health officials are recommending that anyone six months and older get their flu shot in September and October of this year to prepare for the upcoming flu season. "It is a perfectly good time for [people] to...
Which flu shot should I get?
With so many different types of flu vaccines available for the 2022-2023 season, which flu shot is right for you?
Healthline
Flu Shots: Why Older Adults Need a Stronger Dose
Experts are predicting a strong flu season in the United States as COVID-19 restrictions ease and people venture out more. They say adults over age 65 should get one of the stronger doses of flu vaccine available. They say older adults need the extra protection because their immune system isn’t...
US sees increase in respiratory infections that can lead to paralysis in children, CDC data shows
CNN — Doctors should prepare for a possible increase in young patients with enterovirus D68, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, and that may be linked to more cases of the rare, paralyzing condition acute flaccid myelitis. There was an increase in acute respiratory illnesses...
EatingWell
What to Eat and Drink Before and After Getting the Flu Shot, According to Doctors, Nurses and Dietitians
About 36 million Americans per year come down with the regular seasonal flu, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. With many health experts predicting a strong possibility for a "twindemic," involving high infection rates of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, there's never been a better time to get an updated COVID-19 booster shot and this year's flu shot.
Enterovirus, a paralyzing respiratory disease, is on the rise. Here’s what parents should know
Over 50% of children or teens who required emergency care or hospitalization in the week of Aug. 8 tested positive for the virus. What is Enterovirus? IS there a cure to Enterovirus? Does Enterovirus target children? How many cases of Enterovirus are there in the U.S.?
This flu season may be awful — but a well-timed flu shot and strategic masking will help protect you
Experts say getting a flu shot by the end of November is ideal, and there are certain instances where you should mask up.
When’s the Perfect Time to Get a Flu Shot?
For about 60 years, health authorities in the United States have been championing a routine for at least some sector of the public: a yearly flu shot. That recommendation now applies to every American over the age of six months, and for many of us, flu vaccines have become a fixture of fall.
msn.com
Is it COVID-19, the flu or just a cold? Here's how to tell the difference
As the annual respiratory virus season kicks off, it can be difficult to distinguish between colds, the flu, allergies and COVID-19 because their symptoms can be so similar. All of them can cause symptoms like fatigue, congestion and sneezing — but without knowing what’s making you sick, it can be hard to take care of yourself.
Anthony Fauci warns of a 'twindemic' this winter as CDC data shows influenza cases have quadrupled in two months - but Covid continues to fizzle out
Dr Anthony Fauci has warned of a 'twindemic' this winter as cases of the flu surge in the US - quadrupling over the past two months. Latest official data shows there were more than 1,000 patients with flu in the week ending October 1 — up 303 per cent compared to the first week of August.
Moderna's CEO admits only the vulnerable need a COVID booster and likens the virus to flu
Not everyone needs to get an annual Covid booster, according to the head of pharma giant Moderna who also likened the virus to seasonal flu. Stéphane Bancel said his company's shots should mainly be targeted at over-50s and people with underlying health conditions. His comments seem to be at...
MedicalXpress
Study finds COVID vaccinations were significantly protective for children
Children with a pre-existing illness were at highest risk of severe illness or death due to a COVID-19 infection, but those who were vaccinated had a significantly higher level of protection, according to research to be presented on October 9 during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.
MedicalXpress
Risk of severe breakthrough COVID-19 infection is higher for people with HIV with moderately low CD4 cell counts
People with HIV who have moderate immune suppression appear to be at greater risk of severe COVID-19 "breakthrough" infection after vaccination, according to a study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. These findings suggest that this group should be considered for additional vaccine dosages...
Can You Get Your COVID Booster And 2022 Flu Shot At The Same Time?
Flu shots and the new bivalent COVID shots are now available. Here's what experts think about getting both during the same appointment.
natureworldnews.com
Influenza-Like Illness Cases are Spreading Across the United States
Flu season is projected to come early in the United States this year as cases of influenza-like illnesses is spreading across the United States. This comes as US health authorities reported that flu activity has started to increase nationwide, which has also grappled with the existing outbreak of the monkeypox virus novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Regardless, patients are showing symptoms related to flu.
Flu on the rise in the US as season kicks off early
States across the U.S. are reporting rising rates of influenza-like illness, hinting that flu season is starting early this year.
Report reveals gaps in adult vaccination rates for some recommended shots
A new watchdog report is revealing gaps in some recommended routine vaccinations for adults around the country. The report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) specifically focuses on four vaccinations including ones against the flu, pneumonia-related illnesses, shingles, and tetanus. It did not look into rates for the COVID-19...
Healthline
Experts on Where Flu Cases are Rising and When to Get Your Flu Shot
Health experts say this flu season is likely to be severe. Currently, Texas, Georgia, and Washington D.C. are all seeing high flu activity and it’s only the beginning of flu season. Your best bet to avoid severe flu symptoms is to get the flu shot, but only half of...
aarp.org
Minorities More Likely to Be Hospitalized With Flu, CDC Says
Each year the flu sends hundreds of thousands of American adults to the hospital, and a new report finds that people of color are much more likely than whites to make those visits. Between 2009 and 2022, hospitalization rates were nearly 80 percent higher among Black adults than white...
