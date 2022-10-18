ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
uwgb.edu

Support students by encouraging self-care

This was an email sent to students from UW-Green Bay Student Affairs on October 18, 2022. The fall semester is always a whirlwind of activity, which can be exciting but also stress-producing. It can be all too easy to ignore the signs that we’re not taking adequate care of ourselves, and instead choose to focus on classes, work, family/friends, etc. University leadership wants you to know that we’re here for you when you need us. We have a variety of resources that our students can easily utilize.
GREEN BAY, WI
uwgb.edu

Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review | Seehafer News

– This week is National Fire Prevention Week. Click here to see how you can be prepared. – UW-Green Bay will be hosting a series of speakers for their fourth annual TEDxUW Green Bay informational event. Click here to see who will be speaking on November 3rd. – Hundreds converged...
GREEN BAY, WI
uwgb.edu

Do I toss the salt shaker? | Door County Daily News

Trying to eat less salt? Have you been told to go on a low-salt diet? People sometimes say, “just don’t use your salt shaker and should be good.” Let’s think about that. The recommended daily allowance of sodium is 2000 mg. How much is that? Two slices of a frozen pizza contain 960 mg of sodium. Do you usually stop at 2 slices or have you eaten more than that? French fries contain 250 mg of sodium, a can of soup has up to 800 mg. A hot dog might have 500 mg sodium. These foods are processed. That means they have been changed into something entirely different. A steak comes from a cow and carrots grow in the ground. But a hot dog? It doesn’t exist in nature. If you have to think hard about where a food came from, that food is likely not nearly as nourishing as the foods you can easily name the source. Instead of worrying about the salt shaker, go back to the basics. Add more fresh vegetables and fruits to your meal. Make your favorite foods from scratch rather than buying a can, box, or package. Homemade pizza or soup can cut your sodium intake in half!
uwgb.edu

Student loan debt relief application formally launches | NBC 26

MANITOWOC, Wis. (NBC 26) — Mason Wenzel is a freshman music education major at the UW-Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus. He’s paying about $8,000 per semester in tuition. “I think all of my money is being paid by grants and loans right now,” he said. “So I’ve got like a 16, 17-grand year.”
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy