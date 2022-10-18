ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Game Haus

Ravens Sign 35-Year-Old WR DeSean Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are attempting to fill their wide receiver hole by signing DeSean Jackson to the roster. 2022 will be Jackson’s 15th season in the league at 35 years old. Details of his new contract have not been released at time of writing, but given his age, it is likely a one-year deal.
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

Ravens sign ex-Eagles receiver

DeSean Jackson has found himself a new team. The wide receiver signed with the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 35-year-old Jackson was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. In his...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (hip) limited in Baltimore's Wednesday practice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Jackson's limited practice should keep him on track to play in Week Seven's divisional contest against the Cleveland Browns. In an opportunity against a Browns' team allowing 16.4 FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Jackson to score 22.6 FanDuel points.
BALTIMORE, MD
Athlon Sports

Baltimore Ravens Star Missed Practice On Wednesday

There's suddenly concern that the Baltimore Ravens could be without one of their primary weapons when they host the Cleveland Browns this weekend. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews did not participate in the team's Wednesday practice, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "TE Mark Andrews among the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Eagles GM Howie Roseman Had Another Offseason For The Ages

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is playing chess while his contemporaries are playing checkers. As a result, the Eagles reached the playoffs in four of the last five seasons and won Super Bowl LII. But his genius was manifested during the 2022 offseason through his solid acquisitions. Those players...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Ravens get encouraging Rashod Bateman update after bringing in DeSean Jackson

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot injury) is back at team practice on Wednesday. The return of the second-year wideout comes on the heels of the team also signing veteran speedster DeSean Jackson to their practice squad. Jackson will eventually be elevated to the active roster and begin participating in games as early as Week 7’s home game against the team’s AFC North rival Cleveland Browns. This will be the first we see of Jackson after his brief stints with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders last year. He has not appeared in more than 10 games in a season since his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Ravens' DeSean Jackson Hypes Lamar Jackson: 'He's the New Era of Michael Vick'

New Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson is a big fan of Lamar Jackson—a big enough fan to compare him to one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks of all time. "I've been keeping my eye on Lamar for a little while now, man," he told reporters on Wednesday. "You see a lot of the characteristics and similarities to Michael Vick, but he's beaten some of his records, so he's the new era of Michael Vick."
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Talks Concussion: Was Unconscious, Doesn't Remember Hit

Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa briefly lost consciousness following the hit that left him with a concussion in a 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, the third-year quarterback recounted the moment and said his memory of the night is hazy:. Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou sacked...
Bleacher Report

Why NFL Contenders Should Avoid Trading for Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is an electrifying talent with the ball in his hands, but he isn't the missing piece for a Super Bowl contender. With the November 1 trade deadline quickly approaching, the former All-Pro selection is the biggest name that has surfaced in the rumor mill. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Panthers are "listening to other teams about a potential trade," although a deal is not imminent.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones Expects to Return from Ankle Injury vs. Bears on MNF

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones expects to play in Monday's game against the Chicago Bears after missing the last three weeks with an ankle injury, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Jones has reportedly told teammates that he is progressing from the injury and expects to be cleared this...
Bleacher Report

Broncos' Melvin Gordon: 'It Hurt a Little' to Be Benched vs. Chargers After 3 Carries

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon expressed frustration Monday over getting benched in favor of Latavius Murray and Mike Boone against the Los Angeles Chargers. Speaking to NFL Network's Bridget Condon (h/t NFL.com's Bobby Kownack), Gordon explained how he felt being forced to watch Denver fall to L.A. 19-16 in overtime from the sidelines:
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Apologizes for Comparing Football to Military Deployment

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady apologized Thursday for comments earlier this week comparing an NFL season to military deployment. Brady's original remarks came Monday on his Let's Go! podcast (via CNN's Ben Morse and Matt Foster) during a discussion with NBA superstar Kevin Durant about the challenges elite athletes face to remain atop their respective sports.
TAMPA, FL

