ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

JPS afterschool activities canceled due to low water pressure

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XHrLF_0idyh7Dl00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A major water leak on McDowell Road in Jackson is affecting schools in the Jackson Public School District (JPS).

City leaders said the leak has impacted water pressure in parts of South Jackson.

Congress probes Jackson water crisis as city and state spar

As a result, afterschool activities are cancelled at the following JPS schools on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, due to low water pressure:

  • Galloway Elementary, 186 Idlewild Street
  • Key Elementary, 699 West McDowell Road
  • Lester Elementary, 2350 Oakhurst Street
  • Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive
  • Whitten Middle, 210 Daniel Lake Boulevard
  • Wingfield High, 1985 Scanlon Drive
Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Pelahatchie students participate in statewide tornado drill

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – This week is Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi. On Wednesday, students across the state took part in the statewide tornado drill. In Pelahatchie, students said they were prepared for the drill because they have a drill once a month. “We think it is very important. We want the kids […]
PELAHATCHIE, MS
WJTV 12

I-220 temporary ramp closure begins October 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a temporary ramp closure for Interstate 220 in Jackson. According to MDOT, the I-220 southbound exit ramp to U.S. Highway 80 west (Exit 1B) in Jackson will be closed for slide repair. The closure will be from 7:00 a.m. on Monday, October […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors suffering from multiple water main breaks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wednesday marked day four of no water for residents on Maple Street in Jackson after a water main break this weekend. Multiple areas in the city have been affected by water main issues this week. On Wednesday, Hinds County Supervisor David Archie delivered water to residents on Maple Street. He said […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Will Greyhound relocate from Jackson to Vicksburg?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Greyhound weights a relocation from the City of Jackson, Vicksburg may be the future home of the bus service. According to Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley, Greyhound has been looking at locations along Highway 80 for a new bus stop. With a large homeless population in that area, Hartley has […]
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule

After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Part of Maple Street collapses due to water main break

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Part of Maple Street in Jackson collapsed due to an unrepaired water main break. Residents in the Georgetown community have been dealing with the gushing waters since Sunday. The City of Jackson is aware of the problem and said crews are working to secure the needed machinery to fix the leak. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Crews work to repair ‘major’ water leak in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders reported a major water leak in South Jackson on Tuesday. They said crews are working to make repairs to the leak on a 20-inch water line on McDowell Road near the Henley Young Juvenile Justice Center. According to leaders, the leak is impacting water pressure in parts of South Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Greyhound searching for new Jackson location

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greyhound Station in downtown Jackson moved once again, and there are no upcoming trips out of the capital city on the company’s website. Dr. Scott Crawford is a member of the City of Jackson’s Americans with Disabilities Act Advisory Council and was set to take a business trip to Birmingham […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Lakeshore Park renamed after Bobby Cleveland

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) and the Barnett Reservoir Foundation renamed the Lakeshore Park after the late Bobby Cleveland. Organizers held a public dedication ceremony on Thursday for the renaming ceremony. The park will be known as Bobby Cleveland Park at Lakeshore. Cleveland was well-known across Mississippi for […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Highway 51 to temporarily close in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced U.S. Highway 51 will temporarily close in Madison County. The highway’s southbound lanes between Park Drive and Yandell Avenue will be closed on Wednesday, October 19 for cross drain repair. The closure will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

$3M gift helps Mississippi children with cleft, craniofacial conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thanks to a $3 million gift, advanced cleft and craniofacial treatment will be available to Mississippi’s children through the Stephanie and Mitchell Morris Center for Cleft and Craniofacial Research and Innovation at Children’s of Mississippi. “Many in Mississippi struggle financially, and despite having some of the best medical professionals in the […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Crash on Rankin Street takes down telephone pole

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A single car crash happened on Rankin Street near the corner of Gallatin Street Thursday morning. A telephone pole fell on the vehicle when it crashed around 7:45 a.m., according to Entergy, who arrived on scene for repairs. It’s unclear how many customers were affected by...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Water main break floods Maple Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in the Georgetown community are left with no water after a water main break this weekend. The people living off the corner of Maple Street and Maderia Avenue woke to a rude awakening. A water main break left them with no running water and a flooded street. “I could hear […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson releases RFP for water treatment plants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders announced the city has released a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Professional Services for Operation, Maintenance and Management of the O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell water treatment plants, tanks and well facilities. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) released the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) on October 14 as the […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Governor blames mayor for Jackson's water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves lashed out on Thursday at Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, blaming Jackson's water crisis on the "absolute and total incompetence of this mayor and his administration." The governor said the mayor of pushing to get control to decide who gets the contract to run...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Crews respond to fire at Jackson Square Promenade

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fire at Jackson Square Promenade on Terry Road Tuesday, October 18. Chief Patrick Armon with the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) said nearly 5,000 square feet of the promenade was burned. Armon also confirmed the building was owned by NBA player Erick Dampier. The cause of the […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Simpson County Collision

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. This morning at 5:51 a.m., three Covington County Hospital Ambulances from Simpson County and one ambulance from Covington County responded to a five-vehicle collision (18-wheeler and four cars) on Highway 49 near Braxton. One patient sustained life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson via Aircare Helicopter; two patients were transported to UMMC in Jackson by CCH ground ambulance in serious condition; two patients declined treatment and transport on the scene.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi artist’s work examines race relations in McComb

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Museum of Art (MMA) in Jackson partnered with the Center for Art and Public Exchange (CAPE) and Pike School of Art to celebrate Forward by Charles Edward Williams. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy a listening session of Forward, which is a seven-track audio album with interviews and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy