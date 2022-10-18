JPS afterschool activities canceled due to low water pressure
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A major water leak on McDowell Road in Jackson is affecting schools in the Jackson Public School District (JPS).
City leaders said the leak has impacted water pressure in parts of South Jackson.Congress probes Jackson water crisis as city and state spar
As a result, afterschool activities are cancelled at the following JPS schools on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, due to low water pressure:
- Galloway Elementary, 186 Idlewild Street
- Key Elementary, 699 West McDowell Road
- Lester Elementary, 2350 Oakhurst Street
- Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive
- Whitten Middle, 210 Daniel Lake Boulevard
- Wingfield High, 1985 Scanlon Drive
