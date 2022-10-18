JPS afterschool activities canceled due to low water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A major water leak on McDowell Road in Jackson is affecting schools in the Jackson Public School District (JPS).

City leaders said the leak has impacted water pressure in parts of South Jackson.

As a result, afterschool activities are cancelled at the following JPS schools on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, due to low water pressure:

Galloway Elementary, 186 Idlewild Street

Key Elementary, 699 West McDowell Road

Lester Elementary, 2350 Oakhurst Street

Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive

Whitten Middle, 210 Daniel Lake Boulevard

Wingfield High, 1985 Scanlon Drive

