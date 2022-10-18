It is disheartening to hear that Knoll View will not be a resource for keeping our parents and grandparents nearby when they need assisted living. This HUD subsidized housing, sponsored by the Sparta Ecumenical council, has been losing money for the past few years and they will be closing the only facility like it in the area.Sparta residents may be unaware that the mission of Knoll Communities is “to focus on providing affordable housing and support to the Seniors we serve so that they may live in comfort and dignity.” They have done a wonderful job; and my neighbors and I were expecting that if needs arose, our parents would be able to have the assistance this community affords. The apartments behind Ocean State Job Lot provide independent living, while the small apartment building houses those who may need assistance with medications and meal preparation. It is not a nursing home. Residents live in their own studio apartments.

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO