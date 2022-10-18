Read full article on original website
Why Are There No REAL ID Appointments Available in NJ?Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Boil Water Advisory, Water Main BreakMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
What Is REAL ID? The New Federal ID Requirement, Appointments Now OpenMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown Locals Set World Record with Tribute to UkraineMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Kadrolsha Ona Carole to Appear at Chiller Theatre Hilton Parsippany, NJ Oct. 28th. - 30th.ES NEWS PRParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
spartaindependent.com
Keller Williams marks official arrival in Sussex County
The World’s largest Real Estate Company marked its official arrival to Sussex County with an “Unimaginable” Grand Opening Celebration!. Agents and staff prepared an incredible evening that hosted 400+ guests including Mayor Dave Smith & Senator Steven Oroho at their new Center Street location in Sparta along Woodport Road.
Why Are There No REAL ID Appointments Available in NJ?
Why is it so hard to get a REAL ID appointment?Morristown Minute. A simple question from readers, so we did some research and searched for an answer – we found many, and they may upset you.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 5-11, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
morristowngreen.com
Broken line leads to ‘boil water’ alert for some residents in Morristown, Morris Township, Hanover
Because of a broken water main on Columbia Turnpike in Florham Park on Wednesday, some residents in Morris Township and Hanover should boil their water until further notice, according to the Southeast Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority. Here’s more. From the Southeast Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority:. On Oct....
This major NJ road project will ease your drive down the shore
Because I live at the beach, I’m very blessed to have never had to take a highway to get to it. But I know that over the years I’ve spoken to so many listeners who have held their breath while driving on the Atlantic City Expressway. For years...
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New Jersey
While New Jersey consistently ranks as one of the safest states in the country, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous cities and crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite
Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
These 2 small NJ towns make national list of coziest in America
I know that fall is a very popular season here in New Jersey. And I feel like the Grinch who stole autumn when I tell you that I’m not that excited about it. To me, it is a harbinger of colder days to come. In fact, recently in New Jersey, it has been unseasonably cold and fall has seemed even more of a bummer to me than it usually does.
spartaindependent.com
Closing Knoll View disheartening
It is disheartening to hear that Knoll View will not be a resource for keeping our parents and grandparents nearby when they need assisted living. This HUD subsidized housing, sponsored by the Sparta Ecumenical council, has been losing money for the past few years and they will be closing the only facility like it in the area.Sparta residents may be unaware that the mission of Knoll Communities is “to focus on providing affordable housing and support to the Seniors we serve so that they may live in comfort and dignity.” They have done a wonderful job; and my neighbors and I were expecting that if needs arose, our parents would be able to have the assistance this community affords. The apartments behind Ocean State Job Lot provide independent living, while the small apartment building houses those who may need assistance with medications and meal preparation. It is not a nursing home. Residents live in their own studio apartments.
Headed out to dinner? Top 4 listener picks in North Jersey
As the schedule has picked up significantly, I'm on the road nearly every afternoon and evening. Some days we'll hit as many as four events and meetings. Many are in homes, banquet halls, and restaurants. Unfortunately, we haven't been able to enjoy the great food offered by so many outstanding...
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
Crumbl Cookies expands in N.J. with another opening
Crumbl Cookies recently opened another New Jersey location. The expanding cookie chain opened on Oct. 14 at 650 Nassau Park Blvd. in Princeton’s Nassau Park Pavilion. This is the company’s eighth location in the Garden State. The others are located in Cherry Hill, Clark, Holmdel, Morris Plains, North Brunswick, Ocean and Union.
boozyburbs.com
Breakfast Chain is Eyeing North Jersey Among Latest Locations
Turning Point, the restaurant chain that serves “creative breakfast and lunch meals”, is coming soon to Paramus in Plaza 35. The brand is known for offering, breakfast, brunch and lunch, which also includes a rotating selection of seasonal specials. Menu items feature (View Menus) pancakes, waffles, toasts, benedicts,...
Watch as 40-ton humpback whales lunge out of the water next to shocked Jersey Shore fishermen
Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
Here’s where to take the kids during the NJ teachers convention
Every year, parents struggle to figure out what to do with the kids during the second week of November when the NJEA has its teacher's convention and New Jersey schools are closed. Many families can't afford to go to Disney, which has become the primary destination for Garden State families...
Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’
Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
Massive memorial brings tens of thousands to Ramapo
Tens of thousands of people honored a spiritual and community leader in Ramapo on Wednesday.
Police Investigation Closes Portion Of Route 10
A police investigation closed a portion of Route 10 in Hanover Thursday, Oct. 20, police said. Few details were released by local police who said only that an investigation was under way at 901, 903 and 905 east Route 10. This is a developing story. Check back for more. to...
New Jersey burger chain coming to a town near you
In a state that is famous for its diversity of ethnic foods of all kinds, we are also home to one of the best real burger chains in the country. Clearly a step above fast-food, barely-burger joints, 30 Burgers is opening its latest location in Hoboken this month. You may...
NJ drivers enjoying DOT’s new sarcastic road signs
If there's one thing New Jerseyans love in addition to pizza, the Jersey Slide and the middle finger, it's sarcasm. The Department of Transportation finally caught on. "The Department wanted to be more creative in how we present our safety messages," explains NJDOT spokeswoman Leanna Nelson. "We are trying a few new messages that are both fun and catchy in hopes that people will remember the message to drive safely."
