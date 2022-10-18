Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Elevated fire danger Friday afternoon and evening
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A gusty south, southwest wind is on tap this afternoon and evening. Sustained speeds should be between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Friday afternoon highs are expected to top out in the upper 60s and...
wfft.com
Warmer temperatures are on the way
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s a cold start to Thursday with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Some clouds streamline into the region near daybreak, and it’s mostly cloudy until midday. The clouds decrease in the afternoon and highs reach into the middle 50s.
fortwaynesnbc.com
The cold won’t hold
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Some saw their first taste of winter yesterday. For those that didn’t, your time is coming but not this weekend into the early next week. The entire country will be seeing a major warming trend in the next day or two. The warmer air will shift east and bring a rapid warm-up here beginning Thursday. Temperatures will go from the chilly 40s into the low to mid 70s for the weekend and into early next week. It should be a fairly dry period with plenty of sunshine.
cbs4indy.com
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
WANE-TV
PHOTOS: Aftermath of season’s first snowfall in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the first snowfall of the season on Monday night, some neighborhoods in the Fort Wayne area had debris and fallen trees. Big flakes were coming down Monday night, and northeast Indiana residents shared photos of what it looked like in their area.
22 WSBT
First snowfall of season seen in spots
The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
wfft.com
How to avoid scary situations while trick-or-treating this year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Devin Hahn has only been alive for five Halloweens, but he is an expert on trick-or-treating. “We get treats that I like,” Devin said. He and his sister Zuri Hahn have their costumes ready to go: a scary doctor and The Black Panther. Even...
wfft.com
Komets drop season opener to Fuel
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Komets dropped their season opener 7-5 to the Indy Fuel on Friday night. The Komets will be back home for their home opener on Saturday against the Indy Fuel at 7:30 p.m.
Crash at Lafayette, Pontiac leaves car standing on its front end
The vehicle hit Conceptos Ariel Beauty Salon, which is at the corner of the intersection.
WANE-TV
East State back open after crew hits gas line
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A section of East State Boulevard was closed for several hours in Fort Wayne after a gas line was ruptured. A construction crew hit a gas line in front of Blackhawk Christian School, at Lahmeyer Road, according to a letter from Blackhawk Christian School Principal Mark Harmon obtained by WANE 15.
WANE-TV
‘Make it make scents’: New candle bar in SW Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A place where you can let your creativity emerge, this new DIY candle bar is the perfect spot for birthdays, date nights or a girls night out. Wixporium is a new local business owned by Londria Ladner that opened on Thursday, and says she is thrilled to bring her candle bar to Fort Wayne.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Public Works seeking input in potential South Anthony Blvd redevelopment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Changes could be coming to South Anthony Boulevard over the next several years. Fort Wayne Public Works is asking the people who live and work in Fort Wayne’s Southeast side what they want to see. Talking about redevelopment is nothing new for many people...
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
Firefighter hurt while battling apartment fire at Time Corners Crossing
A Fort Wayne firefighter was injured while battling a fire at an apartment complex Thursday morning.
WANE-TV
FWPD cancels Public Safety Alert for FW man
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) issued a Public Safety Alert for a missing Fort Wayne man Thursday night. Police are attempting to find 69-year-old Eriberto Carpio. Police described Carpio as an Asian man who goes by “Albert.”. Carpio was last seen at...
Times-Bulletin
Big crowds turn out for fall festivals at fairgrounds
VAN WERT — Fall festivals in northwest Ohio don’t get much better than this past weekend’s convergence of three festivals in one location. The Apple Festival marked its 35th year at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. The granddaddy of them all, this year, welcomed the Dairy Barn...
wfft.com
Komets set for season-opening weekend
After wrapping up training camp earlier this week, the Fort Wayne Komets are set for the opening weekend of their 2022-23 campaign. After wrapping up training camp earlier this week, the Fort Wayne Komets are set for the opening weekend of their 2022-23 campaign.
Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?
What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Fire Department responds to house fire in north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters responded to a house fire that happened Friday afternoon on Fort Wayne’s north side. Firefighters were called to 1233 Valdosta Drive around 2:45 p.m. and found smoke coming from the attic and roof of the home when they arrived. After an initial...
WANE-TV
Behold! The behemoth ‘Fatman’ pizza of The Pickle in Markle
MARKLE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been on the menu for a bare minimum of 13 years, but it’s probably been longer than even that. Nobody knows who created it, nobody knows who came up with the idea of baking mountains of beef, onions and peppers and ham and piling them atop a sauce slathered crust with more piles of pepperoni.
