FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Some saw their first taste of winter yesterday. For those that didn’t, your time is coming but not this weekend into the early next week. The entire country will be seeing a major warming trend in the next day or two. The warmer air will shift east and bring a rapid warm-up here beginning Thursday. Temperatures will go from the chilly 40s into the low to mid 70s for the weekend and into early next week. It should be a fairly dry period with plenty of sunshine.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO