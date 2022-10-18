Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats' Chances of Beating Arizona GOP as Judge Reinstates Abortion Ban
Arizona Democrats are vying to control key offices that shape abortion policy after a judge allowed a ban on the medical procedure to take effect on Friday—and polls show both parties having a chance to sweep statewide offices. Abortion has emerged as one of the top issues voters will...
Democrat running for Arizona gov is latest to support no limits on abortion
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is the latest high-profile Democrat to suggest that women should be free to have an abortion at any time during their pregnancy. Hobbs appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday to discuss her race against GOP nominee Kari Lake, who supports abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. When asked what she thinks about that restriction and whether she favors any specific limit on abortion, Hobbs indicated she supports no limit.
Satanic Temple challenges abortion bans in Idaho and Indiana
The Satanic Temple filed lawsuits in federal court challenging abortion bans in Indiana and Idaho, arguing that the laws violate their members' rights.
Arizona is using a 121-year-old law — written more than a decade before it achieved statehood — to enforce a near-total abortion ban
The law banning abortion was created years before Arizona became a state in 1912. The 1901 law only allows abortion if a woman's life is in jeopardy.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s tribute to Confederate soldiers hilariously backfires
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene posted an image of herself intended to defend monuments to the Confederacy, but the lawmaker inadvertantly highlighted a monument paying tribute to the Union, The Daily Beastreported. The Republican firebrand posted an image of herself at the the Wilder Monument in Chickamuaga, Georgia on Truth Social, former president Donald Trump’s media platform he created after Twitter banned him. “Tonight, I stopped at the Wilder Monument in Chickamuaga, GA, which honors the soldiers of the Wilder Brigade,” she said. “I will always defend our nation’s history!” Initially, The Daily Beast reported, the post said...
She was forced to travel 1,400 miles to abort a skull-less fetus. Now she has a message for lawmakers
A mother-of-three who found herself at the centre of America’s attack on abortion rights has spoken out against the lawmakers who are ignoring the toll on women, as she warned that many more lives are going to be put at risk.Nancy Davis found herself forced to travel 1,400 miles to New York earlier this month to have an abortion for a fetus with no skull and no chance of survival, after she was denied the procedure in her home state of Louisiana.She spoke out to The Independent on September 15 to share her ordeal and voice her frustration that the...
CNET
These States Have Put Abortion on the Ballot in November
For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. Abortion access in the US shifted enormously after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that determined there was a constitutional right to abortion. The...
New Ad Shows Stark Reality Of Texas’ Abortion Ban: Children Having Children
Mothers Against Greg Abbott hopes the ad shows the very real scenarios the Texas governor and other Republicans have opened up for millions of little girls.
NHPR
A 15-week abortion ban would have overlooked these Maine mothers' pregnancy complications
Erin Wolf of Falmouth loves being a mom. She and her husband already had two boys when she found out she was expecting a third in 2016. "Which was a very much wanted and planned for pregnancy," she says. They decided to name him Dylan. Wolf was 35 and considered...
These State Judicial Races Will Determine The Future Of Abortion Rights
Judicial elections in five states are more important than ever, with abortion, voting rights and gerrymandering at stake.
AZFamily
Court halts Arizona’s near-total abortion ban; 15-week abortion law still in effect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A three-judge panel halted Arizona’s near-total abortion ban Friday afternoon. This comes after Planned Parenthood of Arizona appealed a Pima County judge’s ruling that allowed prosecutors to enforce the Civil War-era law banning abortion in nearly all cases, except when the mother’s life was at risk. This new ruling blocks enforcement of the ban, allowing abortion care to resume in the state effective immediately. However, the ruling doesn’t impact the new state law signed by Gov. Doug Ducey banning abortions after 15 weeks, which went into effect this month.
KUOW
Abortion becomes big issue in Senate race between Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley
Election Day is less than a month away and one of the big issues driving voters to the polls, that has emerged within the past year, is the abortion debate. It's a top issue in Washington's U.S. Senate race. Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley has been running an ad that tries to stake out a middle ground, following a series of other ads from incumbent Patty Murray that puts abortion center stage.
State Senate rejects abortion bill
South Carolina Senators have again rejected a proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state. However, they left open a small chance Tuesday some compromise could be reached.
Illinois joins Nevada and Virginia by taking Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
SPRINGFIELD – Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. “I have a daughter who intends to practice...
Jahana Hayes, George Logan differ on abortion laws in debate
In Tuesday's debate, CT's 5th district congressional candidates disagreed on whether Congress should pass laws restoring abortion rights.
In Kentucky, abortion issue generates new breed of activists
Leah Martin ended up in the emergency room "because of the immense stress" of being denied an abortion in her US home state of Kentucky. Martin said she ultimately ended up in the emergency room "because of the immense stress and panic that I put on my body from receiving that news."
White House calls Idaho abortion laws ‘extreme and backwards’ in response to university memo
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a statement Tuesday calling Idaho’s abortion laws “extreme and backwards” in response to a memo issued by the University of Idaho cautioning employees not to provide reproductive health counseling to students, including abortion, or risk losing their jobs or face criminal prosecution. “To be clear, nothing under Idaho […] The post White House calls Idaho abortion laws ‘extreme and backwards’ in response to university memo appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
In battle against abortion rights, Kansas Supreme Court is the next target
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Amii Castle is a professor at the University of Kansas, where she teaches at the law and business schools. Kris Kobach says the abortion issue is […] The post In battle against abortion rights, Kansas Supreme Court is the next target appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
In response to Dobbs, abortion-rights activists turn to state constitutions
On June 24, the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it couldn't find protections in the federal Constitution of a woman's right to abortion — in the process overturning nearly a half-century of decided law. Now abortion-rights activists are turning to state courts and arguing that those protections exist in state constitutions. And at least temporarily, they're having some success. The post In response to Dobbs, abortion-rights activists turn to state constitutions appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WISH-TV
Indiana Supreme Court delays abortion ban arguments to Jan. 19
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme Court on Tuesday pushed back arguments in the lawsuit that’s paused Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion. Justices will hear oral arguments in the Planned Parenthood abortion case on Jan. 19, one week later than first planned. Planned Parenthood and the American...
Comments / 0