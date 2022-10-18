ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox News

Democrat running for Arizona gov is latest to support no limits on abortion

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is the latest high-profile Democrat to suggest that women should be free to have an abortion at any time during their pregnancy. Hobbs appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday to discuss her race against GOP nominee Kari Lake, who supports abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. When asked what she thinks about that restriction and whether she favors any specific limit on abortion, Hobbs indicated she supports no limit.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s tribute to Confederate soldiers hilariously backfires

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene posted an image of herself intended to defend monuments to the Confederacy, but the lawmaker inadvertantly highlighted a monument paying tribute to the Union, The Daily Beastreported. The Republican firebrand posted an image of herself at the the Wilder Monument in Chickamuaga, Georgia on Truth Social, former president Donald Trump’s media platform he created after Twitter banned him. “Tonight, I stopped at the Wilder Monument in Chickamuaga, GA, which honors the soldiers of the Wilder Brigade,” she said. “I will always defend our nation’s history!” Initially, The Daily Beast reported, the post said...
The Independent

She was forced to travel 1,400 miles to abort a skull-less fetus. Now she has a message for lawmakers

A mother-of-three who found herself at the centre of America’s attack on abortion rights has spoken out against the lawmakers who are ignoring the toll on women, as she warned that many more lives are going to be put at risk.Nancy Davis found herself forced to travel 1,400 miles to New York earlier this month to have an abortion for a fetus with no skull and no chance of survival, after she was denied the procedure in her home state of Louisiana.She spoke out to The Independent on September 15 to share her ordeal and voice her frustration that the...
CNET

These States Have Put Abortion on the Ballot in November

For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. Abortion access in the US shifted enormously after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that determined there was a constitutional right to abortion. The...
AZFamily

Court halts Arizona’s near-total abortion ban; 15-week abortion law still in effect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A three-judge panel halted Arizona’s near-total abortion ban Friday afternoon. This comes after Planned Parenthood of Arizona appealed a Pima County judge’s ruling that allowed prosecutors to enforce the Civil War-era law banning abortion in nearly all cases, except when the mother’s life was at risk. This new ruling blocks enforcement of the ban, allowing abortion care to resume in the state effective immediately. However, the ruling doesn’t impact the new state law signed by Gov. Doug Ducey banning abortions after 15 weeks, which went into effect this month.
KUOW

Abortion becomes big issue in Senate race between Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley

Election Day is less than a month away and one of the big issues driving voters to the polls, that has emerged within the past year, is the abortion debate. It's a top issue in Washington's U.S. Senate race. Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley has been running an ad that tries to stake out a middle ground, following a series of other ads from incumbent Patty Murray that puts abortion center stage.
Idaho Capital Sun

White House calls Idaho abortion laws ‘extreme and backwards’ in response to university memo

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a statement Tuesday calling Idaho’s abortion laws “extreme and backwards” in response to a memo issued by the University of Idaho cautioning employees not to provide reproductive health counseling to students, including abortion, or risk losing their jobs or face criminal prosecution. “To be clear, nothing under Idaho […] The post White House calls Idaho abortion laws ‘extreme and backwards’ in response to university memo appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Kansas Reflector

In battle against abortion rights, Kansas Supreme Court is the next target

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Amii Castle is a professor at the University of Kansas, where she teaches at the law and business schools.  Kris Kobach says the abortion issue is […] The post In battle against abortion rights, Kansas Supreme Court is the next target appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Ohio Capital Journal

In response to Dobbs, abortion-rights activists turn to state constitutions

On June 24, the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it couldn't find protections in the federal Constitution of a woman's right to abortion — in the process  overturning nearly a half-century of decided law. Now abortion-rights activists are turning to state courts and arguing that those protections exist in state constitutions. And at least temporarily, they're having some success. The post In response to Dobbs, abortion-rights activists turn to state constitutions appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WISH-TV

Indiana Supreme Court delays abortion ban arguments to Jan. 19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme Court on Tuesday pushed back arguments in the lawsuit that’s paused Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion. Justices will hear oral arguments in the Planned Parenthood abortion case on Jan. 19, one week later than first planned. Planned Parenthood and the American...
