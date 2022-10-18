ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla is flirting with its first-ever share buyback - and it's a signal the company thinks its stock is undervalued

Slide 1 of 11: The Democrats plan to introduce a 1% tax on stock buybacks as part of Joe Biden's climate and tax bill. S&P 500 companies spent over $280 billion buying back their own shares in the most recent quarter. Stock buybacks tend to be bullish for investor sentiment because they show a company has faith in itself. The Democrats are set to introduce a 1% tax on stock buybacks as part of President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.The tax - which has been supported in the past by high-profile Democrats including Senator Elizabeth Warren - is unlikely to be welcomed by investors.A buyback is when a company repurchases its own shares in the marketplace. It returns money to investors by boosting the company's stock price, while also boosting key performance metrics such as earnings per share.Mega-cap companies including Apple and Facebook parent Meta Platforms have been major proponents of stock buybacks in recent years.And the top 20 S&P 500 companies spent a record $118 billion buying back their own shares in the first quarter of 2022, up 70% from the same quarter in 2021, according to index data. Over the last five years, that number rises to a staggering $1.24 trillion.Here are the 10 companies that have spent most on stock buybacks so far this year.
Deadline

Netflix Won’t Give Guidance For Paid Subscribers After This Quarter As Revenue Becomes “Primary Top-Line Metric”

Netflix said Tuesday that its closely watched paid membership number is becoming “just one component” of total revenue growth, so starting in the fourth quarter it will stop offering forward-looking subscriber forecasts. Shares of Netflix – and other streamers – are highly sensitive to subscriber adds, or lack thereof. The street and the industry are trying to shift that to look at ales and profits. Netflix is now adding a new tier with advertising, becoming a multi-revenue story. Related Story Netflix Tops Wall Street Q3 Estimates In Comeback Quarter Related Story Ted Sarandos Downplays 'Knives Out 2' Theatrical Deal, Says Netflix Is About "Entertaining...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Nasdaq and more

(PG) – The consumer products giant's quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share beat estimates by 3 cents with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. Results were helped by a 7% boost in organic sales, although P&G cut its full-year revenue forecast due to the impact from a stronger US dollar. P&G rose 1.7% in the premarket.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.40% to $207.83 Thursday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. The company also reported automotive revenue of $18.69 billion in the third quarter, up 55% year-over-year.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The prices of lumber have been more volatile...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Amazon, Apple And Microsoft Shares?

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Apple Inc AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT are all trading lower by 4.42% to $107.91, 1.85% to $135.78 and 1.57% to $222.20, respectively, Thursday morning. Shares of companies across the broader technology sector are falling Thursday after September CPI data showed worse-than-expected inflation. This has driven a risk-off sentiment and has also raised the potential for further Fed policy tightening to curb inflation.
Benzinga

Earnings Season Is Here: Tesla, Netflix, IBM, AT&T And More On Deck - But This Stock Could Be 'Most Important'

The week of Oct. 17 is one of the busiest weeks for publicly traded companies reporting quarterly earnings. Several of the largest and most well-known companies — Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Goldman Sachs GS, Lockheed Martin LMT, Hasbro Inc. HAS, United Airlines UAL, American Movil AMX and Netflix Inc NFLX — are expected to share their results (and that's just Tuesday).
Benzinga

Why Pinterest Stock Is Falling After Snap's Earnings Report

Pinterest Inc PINS shares are trading lower by 7.79% to $21.18 during Thursday's after-hours session. Shares of social media companies are trading lower in sympathy with Snap Inc SNAP, which gave an uncertain fourth-quarter outlook and reported a decrease in time spent watching content in the U.S.. What Happened?. Snap...
invezz.com

Netflix stock price forecast: JPMorgan sees another 25% upside

JPMorgan analyst upgrades Netflix to "overweight" with upside to $330. Doug Anmuth is bullish on the soon-to-be-launched ad-supported tier. Netflix stock is trading just below its 200-Day moving average today. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) opened 10% up this morning after returning to subscriber growth in its fiscal Q3. But a...
Benzinga

Tesla To $325? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday

RBC Capital cut Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $340 to $325. RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. Tesla shares fell 5% to $210.96 in pre-market trading. Keybanc cut the price target on NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE from $93 to $89. Keybanc analyst Sophie...
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) releases Q3 2022 results: miss on revenue but delivers on earnings

Tesla (TSLA) has released its financial results and shareholders letter for the third quarter of 2022 after market close today. We are updating this post with all the details from the financial results, shareholders’ letter, and the conference call later tonight. Refresh for the latest information. Tesla Q3 2022...
CNBC

Buy shares of Netflix on the market’s next pullback, Jim Cramer says

"You put it on the top of your shopping list, you wait for the next pullback in the averages … and then you pull the trigger," he said. His comments come after Netflix stock closed up 13% on Wednesday after it reported a top and bottom line beat in its third-quarter results. The streaming giant revealed that it added 2.41 million net subscribers during the quarter, topping its forecast for 1 million new subscribers.
Benzinga

Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Fear' Zone After Dow Jumps 550 points

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a decline in the fear level among US investors following upbeat corporate earnings reports. US stocks rebounded on Monday following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Bank of America BAC on Monday reported upbeat quarterly results, while Bank...
Benzinga

Bitcoin Analyst Predicts Intense Selloff Coming — Followed By Strong Rally

Bitcoin BTC/USD could still see another sell-off event as it approaches a fresh bear market low, according to cryptocurrency analyst and popular YouTuber Benjamin Cowan. What Happened: Cowan, who has 770,000 YouTube subscribers, suggested that BTC may capitulate if its one-year return on investment continues to drop. The cryptocurrency analyst predicts that BTC may be headed for a capitulation event if it enters the price range between $13,000 to $14,000.
