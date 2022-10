Believe it or not, the saga of perpetually delayed Bay View sushi spot Sushi Yuki stretches back to 2016. “Sushi Yuki is on its way to Bay View,” OnMilwaukee reported in August of that year. The story detailed how the namesake owner of Puente’s Barber Shop, John Puente, had sold his building at 2349 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. to Jin San Koh and Sung Hee Kim. The new owners already owned Sakura Japan Sushi & Grill in Waukesha, and formerly owned Osaka Japan on Milwaukee’s East Side. “The timeline for the restaurant is still pending,” OnMilwaukee said, “since [the new owners] are uncertain about whether they will remodel the building or tear it down and replace it with new construction. But the hope is that they’ll be able to open the restaurant before mid-2017.”

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO