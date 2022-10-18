ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Investigators seek information on man's 2020 death at Nowhere Bar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Investigators with DPJ Consulting want to speak with anyone who may have information about the January 2020 death of Christopher McKinney. McKinney was a patron at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road in Louisville where he died after an altercation with a bouncer of the establishment. According...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Child’s Autopsy Results Released

The autopsy results for 4-year-old Serenity McKinney have been released. The autopsy report by the Bullitt County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office said the 4-year-old was found in a suitcase wrapped in plastic. Her right wrist and her right leg were broken. The autopsy report said the coroner could...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police: 2nd JCPS school burglarized within 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two men were caught breaking into a JCPS school in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. According to court documents, 48-year-old Mark Skaggs and 48-year-old David Hayes were arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police say they were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

JCPS Police confiscate gun at Butler Traditional High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School Police Department said it confiscated a gun at Butler Traditional High School from a student. In a letter to parents, Butler Principal William Allen said a student was signing into school late Tuesday morning when office staff noticed a strong odor of marijuana.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Report rules 4-year-old Serenity McKinney's death was a homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight months after the body of a 4-year-old was found in a wooded area near the Bullitt-Jefferson County line, a medical examiner's report details new information about her death. Serenity McKinney was reported missing in February 2022 after her maternal grandparents said they had not seen...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Police searching for man missing since Louder than Life concert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help to find a man who hasn't been heard from by family members since late September. According to a post on the LMPD Twitter page, family members have not seen or hear from 23-year-old Tristin Gillispie since he came to Louisville for Louder than Life on Sept. 24. Police have not said where Gillispie is from.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police seeking leads on suspects in burglary at JCPS high school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools police and Louisville Metro police are searching for the persons who burglarized one of the district’s high schools this morning. The burglary happened around 3 a.m. at Central High School, located at 1130 W. Chestnut. Surveillance video shows two men in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Two arrests made after 18 guns, drug paraphernalia found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two arrests were made and 18 illegally possessed guns were seized Thursday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Twitter page, the two arrests were made from a recent 2nd Division IMPACT investigation. The 18 guns were in the possession of a convicted felon. Meth...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigate after child sustains shooting-related injury to the face

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a child sustained a shooting-related injury to the face Tuesday afternoon. It happened in the Portland neighborhood just after 4 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. Officers were called to respond to a shooting at Griffiths Avenue and North 29th...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man wounded in late night shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after he was shot late Wednesday night in the Russell neighborhood. The shooting happened around Midnight in the 2600 block of W. Chestnut. Louisville Metro police officers called to the location found the victim, an adult man, who had been shot in the leg.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

FBI continues search for Crystal Rogers at Bardstown farm

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - For the third day in a row, federal agents are in Bardstown searching the family farm of Brooks Houck, who is the former boyfriend of Crystal Rogers and the only named suspect in her disappearance. Rogers was last seen on the July 4th holiday weekend back...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Identity released of woman killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The identity has been released of the woman who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in southern Indiana earlier this week. The Jeffersonville Police Department confirmed on Thursday that La’Aundra Owens died from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle Monday morning at the Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WHAS11

WHAS11

