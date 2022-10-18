Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Walgreens Locations ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
The Creepy Story of The Lakeland Mental Asylum and Haunted Sauerkraut CaveSara BLouisville, KY
This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in KentuckySara BLouisville, KY
CBP Seized Nearly 1,100 Fake IDs at the Louisville AirportAmarie M.Louisville, KY
World-class Animal-free Venardos Circus is in Louisville for Two WeeksAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
Louisvillians sign pledge during peace vigil to help stop youth gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville park where gunshots rang out and injured four people in early October became the site for activists who called for change. The local chapter of Voices of Black Mothers United chose Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood as the place to host a vigil Wednesday night.
Wave 3
Family shares slain woman’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One family is coming forward to share their loved one’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month after she was shot and killed by the father of one of her children. Krystal Walton was a 32-year-old single mother of two children in Indianapolis. Her oldest was...
Investigators seek information on man's 2020 death at Nowhere Bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Investigators with DPJ Consulting want to speak with anyone who may have information about the January 2020 death of Christopher McKinney. McKinney was a patron at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road in Louisville where he died after an altercation with a bouncer of the establishment. According...
FOCUS | Exclusive look inside troubled Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center
LYNDON, Ky. — “Get on the ground, now!” police shouted at kids refusing to get back into their cells at the Jefferson County Regional Juvenile Detention Center Sept. 8. A worker said kids were “running amuck” as she called for help. Teens eventually busted into...
wvih.com
Child’s Autopsy Results Released
The autopsy results for 4-year-old Serenity McKinney have been released. The autopsy report by the Bullitt County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office said the 4-year-old was found in a suitcase wrapped in plastic. Her right wrist and her right leg were broken. The autopsy report said the coroner could...
wdrb.com
Louisville police: 2nd JCPS school burglarized within 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two men were caught breaking into a JCPS school in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. According to court documents, 48-year-old Mark Skaggs and 48-year-old David Hayes were arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police say they were...
JCPS Police confiscate gun at Butler Traditional High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School Police Department said it confiscated a gun at Butler Traditional High School from a student. In a letter to parents, Butler Principal William Allen said a student was signing into school late Tuesday morning when office staff noticed a strong odor of marijuana.
WLKY.com
Crystal Rogers investigation: FBI will push Bardstown search into 5th day
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The renewed search in the Crystal Rogers investigation will go at least another day longer than expected. The FBI has been in Bardstown since Monday focused on a farm where the mother of five was last seen alive back in 2015. The farm has ties to...
wdrb.com
Report rules 4-year-old Serenity McKinney's death was a homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight months after the body of a 4-year-old was found in a wooded area near the Bullitt-Jefferson County line, a medical examiner's report details new information about her death. Serenity McKinney was reported missing in February 2022 after her maternal grandparents said they had not seen...
Federal investigators plan to search Houck farm for fifth day in Crystal Rogers' case
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The FBI plans to continue searching a Bardstown farm for evidence into what happened to Crystal Rogers, a mother of five who went missing more than seven years ago. The farm has ties to the main suspect in Rogers' disappearance, her former boyfriend, Brooks Houck. Houck...
wdrb.com
Louisville Police searching for man missing since Louder than Life concert
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help to find a man who hasn't been heard from by family members since late September. According to a post on the LMPD Twitter page, family members have not seen or hear from 23-year-old Tristin Gillispie since he came to Louisville for Louder than Life on Sept. 24. Police have not said where Gillispie is from.
Wave 3
Police seeking leads on suspects in burglary at JCPS high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools police and Louisville Metro police are searching for the persons who burglarized one of the district’s high schools this morning. The burglary happened around 3 a.m. at Central High School, located at 1130 W. Chestnut. Surveillance video shows two men in...
Wave 3
LMPD: Two arrests made after 18 guns, drug paraphernalia found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two arrests were made and 18 illegally possessed guns were seized Thursday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Twitter page, the two arrests were made from a recent 2nd Division IMPACT investigation. The 18 guns were in the possession of a convicted felon. Meth...
Wave 3
LMPD investigate after child sustains shooting-related injury to the face
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a child sustained a shooting-related injury to the face Tuesday afternoon. It happened in the Portland neighborhood just after 4 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. Officers were called to respond to a shooting at Griffiths Avenue and North 29th...
Ex-Louisville officers headed to prison for throwing drinks at random residents, cyberstalking
Curt Flynn and Bryan Wilson pelted random residents with drinks from their police cruiser dozens of times in 2018 and 2019.
Wave 3
Man wounded in late night shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after he was shot late Wednesday night in the Russell neighborhood. The shooting happened around Midnight in the 2600 block of W. Chestnut. Louisville Metro police officers called to the location found the victim, an adult man, who had been shot in the leg.
wdrb.com
2 former LMPD officers sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to throwing drinks at people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Calling their actions "egregious, conscious shocking behavior," a federal judge sentenced two former Louisville Metro Police officers to prison Wednesday on civil rights violations for throwing drinks at people while on duty in the city's west end. Despite a recommendation of probation by both prosecutors and...
Wave 3
FBI continues search for Crystal Rogers at Bardstown farm
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - For the third day in a row, federal agents are in Bardstown searching the family farm of Brooks Houck, who is the former boyfriend of Crystal Rogers and the only named suspect in her disappearance. Rogers was last seen on the July 4th holiday weekend back...
WLKY.com
Loved ones react to sentencing in deadly home invasion: ‘She got less time than he was alive’
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — At the first sentencing for one of five people involved in a home invasion in September that left her child's father dead, Mackenzie Wallace says she's not satisfied with the sentence. A judge sentenced Hannah Cushing to 20 years, of which 17 and half will...
Wave 3
Identity released of woman killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The identity has been released of the woman who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in southern Indiana earlier this week. The Jeffersonville Police Department confirmed on Thursday that La’Aundra Owens died from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle Monday morning at the Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0