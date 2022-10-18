Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be EverywhereS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Disney On Ice Shows Will Be Coming Soon To Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Carrie Underwood Will Perform Live in Salt Lake City in NovemberS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Getout Games in Salt Lake City Offers Fun and ExcitementS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Hanaya Poke is Located in the Sugar House Area of Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Facebook Warns 1M Users About Usernames, Passwords Stolen Via Malicious Apps
Meta Platforms Inc's META Facebook has announced that it is going to share details about Facebook users whose accounts may have been compromised due to security issues with various apps downloaded from iOS and Android. According to a report, Facebook said that it has identified 400 malicious Android and iOS...
Mark Zuckerberg admits he missed a social networking trend that led to the TikTok boom
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in an interview with Ben Thompson that he failed to anticipate the video trend in social networking. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that he failed to anticipate the way people share videos on social media platforms and missed the trend of A.I.-driven content curation that ushered in the success of TikTok.
Is Netflix Charging for Sharing? Customers Furious Over New Account Rules
The streamer has unveiled plans to change the way people share their Netflix accounts with friends and family—and customers are not pleased.
Netflix to start charging for password sharing in early 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you are among the millions of Americans who lend their Netflix account information to various friends and family members, it’s about to start costing you. On Tuesday, the popular streaming platform announced that it will start charging subscribers an additional fee to share their...
9to5Mac
Apple contractor fired after her day-in-the-life TikTok video went viral
An Apple contractor was fired – or “unexpectedly found that her contract wasn’t renewed” – after a day-in-the-life TikTok video went viral. Nylah Boone’s “Day in the life of a Black girl working in tech” video didn’t reveal any secret goings-on within the company but did feature footage inside her office at Apple – as you can see below …
How to make Facebook private and remove your account from search engines
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
CNET
Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick
TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
By the Way, A Simple Post Can’t Stop Facebook From Using Your Photos
Facebook is way bigger than all of us. I realize that's the understatement of the day, but seriously, Facebook is in almost every corner of the world. Sure, probably Russia and North Korea don't have a lot of access to social media, but in almost every country across the globe, billions of people use Facebook. I bet old Tom from Myspace regrets selling that platform for only millions.
Gizmodo
DuckDuckGo's New Web Browser Will Protect Your Privacy While You Watch YouTube
DuckDuckGo launched a web browser for macOS in beta today, offering privacy-minded web surfers a new way to browse. The browser uses a variety of techniques to protect your information from snooping websites and even includes some innovative tools, including Duck Player, which is supposed to let you watch YouTube with fewer ads and less data collection. You can download DuckDuckGo for Mac here.
Facebook won’t own the GIFs anymore, as U.K. regulator forces Meta to sell Giphy
Regulators in the United Kingdom have succeeded in doing something the U.S. government has, so far, failed to do: Get Facebook to admit defeat. The social media giant has been ordered to sell its Giphy subsidiary as the 2020 merger raised the risk of substantially less competition in the digital advertising market. Facebook parent Meta says it will comply with the ruling.
AdWeek
Netflix to Launch ‘Paid Sharing’ in 2023 In Effort to Crack Down on Password Sharing
Netflix detailed plans to crack down on password sharing in the next year. “Paid sharing” will enable users to move their Netflix profile into their own account, starting in early 2023. An “extra member” sub-account profile will soon be available for users who share accounts, enabling account owners to pay for family and friends.
Nearly 600,000 people on LinkedIn listed Apple as their employer on one day in October. The next day, half the profiles disappeared as the platform cracks down on fake accounts.
LinkedIn has long battled a problem with scams and bot accounts. An analyst said that the company might finally be quietly tackling the issue.
PC Magazine
Microsoft Plans an Xbox Mobile Game Store to Compete Against Google, Apple
Microsoft has revealed it’s working on a mobile gaming app store to compete against Google Play and the Apple App Store. The company disclosed the plan in a filing to UK regulators, which was noticed by The Verge. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is conducting an investigation into whether Microsoft should be permitted to acquire Activision Blizzard for nearly $69 billion.
Gizmodo
Google Finally Lets You Turn off Targeted Ads Without Breaking Its Apps
For years, Google has offered users a master privacy setting which controls a major chunk of the data collected about you, but using it came with an enormous drawback: you had to give up a variety of useful features across the company’s services. Today, that’s changing. In a major revamp of its settings, Google will let you fine tune how data gets used for targeted ads without breaking the apps you use everyday.
Android Authority
Google's attempt to throw shade at Tim Cook didn't go as well as planned
Tim Cook went on Twitter to tease a new product, but used a hashtag the Utah Jazz was already using for its own marketing. The co-opting of the hashtag upset Jazz fans, prompting Google’s social media team to go into Cook’s mentions and promote the Pixel 7. The...
Apple Reinstates VKontakte, The Russian Equivalent Of Facebook, On App Store
Apple Inc. AAPL has reinstated one of Russia's most popular social networking apps on the App Store, a month after removing it due to U.K. sanctions. What Happened: VKontakte, a social networking app made by Russian technology group VK, is back on the App Store. Apple said the company has provided sufficient proof that it's not "majority owned or controlled by a sanctioned entity," reported The Verge.
Apple Stock: Are Virtual Reality and the Metaverse a Flop?
Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report has been trading over the past few months mostly on the strength of the company’s execution; and over the past few weeks on macroeconomic worries and the eventual rebounds. But many investors count on new ventures and products to drive the share price over the long haul.
Netflix Rolls Out Feature to Transfer Viewer Profiles to New Accounts
Netflix is rolling out a profile transfer feature that will allow users to port over their viewer profiles — complete with personalized recommendations, viewing history and “my list” settings — over to a new membership account beginning this Monday. The feature update seems part of Netflix’s latest crackdown on account sharing that began in earnest last year, when the company began prompting users to verify their identities to continue using the account. Though that method was short-lived, Netflix has gone on to test out adding fees in select regions to allow primary account holders to add users outside of their households...
Apple Insider
Zuckerberg really wants iPhone users to shift to WhatsApp
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A campaign from Meta-owned WhatsApp saysiMessage is less secure, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg pushing incorrect claims about the Apple messaging service. An advertisement displayed above Penn Station is making the rounds with heads of...
Texas accuses Google of collecting people's facial and voice data without their consent
Texas is suing Google, claiming the internet company illegally collects facial and voice-recognition data on millions of residents of the state without their consent. Google, which is owned by Alphabet, is violating a state consumer protection law that requires people both be informed and grant their consent before their biometric information may be collected, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Thursday in announcing the lawsuit.
