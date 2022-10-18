ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

9to5Mac

Apple contractor fired after her day-in-the-life TikTok video went viral

An Apple contractor was fired – or “unexpectedly found that her contract wasn’t renewed” – after a day-in-the-life TikTok video went viral. Nylah Boone’s “Day in the life of a Black girl working in tech” video didn’t reveal any secret goings-on within the company but did feature footage inside her office at Apple – as you can see below …
CNET

Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick

TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
I-95 FM

By the Way, A Simple Post Can’t Stop Facebook From Using Your Photos

Facebook is way bigger than all of us. I realize that's the understatement of the day, but seriously, Facebook is in almost every corner of the world. Sure, probably Russia and North Korea don't have a lot of access to social media, but in almost every country across the globe, billions of people use Facebook. I bet old Tom from Myspace regrets selling that platform for only millions.
MAINE STATE
Gizmodo

DuckDuckGo's New Web Browser Will Protect Your Privacy While You Watch YouTube

DuckDuckGo launched a web browser for macOS in beta today, offering privacy-minded web surfers a new way to browse. The browser uses a variety of techniques to protect your information from snooping websites and even includes some innovative tools, including Duck Player, which is supposed to let you watch YouTube with fewer ads and less data collection. You can download DuckDuckGo for Mac here.
Fortune

Facebook won’t own the GIFs anymore, as U.K. regulator forces Meta to sell Giphy

Regulators in the United Kingdom have succeeded in doing something the U.S. government has, so far, failed to do: Get Facebook to admit defeat. The social media giant has been ordered to sell its Giphy subsidiary as the 2020 merger raised the risk of substantially less competition in the digital advertising market. Facebook parent Meta says it will comply with the ruling.
AdWeek

Netflix to Launch ‘Paid Sharing’ in 2023 In Effort to Crack Down on Password Sharing

Netflix detailed plans to crack down on password sharing in the next year. “Paid sharing” will enable users to move their Netflix profile into their own account, starting in early 2023. An “extra member” sub-account profile will soon be available for users who share accounts, enabling account owners to pay for family and friends.
PC Magazine

Microsoft Plans an Xbox Mobile Game Store to Compete Against Google, Apple

Microsoft has revealed it’s working on a mobile gaming app store to compete against Google Play and the Apple App Store. The company disclosed the plan in a filing to UK regulators, which was noticed by The Verge. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is conducting an investigation into whether Microsoft should be permitted to acquire Activision Blizzard for nearly $69 billion.
Gizmodo

Google Finally Lets You Turn off Targeted Ads Without Breaking Its Apps

For years, Google has offered users a master privacy setting which controls a major chunk of the data collected about you, but using it came with an enormous drawback: you had to give up a variety of useful features across the company’s services. Today, that’s changing. In a major revamp of its settings, Google will let you fine tune how data gets used for targeted ads without breaking the apps you use everyday.
Android Authority

Google's attempt to throw shade at Tim Cook didn't go as well as planned

Tim Cook went on Twitter to tease a new product, but used a hashtag the Utah Jazz was already using for its own marketing. The co-opting of the hashtag upset Jazz fans, prompting Google’s social media team to go into Cook’s mentions and promote the Pixel 7. The...
Benzinga

Apple Reinstates VKontakte, The Russian Equivalent Of Facebook, On App Store

Apple Inc. AAPL has reinstated one of Russia's most popular social networking apps on the App Store, a month after removing it due to U.K. sanctions. What Happened: VKontakte, a social networking app made by Russian technology group VK, is back on the App Store. Apple said the company has provided sufficient proof that it's not "majority owned or controlled by a sanctioned entity," reported The Verge.
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock: Are Virtual Reality and the Metaverse a Flop?

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report has been trading over the past few months mostly on the strength of the company’s execution; and over the past few weeks on macroeconomic worries and the eventual rebounds. But many investors count on new ventures and products to drive the share price over the long haul.
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Rolls Out Feature to Transfer Viewer Profiles to New Accounts

Netflix is rolling out a profile transfer feature that will allow users to port over their viewer profiles — complete with personalized recommendations, viewing history and “my list” settings — over to a new membership account beginning this Monday. The feature update seems part of Netflix’s latest crackdown on account sharing that began in earnest last year, when the company began prompting users to verify their identities to continue using the account. Though that method was short-lived, Netflix has gone on to test out adding fees in select regions to allow primary account holders to add users outside of their households...
Apple Insider

Zuckerberg really wants iPhone users to shift to WhatsApp

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A campaign from Meta-owned WhatsApp saysiMessage is less secure, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg pushing incorrect claims about the Apple messaging service. An advertisement displayed above Penn Station is making the rounds with heads of...
CBS News

Texas accuses Google of collecting people's facial and voice data without their consent

Texas is suing Google, claiming the internet company illegally collects facial and voice-recognition data on millions of residents of the state without their consent. Google, which is owned by Alphabet, is violating a state consumer protection law that requires people both be informed and grant their consent before their biometric information may be collected, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Thursday in announcing the lawsuit.
TEXAS STATE

