ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 225

joelfarm
2d ago

WOW! The real news revealed in this article is not that cheri beasley is a lier(we already KNOW that!), but that WRAL has ACTUALLY produced a fair and accurate news article. STOP THE PRESSES!!

Reply(1)
38
Stanford Jones
2d ago

Demonrats in NC are learning from the great Nasty Pelosi so when you want to give the police money you wrap it up with four or five other groups that the voters don’t really want to give money to like Planned Parenthood and programs to promote LGBT agendas so when you turn down this vote they will say you are against the police.

Reply(29)
53
Matt Leggieri
2d ago

I can honestly say that since I moved to NC from Pa . the NC police are great and are in my opinion are always everywhere you go so in my area crime is down . Sure things happen and it will not change but Ted Budd will back the blue and keep North Carolinians safe .

Reply(15)
33
Related
Vox

Why Cheri Beasley might be Democrats’ most underrated Senate candidate

DURHAM, North Carolina — Before locals packed inside Beyú Caffè in downtown Durham on a Tuesday evening in October, Rheba Heggs arrived early to save her seat. A retired attorney, she had come to see Democrat Cheri Beasley, who could become the first Black person to represent North Carolina in the US Senate.
DURHAM, NC
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 49 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Food Security for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 29, House Representatives voted on bill HR8888 - the 'Food Security for All Veterans Act'. The bill seeks to address food insecurity among working age veterans, broadening access to schemes such as food stamps that help to prevent those in need from going hungry.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

Mike Lee tries to distance himself from Trump in Utah debate

OREM, Utah (AP) — Fending off attacks from his independent challenger, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah worked to distinguish himself from former President Donald Trump in a contentious debate Monday evening. “I stood against my party time and time again to oppose reckless spending. I will do it again and again and again. We need people who say no,” the second-term Republican said. Lee repeatedly pointed to his voting record and twice told the audience at Utah Valley University that he voted less in line with Trump than all but two Republican senators — Rand Paul and Susan Collins. “To suggest that I’m beholden to either party, that I’ve been a bootlicker for either party is folly. And it’s contradicted by the plain facts,” Lee said.
UTAH STATE
NBC News

North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages

An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
GOLDSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy