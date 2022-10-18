Matcha Cita Arrives In River North

Matcha Cita, Chicago’s first matcha-focused café, opened their second location in River North on Friday, October 7. Following a popular pop-up stint in Lincoln Park in 2021, Matcha Cita opened a permanent location in April 2022 in the West Loop at 1017 W. Lake St. Located within Studio Three at 648 N. Clark Street, the new café will have indoor and outdoor seating.

Founded by Bianca Pearson with co-owner Vincent Lujan, Matcha Cita was born out of Pearson’s love of matcha and interior design. A play on and reference to the timeless coffee date, Matcha Cita roughly translates to “matcha date” in Spanish. Cultivating personal creativity and a balanced lifestyle, Matcha Cita aims to produce a lively, welcoming experience with everything from the innovative matcha menu to the visually stylish decor.

“After the welcome reception we received in the West Loop, we’re thrilled to expand and bring Matcha Cita to Studio Three in River North. Studio Three is a boutique fitness center offering group fitness classes in Interval, Cycle and Yoga. Their tight-knit community makes it a perfect location for our second café,” said Pearson in a statement. “Most of our drinks and bowls utilize matcha, a powder made from green tea leaves that’s high in antioxidants, so it’s the perfect post workout treat.”

“We are pleased to welcome Matcha Cita to Studio Three River North,” said David Blitz, CEO and Co-Founder of Studio Three in a statement. “Bianca and her team have cultivated a loyal following with matcha-based drinks, smoothies, fresh baked pastries and more. With a well-thought signature menu and a bright, welcoming space — not to mention the pre- and post-workout benefits of matcha — it is going to be a hit with our community.”

Designed by East Interiors, the café mimics the West Loop location featuring a retro and geometric design with tropical vibes. The space will be bold and bright with a palette of pastels accented by tropical print wallpaper. Vivid accent pieces adorn the café like custom-made neon signs, greenery, palm trees, disco balls, and bold, patterned encaustic floor tiles in pink, greige and cream hues.

Matcha Cita’s River North location features seating for 12 guests among white marble café tables. In the warmer months, customers will enjoy a sidewalk patio outfitted with several tables.

Utilizing matcha, a powder made from green tea leaves that’s high in antioxidants, and other superfood ingredients, the menu ranges in price from $4.29 to $13.95 and features specialty matcha drinks, over 20 smoothies, juices, toasts, coffee from Lavazza, kombucha and cold brew on tap, a selection of pastries, healthy grab and go items that will change weekly and more.

Highlights include hot and iced matcha drinks like the Bluetiful with matcha, blue spirulina, blueberry and vanilla almond milk, the Pink Señorita with matcha, strawberry, pitaya, and coconut milk, and the Purple Haze with matcha, lavender, cbd and oat milk. Guests can customize their drinks with fun accessories ranging from $1.95 to $3.95 including Make Me Pretty (collagen), Make It Lucky (Lucky Charms), Make Me Mellow (CBD), Make Me Strong (protein), and Make It Matcha (matcha). Seasonal highlights will include a Pumpkin Spice Matcha Horchata with pumpkin spice, cinnamon, matcha and vanilla almond milk and a Brown Sugar Cardamom Matcha Latte with cardamom, brown sugar, choice of milk, and matcha.

Food items include smoothie bowls like a Matcha Bowl with blended matcha, banana, mango, and vanilla almond milk, Pitaya Bowl with blended pitaya, strawberry, banana, and vanilla almond milk, and the Blue Bowl blended with blue spirulina, banana, mango, and vanilla almond milk.

Matcha Cita at Studio Three is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Delivery will also be available via Uber Eats, Grubhub, Caviar and DoorDash.

