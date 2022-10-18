ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

SEEN HIM? 37-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In South Jersey

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kmpoe_0idyeZzv00
Anthony Q. Collier Photo Credit: Monroe Township PD

Police in Gloucester County seek the public’s help finding a 37-year-0old man who was reported missing.

Anthony Q. Collier of Monroe Township was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to police. He could be heading to Atlantic City, they said.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Michael Plus at 856-728-9800, ext. 522.

Tips also may be emailed to crimetips@monroetownshipnj.org or called into 856-875-2940.

to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Voice

Divers Recover Body After Neshaminy Creek Crash: Report

A driver died after crashing their Jeep into Neshaminy Creek in Bucks County on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to a report by LevittownNow.com. The accident occurred just before 8:40 a.m. and involved a Jeep, the outlet wrote. A dive rescue team from the Philadelphia Police Department was on-scene assisting, the report added.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation

Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver charged in hit-and-run death of pedestrian in South Jersey

A motorist was arrested and charged in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Bridgeton, police said Wednesday. Steven Clark, 66, of Bridgeton, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident under certain circumstances and causing death or injury as a result of a crash while operating with a revoked driver’s license, according to authorities.
BRIDGETON, NJ
987thecoast.com

Mays Landing Man Shot to Death in Atlantic City

21 year old Tyronne Ford of Mays Landing was shot to death in Atlantic City early Wednesday morning. The shooting occurred on Atlantic Avenue. An investigation by Atlantic City Police is ongoing. The post Mays Landing Man Shot to Death in Atlantic City appeared first on Regional Media News.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
fox29.com

Burlington County house fire reportedly injures firefighter

BROWNS MILLS, N.J. - Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in Browns Mills, New Jersey where a firefighter was reportedly injured. Firefighters were called to the unit block of Bank Street, in the Burlington County town, Thursday, around 12:30 in the afternoon, for the house fire.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Teaneck Resident, 69, Charged With Robbing Bank Right Down The Street

GOTCHA! A man who robbed a Teaneck bank of several thousand dollars lives right up the block, authorities said after he was taken into custody a short time later. Leo Richard Jones Jr., 69, was dressed all in black when he passed a note "threatening bodily injury" to a teller at the Chase Bank on Cedar Lane shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Teaneck Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.
TEANECK, NJ
PIX11

Couple arrested after toddler overdoses in New Jersey: DA

FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — A couple from Wall Township was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child after their toddler apparently overdosed on drugs, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Wednesday. Police on Monday night received a report of a possible overdose on the 1100 block of 17th Avenue. Prosecutors said […]
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Parolee Who Ran Over Tow Yard Worker While Stealing Car Captured At NJ Hotel: US Marshals

Members of the US Marshals Service captured a 34-year-old parolee who earlier this year ran over a tow yard worker while trying to steal a car they said. Tyesha Smith, convicted in a 2014 robbery, ran over the employee at Hawk's Tow Yard in Trenton last February and has been wanted ever since, the US Marshals Service New York/ New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force said.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
386K+
Followers
57K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy