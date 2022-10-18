SEEN HIM? 37-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In South Jersey

Anthony Q. Collier Photo Credit: Monroe Township PD

Police in Gloucester County seek the public’s help finding a 37-year-0old man who was reported missing.

Anthony Q. Collier of Monroe Township was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to police. He could be heading to Atlantic City, they said.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Michael Plus at 856-728-9800, ext. 522.

Tips also may be emailed to crimetips@monroetownshipnj.org or called into 856-875-2940.

to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.