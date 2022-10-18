Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
HondaJet Elite II Adds Range and Automation
Honda Aircraft has unveiled upgrades to the HondaJet that add range, new cabin designs, ground spoilers, and a stabilized approach feature. Dubbed HondaJet Elite II, deliveries of the upgraded jet are expected later this year, following FAA certification in the next few weeks. The company will also add an autothrottle system to the twinjet in the first half of next year, along with Garmin Autoland in the second half.
Rare coin sells for $4.2 million
An auction house specializing in currency announced it recently purchased a rare nickel coin for millions of dollars. The coin, called the Walton 1913 Liberty Head nickel, was sold to GreatCollections for a whopping $4.2 million dollars, according to a press release put out Sunday by the auction house. The family the auction house bought it from had owned it since 2018.
teslarati.com
Tesla drops new details on its next vehicle platform
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the automaker’s next vehicle platform will exceed Model 3 and Model Y production output, be roughly half the cost of the Model 3 and Model Y platforms, and be smaller in size. Musk and other Tesla executives were asked about any potential developments from...
getnews.info
aiexpress.io
Report: 69% of orgs report multicloud security configurations led to data breaches or exposures
Utility safety throughout multicloud and hybrid-cloud environments has by no means been extra essential, but most organizations wrestle to attain it. Based on a current Radware report, despite the fact that organizations use a number of instruments to safe their cloud purposes, 70% usually are not assured of their means to use constant safety throughout on-premise and multicloud environments. Tellingly, 69% admit they skilled information breaches or exposures on account of variations in multicloud safety configurations.
aiexpress.io
Oracle teams up with NVIDIA to quicken enterprise AI adoption
Oracle and NVIDIA have fashioned a multi-year partnership to assist prospects remedy enterprise challenges with accelerated computing and AI. The collaboration goals to carry the total NVIDIA accelerated computing stack – from GPUs to techniques to software program—to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). OCI is including tens of hundreds...
aiexpress.io
Anonos Secures $50M in IP-Backed Financing
Anonos, a Beaverton, OR-based software program firm offering know-how able to defending information, raised $50m in IP-Backed funding. The spherical was facilitated by Aon (NYSE: AON) and led by GT Funding Companions (“Ghost Tree Companions”). This extra development capital brings Anonos’ whole funding to $70m, together with $20m in prior funding led by Edison Companions.
aiexpress.io
Musical Instrument Connecting Line Market 2022 Data Analysis by Key vendors like George L’s, Mogami, VOVOX AG, Canare Electric Co.
MarketsandResearch.biz research on Global Musical Instrument Connecting Line Market from 2022 to 2028 present detailed market evaluation with exact estimations and projections, offering complete strategic decision-making analysis options aimed toward guaranteeing most readability in all segments and sectors. The report covers Musical Instrument Connecting Line market competitiveness, quite a few...
aiexpress.io
Shibumi Raises $30M in Growth Funding
Shibumi, a Norwalk, CT-based supplier of strategic portfolio administration software program, raised $30M in Development funding. The spherical was led by Guidepost Development Fairness. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional speed up world market growth, product growth, and go-to-market initiatives. Led by CEO Bob Nahmias,...
aiexpress.io
Nelo Reveives $100 Million Credit Facility From Victory Park Capital
Victory Park Capital, a world different funding agency specializing in non-public credit score, offered a $100 million credit score facility to Nelo, a shopper funds platform for on-line purchases in Mexico. The funding from VPC will allow the corporate to execute its plans for continued enlargement. Led by CEO Kyle...
aiexpress.io
Angelini Industries Launches Angelini Ventures With EUR 300M
Angelini Industries, a Rome, Italy-based multi-sector Italian industrial group, introduced the launch of Angelini Ventures, a company enterprise capital initiative, with a €300M capital dedication. Angelini Ventures will construct and put money into early-stage firms that develop revolutionary concepts and options in biotechnology, digital well being and life sciences.
aiexpress.io
Confidential computing provides revolutionary data encryption, UC Berkeley professor says
Confidential computing focuses on doubtlessly revolutionary know-how, when it comes to impression on information safety. In confidential computing, information stays encrypted, not simply at relaxation and in transit, but additionally in use, permitting analytics and machine studying (ML) to be carried out on the information, whereas sustaining its confidentiality. The potential to encrypt information in use opens up a large vary of potential real-world eventualities, and it has main implications and potential advantages for the way forward for information safety.
aiexpress.io
Aqemia Raises €30M in Series A Funding
Aqemia, a Paris, France-based pharmatech firm, raised €30M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Eurazeo and Bpifrance with the participation from Elaia. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale drug discovery and its proprietary therapeutic property pipeline, with a primary emphasis on oncology and immuno-oncology.
aiexpress.io
Drone delivery pioneer Wing expands to Ireland
Alphabet-subsidiary Wing is flying to Eire for the following growth of its drone supply providers. The corporate’s autonomous supply drones pack pc imaginative and prescient for situational consciousness and onboard flight planning and navigation methods. The drones have the power to self-diagnose errors and reply to supply requests on demand.
aiexpress.io
CitySwift Raises €5M in Series A Funding
CitySwift, a Galway, Eire-based mobility platform supplier, raised €5m in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Act Enterprise Capital, with participation from Mike McGearty, and Enterprise Eire. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional broaden its platform. Led by CEO Brian O’Rourke, CitySwift...
aiexpress.io
How to manage risks and increase value in a merger
International mergers and acquisitions (M&A) reached a document $5.1 trillion in 2021, and with financial headwinds leaving acquisition as the one viable exit for a lot of startups, additional market consolidation is inevitable. As current M&A transactions like Amazon/One Medical and JetBlue/Spirit Airways proceed to make headlines, safety, IT and enterprise leaders needs to be ready for the technical challenges of integrating the digital belongings of firms searching for to mix their operations.
