thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Russell Wilson injury news
The Denver Broncos‘ splash free-agent signing of Russell Wilson hit another snag on Tuesday. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that Wilson will undergo an MRI of his hamstring:. “This was the concern pending tests today. Russell Wilson plays through pretty much everything. But his health will be worth...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Bills on top, Giants climb; how far do Packers, 49ers fall?
It's always kind of the NFL to drop one of these weeks on us to remind everyone that we don't know anything. Admittedly, Week 6 was not the most thrilling slate of games from beginning to end, but it sure as hell was one of the most surprising weekends of the year.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to major Baltimore Ravens roster move
The Baltimore Ravens are still recovering from a brutal loss to the New York Jets this weekend after the team blew yet another double-digit lead in the game, but it looks like the team is getting some good news as one veteran star receiver appears set to join the team’s lineup.
thecomeback.com
Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver
The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
Wyatt Teller Gives Unfortunate Update on his Availability Against Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns will be without their Pro Bowl right guard against the Baltimore Ravens most likely.
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Melvin Gordon News
On Monday night, the Denver Broncos benched running back Melvin Gordon for the entire second half against the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished the game with just three carries for eight yards. After the Broncos' overtime loss, Gordon faced several questions from the media about his lack of usage in...
Melvin Gordon seems to send message to Broncos with Twitter activity
Melvin Gordon barely played in the Denver Broncos’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and the veteran running back may now be hoping for a change of scenery. Gordon had just three carries for 8 yards in Denver’s 19-16 loss. He took a back seat to...
NFL And Amazon Looking To Own ‘Black Friday’
There’s a reason why the NFL and Amazon are the nation’s richest sports league and online retailer, respectively. They’re always looking for untapped business opportunities. Starting next year, the NFL and Amazon will stream a newly scheduled “Black Friday” game the day after Thanksgiving. The...
NBC Sports
NFL announces Black Friday game in 2023
The NFL will play football on Black Friday next year. Discussion about scheduling a game on the day after Thanksgiving has gone on for some time and the league announced on Tuesday that there will be a game played on November 24, 2023. The game is expected to kick off...
Ravens Super Bowl XLVII squad will be in town for Browns game
BALTIMORE -- When the Ravens take on the Browns this Sunday, some special former members of the team will also be in town.The Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII squad will be in Charm City this Sunday for the game as part of a 10-year reunion, and now's your chance to win some signed memorabilia from that championship squad. The team is allowing fans to 'take a spin down memory lane' for a chance for prizes in February. Click this link to spin the wheel for prizes like a picture signed by Joe Flacco, a helmet signed by Haloti Ngata and a football signed by Ed Reed. All entrants are entered to win the grand prize: an autographed Ray Lewis helmet. The Ravens went to Super Bowl XLVII, also known as the Harbowl, and won 34-31 against the 49ers.This was the epic game when the lights went out mid-game, Jacoby Jones ran the ball back 109-yards for a kick return that would set a new record and Sam Koch ran the ball around for almost 10-seconds to take a safety to practically secure the Ravens win.
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Darren Waller News
In Week 5, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller suffered a hamstring injury. It appears that injury will keep him off the field this Sunday against the Houston Texans. For the second straight practice, Waller was listed as a non-participant. He even said that he's "likely out" for Week 7.
numberfire.com
Broncos: Melvin Gordon will start Week 7 versus Jets
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will start on Sunday against the New York Jets in Week 7, per head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Take this for what you will after Gordon played just nine snaps on Monday night and didn't see the ball in the second half. Latavius Murray and Mike Boone are expected to remain involved in the backfield, even if Gordon is the nominal starter. This is a situation that is best to be avoided, if possible.
