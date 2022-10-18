Read full article on original website
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Illinois
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Illinois is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.
Shopping Mall Is Home To One Of Best Haunted Houses In Illinois
For some people, shopping centers can be very scary places but this Illinois mall takes it to the next frightening level. Illinois Has A Great Haunted House Scene For Halloween. When it comes to Halloween, Illinois is a great place to live. There are tons of events and activities for...
Get To Illinois’ Scariest Corn Maze Before Halloween Ends
Nothing screams Midwestern Halloween fun quite like a Haunted Corn Maze. Fun fact. I worked at a haunted corn maze one Halloween season during college. I don't remember where it was, somewhere outside of Dekalb, but I had a friend ask me if I wanted to make some money running around a cornfield scaring people in the middle of the night and I couldn't say yes fast enough.
DO NOT Give Illinois Kids THIS Candy For Halloween, You Might Get a ‘Trick’
Here's a sweet treat that "could" get your house TP'd or worse! This is the Halloween candy that is Illinois least favorite, and it's...interesting. MyTelescope. First off, did any of you use pillow cases to collect candy on Halloween night instead of a bag or bucket? It held more, and could also be used as a weapon...just saying.
Expect Another Very Cold Night in Central Illinois
Residents should expect another very cold night tonight. According to the National Weather Service, lows tonight are expected to dip into the mid to upper 20s. A Freeze Warning was issued for counties along and east of I-57. Lows are expected to dip lower tonight than that of last night,...
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
Processed Meats a Greater Cancer Concern Than Weed-Killer Ingredient Found in High Numbers on Midwest Plants, According to Chicago's Top Doctor
Chicago's top doctor sought to address concerns over the high presence of a key ingredient in weed killer on produce across Illinois after data obtained by NBC News found that some of the highest levels of the chemical are recorded in Illinois and across the Midwest. The chemical causing concern...
TeraWatt Announces First Interstate EV Charging Network for Trucks
San Francisco startup TeraWatt Infrastructure on Thursday announced it's developing the first network of electric vehicle-charging centers for heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks along the Interstate 10 highway. The charging facilities will be located about 150 miles apart and less than one mile from the nearest highway exits across California, Arizona...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Masking Guidance, COVID Guidelines Changed
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced some changes to the state's COVID guidelines recently, including a change to recommendations for masking under an executive order that remains in place. The executive order changes marks the latest shift in COVID restrictions from Pritzker, who in recent months altered the guidelines for testing...
Chicago's Top Doctor Addresses Concerns After High Levels of Weed Killer Ingredient Found on Plants Across Illinois, Midwest
Chicago's top doctor sought to address concerns over the high presence of a key ingredient in weed killer on produce across Illinois after data obtained by NBC News found that some of the highest levels of the chemical are recorded in Illinois and across the Midwest. The chemical causing concern...
Hayride Of Horror Is One Of Most Frightening Illinois Adventures
A different way to celebrate the frights of Halloween in Illinois is the Hayride of Horror. When it comes to Halloween, Illinois is the perfect place to celebrate. There are great haunts throughout the state. Plus, there is a lot of creativity involved. No two are alike. If you can make something creepy, you can probably find it in Illinois. I'm sure you've heard of haunted hayrides but this one takes it to the next level.
Take a trip to Illinois’ Oldest Dairy Queen open for 75 years
There is nothing quite like a classic soft-serve ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. And if you are looking for a special treat here in the Land of Lincoln, why not head to the Oldest Dairy Queen in Illinois, which has been serving customers from the same location for over 75 years.
This is the Most Haunted House in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
With Halloween only a couple of weeks away, you might want to visit a haunted attraction to get into the spirit. However, if you're looking to really get scared, you might want to visit a real haunted house. This is the best time of year for a good scare. Haunted...
What Pritzker, Bailey Said on Crime, Abortion During Tuesday Gubernatorial Debate
Just three weeks before the Nov. 8 2022 midterm elections, Illinois' Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker and gubernatorial Republican challenger State Sen. Darren Bailey faced off in their final televised debate Tuesday night, contrasting on issues ranging from crime, to abortion and more. Both candidates were fiercely critical of their...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: What Experts Are Saying About XBB, BQ.1.1
What is XBB and BQ.1.1? Experts are weighing in on new and emerging COVID variants and what they could mean for the pandemic heading into winter months. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. XBB, BQ.1.1: List of New COVID Variants Grows. Here's What...
Illinois drops mask rules for medical facilities
(WTVO) — Even with new COVID variants popping up, Illinois has dropped mask requirements for health care facilities, a milestone in the pandemic. Governor JB Pritzker updated an executive order to reflect new recommendations from the CDC, though facial coverings may not disappear from all hospitals and doctor’s offices right away. Healthcare firms can still […]
Ten hour standoff ends peacefully
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police arrested 44-year old Dax A. Baldrige of St. Elmo after a 10-hour standoff. According to the Monday evening announcement, Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies and the U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force attempted to serve a warrant for Failure to Appear when the suspect fired multiple shots at them.
Illinois residents may have money waiting for them in Pandemic-EBT funds
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution...
Illinois’ first cannabis infuser company opens in Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois’ first social equity cannabis infuser company is opening its doors and it’s happening in Central Illinois. Tuesday afternoon, Krown LLC in Pekin became the first operational cannabis infuser company, under Illinois’ 2019 Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act. “This industry was poised...
Slavery Through Prison Labor Is on the Ballot for Voters in 5 US States
More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of the proposals would force immediate...
