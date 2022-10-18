ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

97ZOK

Get To Illinois’ Scariest Corn Maze Before Halloween Ends

Nothing screams Midwestern Halloween fun quite like a Haunted Corn Maze. Fun fact. I worked at a haunted corn maze one Halloween season during college. I don't remember where it was, somewhere outside of Dekalb, but I had a friend ask me if I wanted to make some money running around a cornfield scaring people in the middle of the night and I couldn't say yes fast enough.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Expect Another Very Cold Night in Central Illinois

Residents should expect another very cold night tonight. According to the National Weather Service, lows tonight are expected to dip into the mid to upper 20s. A Freeze Warning was issued for counties along and east of I-57. Lows are expected to dip lower tonight than that of last night,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois

The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

TeraWatt Announces First Interstate EV Charging Network for Trucks

San Francisco startup TeraWatt Infrastructure on Thursday announced it's developing the first network of electric vehicle-charging centers for heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks along the Interstate 10 highway. The charging facilities will be located about 150 miles apart and less than one mile from the nearest highway exits across California, Arizona...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Q985

Hayride Of Horror Is One Of Most Frightening Illinois Adventures

A different way to celebrate the frights of Halloween in Illinois is the Hayride of Horror. When it comes to Halloween, Illinois is the perfect place to celebrate. There are great haunts throughout the state. Plus, there is a lot of creativity involved. No two are alike. If you can make something creepy, you can probably find it in Illinois. I'm sure you've heard of haunted hayrides but this one takes it to the next level.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois drops mask rules for medical facilities

(WTVO) — Even with new COVID variants popping up, Illinois has dropped mask requirements for health care facilities, a milestone in the pandemic. Governor JB Pritzker updated an executive order to reflect new recommendations from the CDC, though facial coverings may not disappear from all hospitals and doctor’s offices right away. Healthcare firms can still […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Ten hour standoff ends peacefully

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police arrested 44-year old Dax A. Baldrige of St. Elmo after a 10-hour standoff. According to the Monday evening announcement, Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies and the U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force attempted to serve a warrant for Failure to Appear when the suspect fired multiple shots at them.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois’ first cannabis infuser company opens in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois’ first social equity cannabis infuser company is opening its doors and it’s happening in Central Illinois. Tuesday afternoon, Krown LLC in Pekin became the first operational cannabis infuser company, under Illinois’ 2019 Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act. “This industry was poised...
PEKIN, IL
