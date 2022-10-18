Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) releases Q3 2022 results: miss on revenue but delivers on earnings
Tesla (TSLA) has released its financial results and shareholders letter for the third quarter of 2022 after market close today. We are updating this post with all the details from the financial results, shareholders’ letter, and the conference call later tonight. Refresh for the latest information. Tesla Q3 2022...
Recap: Lockheed Martin Q3 Earnings
Lockheed Martin LMT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lockheed Martin beat estimated earnings by 2.84%, reporting an EPS of $6.87 versus an estimate of $6.68. Revenue was up $555.00 million from the same...
freightwaves.com
Warehouse operator Prologis’ Q3 beat tempered by cautious outlook
New highs were reached by logistics warehouse operator Prologis Inc. during the 2022 third quarter. However, the company’s management team struck a more cautious chord looking forward. Prologis (NYSE: PLD) reported core funds from operations (FFO) of $1.73 per share in the period, 6 cents better than consensus and...
Recap: Johnson & Johnson Q3 Earnings
Johnson & Johnson JNJ reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 06:25 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Johnson & Johnson beat estimated earnings by 1.19%, reporting an EPS of $2.55 versus an estimate of $2.52. Revenue was up $453.00 million from...
Cathie Wood Picks Up $13M In Tesla Shares As Investors React Negatively To Q3 Earnings
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management has bought over 66,000 shares of Tesla Inc TSLA at a valuation of over $13 million, based on Thursday’s closing price, via the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shares of Tesla and Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM appear to be in a...
Nucor: Q3 Earnings Insights
Nucor NUE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nucor missed estimated earnings by 2.84%, reporting an EPS of $6.5 versus an estimate of $6.69. Revenue was up $188.00 million from the same period last...
Atlantic Union Bankshares: Q3 Earnings Insights
Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Atlantic Union Bankshares missed estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.76. Revenue was up $8.87 million from...
Recap: MSC Industrial Direct Q4 Earnings
MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MSC Industrial Direct Co beat estimated earnings by 0.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.79 versus an estimate of $1.78. Revenue was up $190.97...
Recap: Freeport-McMoRan Q3 Earnings
Freeport-McMoRan FCX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Freeport-McMoRan missed estimated earnings by 16.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.31. Revenue was down $1.08 billion from the same period last...
tipranks.com
AT&T On an Upswing After Strong Q3 Earnings Beat
AT&T’s (NYSE: T) shares were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Thursday as the telecommunications giant posted revenues of $30 billion, down by 4.1% year-over-year, surpassing analysts’ estimates by $140 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.68 per share in Q3 beating Street estimates of $0.61 per...
Recap: Home BancShares Q3 Earnings
Home BancShares HOMB reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Home BancShares beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $82.48 million from the same...
Recap: East West Bancorp Q3 Earnings
East West Bancorp EWBC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. East West Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 0.48%, reporting an EPS of $2.08 versus an estimate of $2.09. Revenue was up $156.10 million from...
parktelegraph.com
Analyst Expects C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) To Make Big Moves
After-hours and pre-market trading may carry slightly higher risks than regular market hours. As issuers often announce important financial information outside regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for a particular security. That is because extended-hours trading may result in lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained sameto $96.29. The C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. has recorded 118,598 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that C.H. Robinson Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
Recap: Synovus Financial Q3 Earnings
Synovus Finl SNV reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Synovus Finl beat estimated earnings by 4.69%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.28. Revenue was up $82.34 million from the same...
Earnings Preview: Associated Banc
Associated Banc ASB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Associated Banc will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58. Associated Banc bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Quest Diagnostics Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Raises Annual Guidance
Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX posted Q3 FY22 adjusted EPS of $2.36, down 40.4% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $2.17. Sales came in at $2.49 billion, a decline of 10.4% Y/Y, higher than the Wall Street estimate of $2.33 billion. COVID-19 testing revenues slumped 55.4% to $316 million, while Base business...
