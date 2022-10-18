ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

What's Going On With Lucid Stock Following Tesla's Earnings Report

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading lower by 1.94% to $12.40 Thursday afternoon, potentially amid overall market weakness and following peer EV-maker Tesla's third-quarter earnings report. Tesla shares are lower after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. So What Happened?. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up...
Benzinga

Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q3 Earnings

Bank of New York Mellon BK reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of New York Mellon beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.1. Revenue was...
Benzinga

Philip Morris Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

Philip Morris International Inc PM reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1.1% year-on-year to $8.03 billion, beating the consensus of $7.42 billion. On a pro forma basis, adjusted net revenues increased by 6.9% in organic terms, primarily driven by total shipment volume growth of 2.3%. Cigarette and Heated Tobacco...
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) releases Q3 2022 results: miss on revenue but delivers on earnings

Tesla (TSLA) has released its financial results and shareholders letter for the third quarter of 2022 after market close today. We are updating this post with all the details from the financial results, shareholders’ letter, and the conference call later tonight. Refresh for the latest information. Tesla Q3 2022...
Benzinga

Recap: Lockheed Martin Q3 Earnings

Lockheed Martin LMT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lockheed Martin beat estimated earnings by 2.84%, reporting an EPS of $6.87 versus an estimate of $6.68. Revenue was up $555.00 million from the same...
freightwaves.com

Warehouse operator Prologis’ Q3 beat tempered by cautious outlook

New highs were reached by logistics warehouse operator Prologis Inc. during the 2022 third quarter. However, the company’s management team struck a more cautious chord looking forward. Prologis (NYSE: PLD) reported core funds from operations (FFO) of $1.73 per share in the period, 6 cents better than consensus and...
Benzinga

Recap: Johnson & Johnson Q3 Earnings

Johnson & Johnson JNJ reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 06:25 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Johnson & Johnson beat estimated earnings by 1.19%, reporting an EPS of $2.55 versus an estimate of $2.52. Revenue was up $453.00 million from...
Benzinga

Nucor: Q3 Earnings Insights

Nucor NUE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nucor missed estimated earnings by 2.84%, reporting an EPS of $6.5 versus an estimate of $6.69. Revenue was up $188.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Atlantic Union Bankshares: Q3 Earnings Insights

Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Atlantic Union Bankshares missed estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.76. Revenue was up $8.87 million from...
Benzinga

Recap: MSC Industrial Direct Q4 Earnings

MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MSC Industrial Direct Co beat estimated earnings by 0.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.79 versus an estimate of $1.78. Revenue was up $190.97...
Benzinga

Recap: Freeport-McMoRan Q3 Earnings

Freeport-McMoRan FCX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Freeport-McMoRan missed estimated earnings by 16.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.31. Revenue was down $1.08 billion from the same period last...
tipranks.com

AT&T On an Upswing After Strong Q3 Earnings Beat

AT&T’s (NYSE: T) shares were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Thursday as the telecommunications giant posted revenues of $30 billion, down by 4.1% year-over-year, surpassing analysts’ estimates by $140 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.68 per share in Q3 beating Street estimates of $0.61 per...
Benzinga

Recap: Home BancShares Q3 Earnings

Home BancShares HOMB reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Home BancShares beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $82.48 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: East West Bancorp Q3 Earnings

East West Bancorp EWBC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. East West Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 0.48%, reporting an EPS of $2.08 versus an estimate of $2.09. Revenue was up $156.10 million from...
parktelegraph.com

Analyst Expects C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) To Make Big Moves

After-hours and pre-market trading may carry slightly higher risks than regular market hours. As issuers often announce important financial information outside regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for a particular security. That is because extended-hours trading may result in lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained sameto $96.29. The C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. has recorded 118,598 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that C.H. Robinson Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
Benzinga

Recap: Synovus Financial Q3 Earnings

Synovus Finl SNV reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Synovus Finl beat estimated earnings by 4.69%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.28. Revenue was up $82.34 million from the same...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Associated Banc

Associated Banc ASB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Associated Banc will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58. Associated Banc bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Quest Diagnostics Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Raises Annual Guidance

Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX posted Q3 FY22 adjusted EPS of $2.36, down 40.4% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $2.17. Sales came in at $2.49 billion, a decline of 10.4% Y/Y, higher than the Wall Street estimate of $2.33 billion. COVID-19 testing revenues slumped 55.4% to $316 million, while Base business...

