news3lv.com
Grand jury indicts ex-county official on murder charge for journalist's killing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The former Clark County public administrator accused of killing a Las Vegas journalist has been indicted for murder. A grand jury returned an indictment against Robert Telles on a charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon, with a victim 60 years of age or older. The charge was filed in Clark County District Court on Thursday.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect accused of killing cellmate was in jail for kicking Las Vegas police officer, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of killing his cellmate at a Las Vegas-area jail was in custody for allegedly kicking an officer, according to an arrest report. Lee Johnson, 30, is accused of killing a fellow inmate at Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 18. Johnson was initially arrested Oct. 7 for battery on a protected person.
Mother-in-law warned police minutes before shooting that killed Las Vegas officer, injured her
The mother-in-law of the man accused of shooting a killing a 23-year Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department veteran warned police about her son-in-law minutes before he shot and killed Officer Truong Thai in a barrage of gunfire.
Fox5 KVVU
Jail officers ignored inmate call before he was found dead in cell, Las Vegas police report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Detention Center officers ignored an inmate’s call for service before he was found dead in his cell, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. James Chatien was found unresponsive in his cell around 2:32 p.m. Oct. 18. Chatien was...
Man shot to death in CVS parking lot on Maryland Pkwy.
Homicide investigation near Maryland, Karen
news3lv.com
Police arrest suspect of south valley barricade
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a barricade situation near S. Maryland Pkwy and King Richard Ave. Officers reported to the 5400 block of Maryland Pkwy after reports of a person with a gun. Police arrested a suspect Thursday night.
news3lv.com
Police investigate homicide in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide near E. Washington Ave. and N. Christy Ln. Officers reported to a shooting near the 1200 block of North Christy Lane around 5:52 p.m. According to police, the victim was in a white Dodge Charger visiting someone in the area.
Fox5 KVVU
Man rebooked on murder charge after allegedly killing inmate at Clark County jail
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County inmate was rebooked on a murder charge after he allegedly killed another inmate. Lee Johnson, 30, was rebooked to Clark County Detention Center Tuesday for open murder. According to jail records, Johnson was first booked into CCDC on Oct. 7 for battery on a protected person.
news3lv.com
Murder suspect sought by police following woman's death earlier this year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is asking for the public's help locating a man accused of killing a woman in downtown Las Vegas. The incident happened on January 1, 2022, at around 2:49 p.m. near East Owens Ave and Main Street. Responding officers...
Teens found guilty of Las Vegas father's murder sentenced to life in prison
Sierra Halseth and Aaron Guerrero have been sentenced to life in prison with a chance of parole after 22 years for killing Halseth's father in April 2021.
Inmate found dead following altercation with cellmate
An LVMPD corrections officer observed the inmate unresponsive inside his cell at approximately 2:04 p.m., according to a news release.
Fox5 KVVU
Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Responding officers found a woman...
Fox5 KVVU
Accused murderer and former Clark County public administrator suspended from practicing law
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new accusation Wednesday for the former Clark County public administrator who is accused of murdering a veteran Las Vegas journalist. The new allegation is now impacting his ability to practice law. The Nevada Supreme Court has suspended Robert Telles from practicing law. This, after...
Video shows push that ultimately killed Las Vegas security officer by man arrested 49 times
Surveillance video shows the moment a man previously arrested 48 times pushed a Las Vegas hotel security guard to the ground, ultimately leading to his death.
Las Vegas man accused of shooting, killing victim over phone sale threatened to kill driver in road rage incident: police
A man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Las Vegas gas station allegedly told police he shot the victim because he was in fear for his life after trying to sell the victim a phone, an arrest report said.
Las Vegas man arrested in 1996 rape cold case after DNA evidence processed
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police made an arrest last week in a 26-year-old unsolved rape case, documents said. Cotton Sutcliffe, 59, is accused of breaking into a woman’s home and raping her in late 1996, documents said. The day of the incident, the victim reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted […]
Fox5 KVVU
Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who was hit and killed by a Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park on Tuesday afternoon. According to Clark County, the incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday as a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, the county said in a news release.
news3lv.com
One dead following argument in central valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person is dead following an argument at a central valley residential area Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 5:38 p.m. at the 1100 block of Century Garen Drive, near Maryland Pkwy and Reno Ave. Responding officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot...
news3lv.com
Newborn girl surrendered at Henderson fire station under Safe Haven law
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A newborn infant girl was surrendered Monday at a Henderson fire station, according to police. Officers responded around 2 p.m. to a station about an infant surrendered at the station, the Henderson Police Department said in a statement. The girl was in good health, and...
Suspect arrested in deadly September shooting at Las Vegas gas station
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened over a month ago near Spring Mountain Road and Arville Street, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Arion Harvey-Hawthorne was arrested on a charge of open murder. He is accused of shooting 31-year-old Defrim Oxha to death in […]
