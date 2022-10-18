Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Tom Brady sends message to Buccaneers’ fanbase
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten off to a sluggish start. The team is just 3-3 through six games and the struggles have had some members of the fanbase calling for a new play-caller. With that being said, as poor as the offense has performed, the defense hasn't been much better over the past three weeks.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins play on Sunday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 5:20 p.m. MST on NBC. The Dolphins are a 7.5-point favorite in the game. NFL Week...
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel says Tua Tagovailoa is 'laser focused'
Mike McDaniel said Tua Tagovailoa is eager to return to the field and is preparing as the starter this week in practice ahead of a game against Pittsburgh.
Ex-Rutgers CB Jason McCourty speaks on Jets’ young squad
The Jets are giving fans something to be excited about this year. The most recent exciting development was a shocking 27-10 win over the Packers. The Jets left Green Bay Sunday with a 4-2 record. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Robert Saleh’s young team has been hanging...
NBC Miami
Still Perfect: Miami Dolphins to Honor Undefeated 1972 Team at Sunday's Game
Sunday night, the Miami Dolphins will culminate a week-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of what hadn’t happened before and has not taken place since: a National Football League team going undefeated for an entire season. The 1972 Dolphins will be honored during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Yardbarker
Steelers Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick Expected To Play In Week 7, As He Looks Forward To “Nostalgic” Return To Miami
Somehow, the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary held up against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. They did so without their top three cornerbacks and star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick . Tre Norwood stepped into Fitzpatrick’s role at free safety and did admirably well. Now, it appears as if the team will get Fitzpatrick back this weekend from his nagging knee injury.
Centre Daily
Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report for Week 7
The Las Vegas Raiders were back on the practice field, preparing for their week seven contest against the Houston Texans but were without one of their star players. Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller was the only non-participant on Wednesday’s practice. Waller suffered a hamstring injury early in the...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 7: Roar with the Bengals, stay with the Jets, more best bets
Another week of betting on the NFL is another week I am soaring high with the Jets! After they went into Green Bay and left not only with a win, but a Lambeau Leap, the skies are theirs to fly. Also, there is a little tidbit on the Bengals defense...
SkySports
Tua Tagovailoa: Miami Dolphins QB preparing to start Week Seven game against Pittsburgh Steelers after clearing concussion protocol
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is preparing this week as the team's starter for their Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, marking his return to the football field after spending two weeks in concussion protocol. Tagovailoa began football activities last week and cleared the protocol on Saturday, but remained...
Centre Daily
Tom Brady Shoots Down Recent Retirement Rumors
Future Hall of Fame quarterback, Tom Brady, shocked everyone over the offseason when he retired and then reversed his decision after less than two months. The season has gotten off to a bumpy start with the Buccaneers stumbling to a 3-3 record due to a variety of injuries, mistakes, and penalties. That has some, namely former Buccaneers' quarterback Chris Simms, speculating that Brady might hang up his cleats during the middle of the year.
Centre Daily
Colts, Titans Injury Report: Significant Progress Made in Thursday’s Practice
It's a pivotal matchup for the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday as they travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans. The Colts are winners of two straight games and now get a chance to redeem themselves against the last team to beat them, as the Titans took home a 24-17 victory back in Week 4.
Centre Daily
Big Plays Could Go a Long Way Toward Determining Sunday’s Winner
NASHVILLE – It is the little things that will decide Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium. After all, these franchises know each other well having been in the same division since 2002 and having met most recently earlier this month. Or will...
Centre Daily
Raiders QB Derek Carr Was ‘Heartbroken’ When Texans Didn’t Draft Him
From their first season in 2002, the Houston Texans enjoyed over a decade of stable quarterback play to begin their existence as a franchise. David Carr was the quarterback in their initial season, from 2002-2006, and was followed by Matt Schaub who led the Texans' offense from 2007-2013. However, it wasn't until Deshaun Watson was drafted in 2017 that they would see another franchise-caliber quarterback, and eventually, Watson was ... well, you know the story.
Centre Daily
Bruce Irvin ‘Fired Up’ About Seattle Seahawks Return
Bruce Irvin was once one of the most feared players on the Seattle Seahawks' defense. Now, he is getting ready to make his return to Lumen Field, and according to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, Irvin can hardly contain himself. “He’s ready, he’s ready to go,” Carroll said. “He’s fired...
Centre Daily
Conflicting NFL, College Schedules Contributing to CFP Expansion Delay
View the original article to see embedded media. The College Football Playoff Board of Managers met in Dallas on Thursday in the latest round of meetings surrounding potential expansion. Exiting the meetings on Thursday, there was no official update regarding timeline of expansion of the playoff. “They made progress. They’re...
Centre Daily
Coby Bryant Growing Comfortable in New Surroundings as Seahawks’ Slot Cornerback
RENTON, Wash. - Prior to being selected by the Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Coby Bryant earned his reputation as a stalwart boundary cornerback opposite of future top-five pick Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner starring at Cincinnati. But Bryant, who captured the Jim Thorpe Award as college...
Centre Daily
Adam Thielen Says Kirk Cousins is Being Himself and Playing Free This Year
Are the Minnesota Vikings getting a different version of Kirk Cousins this year?. Adam Thielen, who is now in his fifth season playing with Cousins, thinks that's the case. Thielen has talked a lot this year about the different culture and the positive vibes around the Vikings since Kevin O'Connell replaced Mike Zimmer as head coach, and Cousins has arguably been among the biggest beneficiaries from that change.
Centre Daily
‘I Am’ Starting, Reveals Dak Prescott of Cowboys Week 7 vs. Lions
FRISCO - "I am.''. And that ought to do it, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott meeting with the media here inside The Star on Thursday to announce his full return from the thumb injury and surgery that has sidelined him for the last five weeks. Prescott offered some additional framework...
Centre Daily
Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams Week 7 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders found themselves entering their week six bye week with a disappointing 1-4 record. But the team that is loaded with talent, that hasn't been able to get out of its own way is rejuvenated and excited to return to action this weekend. WR Davante Adams...
