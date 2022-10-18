From their first season in 2002, the Houston Texans enjoyed over a decade of stable quarterback play to begin their existence as a franchise. David Carr was the quarterback in their initial season, from 2002-2006, and was followed by Matt Schaub who led the Texans' offense from 2007-2013. However, it wasn't until Deshaun Watson was drafted in 2017 that they would see another franchise-caliber quarterback, and eventually, Watson was ... well, you know the story.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO