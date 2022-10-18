Read full article on original website
What’s Your Guess On North Dakota’s Most Expensive City?
What would you say? Of all the cities in North Dakota, which one is the most expensive to live in? When I ask you that, I'll bet you wonder what that is based on right? I mean sometimes it doesn't matter where you live, prices in stores and definitely at the gas pumps seem to be going up all the time, expenses seem to come from everywhere don't they? Would you also immediately think that THE most expensive city in North Dakota has got to be one of, if not THE largest city in the state - like Fargo? Not a bad guess considering they are almost double the size of Bismarck ( population wise ). Well WHY-NOT MINOT?
This North Dakota City To Receive Stunning Silo Murals
Before you wander away assuming it's Fargo, it's not. This will indeed be magical. I caught wind of this project on my new favorite North Dakota news/entertainment site The Dakotan. They had an amazing eye-catching photo of a silo mural created by Australian Guido van Helten. That's a link to his official website and you can see stunning murals he has created all around the world.
Most Popular Car Color In ND & Which Ones To Avoid
When you're on those long road trips your mind starts to wander. You look at funny-shaped clouds and try to make out pictures, you peer into other people's cars and start to think about things that wouldn't pop into your head if you weren't dying of boredom. Have you ever...
After A 2 Year Absence The CP Holiday Train Is Coming To NoDak
After taking a couple of years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its annual voyage across North Dakota. Not only will the train emit beautiful beams of Christmas lights, but it will make stops along the way in North Dakota for a concert performance.
Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow
A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
What Is The Most Dangerous Job In North Dakota?
Ok, I work in radio, I'm pretty confident most people do not find that a dangerous occupation (except those that listen to me and almost fall asleep when they are driving). To me, the obvious ones are the jobs that men and women do that put their lives on the line every day. Police officers, firefighters, and our military. They face the danger of the unknown.
Here’s North Dakota’s & The Midwest’s Favorite Curse Words
** Disclosure: this content may allude and/or reference words that some might find offensive. This content is intended for age-appropriate audiences, and censored to the best of our abilities. **. Don't Lie, We All Do It. Okay, so we all say things we shouldn't. We all let a few curse...
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In North Dakota?
It's one of those things you don't think about. The reality for some people in our state, is that they don't have a home or place to live. When you have no place to go, what do you do? Or rather, what can you do?. Don't Get Me Wrong. Look,...
Here’s North Dakota’s Favorite Halloween Candy For 2022
Don't worry this isn't a "Is candy corn disgusting, debate." Though, since it's been addressed, candy corn is delicious, and the pumpkin-shaped ones are the actual best. more sugary goodness = more better. The Breakdown. No, I'm not talking about the inevitable breakdown and decay of your teeth after eating...
North Dakota’s 10 Richest People
Sometimes our minds wander. We think about our day-to-day lives, and how much easier it would bed if we had a little extra cash. Or we think about how much happier we would be without any debt. If you're like me, you might wonder who those lucky folks are who have the luxury of not worrying about that one little thing that make the world go round -- money.
Fall Gardening Tasks To Do Now In North Dakota
1. Journal - Honestly evaluate your garden. Note: What plants "Thrived"? "Which plants "Failed"? Where were the locations of these plants? Sunlight, shade, etc. Empty, remove and trim back. The fun may be done watering and enjoying the growth, instead of dragging your feet to clean up the "dead mess" take care now. Throwout the annuals, clip to the ground the perennials, and just be sure to double-check the "best care practices" of the perennials.
Love Game Shows? North Dakota Family To Be On Family Feud
Survey says: This North Dakota family has what it takes to be on Family Feud!. You know the hit TV game show that has been entertaining the whole family for 46 years, that's right it all started back in July 1976. The original host, Richard Dawson, can be remembered by our great-grandparents, grandparents, parents, and now the most recent generations. During the legendary show's history there have only been six hosts: Richard Dawson, Ray Combs, Louie Anderson, Richard Karn, John O'Hurley, and since 2010, Steve Harvey.
North Dakota Native American Brewer Featured On The Today Show
Native Americans were celebrated across the country Monday. Inspiring stories were being shared and this time; one of our own North Dakotans was able to tell hers. This Mandan Hidatsa Arikara woman (and now beer maker) has succeeded in countless ways and is now using Native American culture and history to give others a taste via the brews crafted at Bow & Arrow Brewing Company.
Have You Seen Teal Pumpkins In ND During Trick or Treating?
Have you ever run into teal pumpkins while trick or treating?. Either on a doorstep or being held by some young trick-or-treater? Well, as it turns out, there's a reason for the color swap from orange to teal. According to FARE, this is a message that either the trick-or-treater has...
Ladies! North Dakota Ranks In The Top 5 For THIS
A study was done by a company called Nasty Gal; it found that North Dakota is a great place for women to cut loose and have fun. Researchers found that North Dakota ranks in the top 5 for a "Girl's Night Out." Who knew?!. One of the things researchers looked...
The North Dakota County With The Most Land Currently For Sale
How about your very own slice of hunting paradise? Maybe, you've always wanted to live out in the country. Well, I ran across a website that could be useful in all three of those scenarios. It's called Land.com, and it's pretty simple to use. Just type in the county or city in North Dakota you want to purchase land from, and it will conjure up some listings for you lickity split.
This Is How We Like Our Potatoes The Most In North Dakota
I love me some mashed potatoes. Yep, growing up on the east side of the state, where potato farming is big business, I've always had a thing for potatoes. I love french fries, hash browns, lefsa, potato chips (kettle chips), and most of all MASHED POTATOES!. To me, nothing rounds...
Only One Casino In North Dakota ALREADY Offers Sports Books.
North Dakota Tribes are moving to obtain exclusive rights to online sports betting when it comes to the state. Tell everybody AP News... The tribes are turning to Republican Gov. Doug Burgum to approve the idea under tribal-state agreements known as compacts, the first of which was signed in 1992. The current compacts expire at the end of this year and only Burgum can approve them, said Deb McDaniel, North Dakota’s top gambling regulator.
Blow Your Leaves, Windy North Dakota Takes Care Of The Rest.
We just recently bought a home in Bismarck. Brenda and I were searching around the market for months before finding the perfect place. Thanks, realtor buddy Hunter Roll. Name-dropping aside, so many for-sale entries promoted "mature trees". This is a beautiful thought, until my new across-the-street neighbor spent his entire summer chainsawing felled/soon-to-be felled trees from his yard backyard. This is the latest dumpster of lumber he's collected from his backyard this week alone.
North Dakota’s Most Popular Halloween Costumes Over The Past 10 Years
Halloween is right around the corner, so now is the time to get into the spooky spirit. Whether you plan on dressing up or not, it's always fun seeing all the elaborate costumes other people put together. Over The Years. I was curious as to what would be the most...
