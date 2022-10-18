ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC

Man sentenced to 25 years for killing 8-year-old in South Carolina

By Bethany Fowler
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fl22g_0idydJ9k00

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing an 8-year-old girl in Gaffney in 2017.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Donald Martin, III, 20, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Martin, who at the time was 15, fired multiple gunshots into an apartment on West Buford Street in Gaffney on August 20, 2017.

Macon County couple killed in shooting, investigation underway

One bullet went through a window and killed 8-year-old Kamryn Bradley.

Bradley was sitting on a couch inside a family member’s home at the time of the shooting.

Martin fled from the scene, where police found 15 shell casings, the attorney general office’s said.

Judge Keith Kelly sentenced Martin to 25 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Two charged with murder after NC woman overdoses

ELLENBORO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people are charged with murder after a long-term investigation into the death of a woman in western North Carolina. Amanda Nash, 27, was found dead in a home in Ellenboro on Mar. 21. Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said toxicology results revealed she had ingested a lethal dose of fentanyl.
ELLENBORO, NC
WBTV

Charlotte mother pleads for answers in son's killing

Last weekend was considered the peak weekend for the colors, but they are still brilliant now. Charlotte organizations preparing to help the homeless as cold weather season begins. Updated: 7 hours ago. Homeless shelters and utility assistance programs are gearing up for their busiest season. Early voting is set to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Truck driver dies in hospital following crash in Cherokee Co.

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a truck driver has died following a crash on I-85 Tuesday afternoon. The coroner said Joseph Ryan Taylor, 43, of Lake Wylie, was driving on the interstate when his tractor-trailer rig ran off the right side of the road into a ditch and overturned.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fairfield County deputies searching for Ridgeway burglary suspects

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)—Fairfield County deputies are investigating a burglary that occurred in Ridgeway. On Oct. 17, Tanna Oliver, 33, and Ameerah Oliver, 31, unlawfully entered a residence on Broom Mill Road and stole a handgun, jewelry, and other items. The suspects were each harged for 1st Degree Burglary...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy