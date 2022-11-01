Cleveland Pizza Week to return with new feature

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you didn’t already have a reason to justify eating pizza every day for one week, Cleveland Pizza Week could be your excuse.

Back for its fourth year, area restaurants will bake up their best spin on the beloved pizza pie and offer them up for $8 each during the week of November 7 through November 13.

It’s your opportunity to try new restaurants and challenge your taste buds – all while sharing your experiences on social media.

Here’s the list of participating restaurants and bars so far, but note this is subject to change at any time:

49th Street Tavern

Beerhead

Big M Pizza

Biga Wood Fired Pizzeria

Bright Side

Citizen Pie

Citizen Pie Roman Cafe

Crust

Danny Boys Pizza

Dewey’s Pizza

Geraci’s Slice Shop

Hail Mary’s

Market Garden Brewery

Mulberry

My Pizzeta

Ohio City Pizzeria

Old School Pizza and Wings

Piccolo Authentic Italian

Pizza Whirl

Sainato’s at Rivergate

Saucy Brew Works

Schnitz Ale Brewery

Sirna’s Farm Fresh Kitchen

Teamz Restaurant & Bar

Tony K’s Bar and Grill

New this year is the Cleveland Pizza Week app where you can check in once you arrive at the participating locations.

Android users click here to download the app. iPhone users click here .

If you check in on the app four or more times, you’ll be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.

2022’s map is coming soon and can be found on the pizza week’s site here .

