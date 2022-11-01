Cleveland Pizza Week to return with new feature
CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you didn’t already have a reason to justify eating pizza every day for one week, Cleveland Pizza Week could be your excuse.
Back for its fourth year, area restaurants will bake up their best spin on the beloved pizza pie and offer them up for $8 each during the week of November 7 through November 13.
It’s your opportunity to try new restaurants and challenge your taste buds – all while sharing your experiences on social media.
Here’s the list of participating restaurants and bars so far, but note this is subject to change at any time:
- 49th Street Tavern
- Beerhead
- Big M Pizza
- Biga Wood Fired Pizzeria
- Bright Side
- Citizen Pie
- Citizen Pie Roman Cafe
- Crust
- Danny Boys Pizza
- Dewey’s Pizza
- Geraci’s Slice Shop
- Hail Mary’s
- Market Garden Brewery
- Mulberry
- My Pizzeta
- Ohio City Pizzeria
- Old School Pizza and Wings
- Piccolo Authentic Italian
- Pizza Whirl
- Sainato’s at Rivergate
- Saucy Brew Works
- Schnitz Ale Brewery
- Sirna’s Farm Fresh Kitchen
- Teamz Restaurant & Bar
- Tony K’s Bar and Grill
New this year is the Cleveland Pizza Week app where you can check in once you arrive at the participating locations.
Android users click here to download the app. iPhone users click here .
If you check in on the app four or more times, you’ll be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.
2022's map is coming soon and can be found on the pizza week's site here .
