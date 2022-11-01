ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Pizza Week to return with new feature

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fj09a_0idyd40600

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you didn’t already have a reason to justify eating pizza every day for one week, Cleveland Pizza Week could be your excuse.

Back for its fourth year, area restaurants will bake up their best spin on the beloved pizza pie and offer them up for $8 each during the week of November 7 through November 13.

Browns fans decked out in costumes ahead of Halloween game against Bengals

It’s your opportunity to try new restaurants and challenge your taste buds – all while sharing your experiences on social media.

Here’s the list of participating restaurants and bars so far, but note this is subject to change at any time:

  • 49th Street Tavern
  • Beerhead
  • Big M Pizza
  • Biga Wood Fired Pizzeria
  • Bright Side
  • Citizen Pie
  • Citizen Pie Roman Cafe
  • Crust
  • Danny Boys Pizza
  • Dewey’s Pizza
  • Geraci’s Slice Shop
  • Hail Mary’s
  • Market Garden Brewery
  • Mulberry
  • My Pizzeta
  • Ohio City Pizzeria
  • Old School Pizza and Wings
  • Piccolo Authentic Italian
  • Pizza Whirl
  • Sainato’s at Rivergate
  • Saucy Brew Works
  • Schnitz Ale Brewery
  • Sirna’s Farm Fresh Kitchen
  • Teamz Restaurant & Bar
  • Tony K’s Bar and Grill

New this year is the Cleveland Pizza Week app where you can check in once you arrive at the participating locations.

Android users click here to download the app. iPhone users click here .

If you check in on the app four or more times, you’ll be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.

2022’s map is coming soon and can be found on the pizza week’s site here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

First Look: Jaja opens in Ohio City

OHIO CITY, Ohio — The latest hot spot to open in Ohio City comes to Cleveland from the owners of the Edda coffeehouse and café, the Pioneer upscale sports bar, and the Truss rooftop event venue. A shared-plate steakhouse by the name of Jaja does not disappoint, with...
CLEVELAND, OH
Brown on Cleveland

One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling Campaign

Marnita Robinson Three Way Fashion CampaignCourtesy of Marnita Robinson. Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland, Ohio, is not New York, and it is far from Paris, France, but regardless, this city has some gifted individuals who are models. A model is a person with a role to promote, display or advertise commercial products or to serve as a visual aid for people creating works of art or to pose for photography; they advertise clothing and participate in fashion shows. The industry recognizes ten kinds of models, fashion, commercial, fitness, promotional, parts, fit, glamour, print, swimsuit, lingerie, and runway models.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron Area

If you're in Greater Akron, you should check out these local businesses. If you're looking for a delicious cheesesteak, you can't go wrong with Eddies. Their signature sandwich, the Original, is stuffed with chopped sirloin that's covered in melted provolone and mozzarella and caramelized onions and mushrooms. You can also build your own cheesesteak. Start with the chopped sirloin steak, provolone, and mozzarella. Then you can add banana peppers, green peppers, three pepper relish, sautéed onions, raw onions, red onions, jalapenos, marinara, spicy giardiniera, mushrooms, and/or fries.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these barbecue joints in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this local favorite has been serving great barbecue. Their special sauce is made with a recipe that has gone unchanged for over a century. You can't go wrong with their signature barbecue chicken, ribs, or pulled pork. They also have a loaded baked potato that's aptly named "Big Bertha." The standard Big Bertha comes with plenty of sour cream, butter, bacon, cheese, and chives, but you could also add delicious meat like pulled pork or brisket to it.
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

MetroHealth Glick Center will open its doors to patients Saturday

MetroHealth's new 11-story hospital will open its doors to new and existing patients on Saturday. Construction of the MetroHealth Glick Center, located on West 25th Street on Cleveland's West Side, was completed in October and the system dedicated the building last month with a community fall festival. The new hospital...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for some delicious fried chicken?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself in Lakewood, you can't go wrong with the fried chicken at this soul food restaurant. Check out their wing dings, which can be served plain or with jerk, garlic, parmesan, buffalo, or BBQ sauce. Southern Cafe also serves fantastic chicken and waffles; their take on the dish features deep fried chicken that's been marinated in buttermilk, red velvet waffles, and creamy low country grits. You can also get a fried chicken dinner with a corn muffin and two sides of your choice. For even more flavor, you can cover your fried chicken with honey glaze, BBQ sauce, or gravy and onions. As for sides, you can't go wrong with soul food staples like collard greens, mac & cheese, candied yams, or fresh fries.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

73K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy